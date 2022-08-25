 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arvin's Adams excels as newly minted pro rugby player

Derek Adams made a promise to his mother that he would become a professional athlete. She died when he was 12.

Thirteen years later, Adams managed to keep his word — though not as a football player, as he was at Arvin High.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases