Arvin's Adams excels as newly minted pro rugby player

Derek Adams made a promise to his mother that he would become a professional athlete. She died when he was 12.
Thirteen years later, Adams managed to keep his word — though not as a football player, as he was at Arvin High.
Instead, he emerged from a two-year whirlwind of training and constant adaptation as a sudden rugby star, a member of the San Clemente Rhinos and a Premier Rugby Sevens champion and leader in tries for the Loggerheads.
“It was kind of really unreal,” Adams said. “But then again, it was hard to really get as excited ... just because I did quit my job last year and focus on rugby solely.
“I kind of had this plan, and I knew that it was going to pay off.”
The seeds for Adams’ journey were planted several years ago when a friend and competitor, Chance Cooper, got him to check rugby out. “I think you’d really like it,” he remembered Cooper saying. “You’re an aggressive person, you like to hit people.”
Adams responded, “Dude, I don’t even know what rugby is.”
But when Adams went out for a sevens tournament — seven players a side, seven-minute halves — in the summer of 2018, it became clear that his raw athletic skill transferred well to the sport.
“Immediately, you could tell he was just a powerhouse athlete,” said Jamille Jacobs, Adams’ first coach at Kern County Rugby Club. “Just fast, strong, he could score easily, he could tackle anybody.”
When Adams eventually joined KCRC for its 15s season (full-sized rugby) in 2020, Jacobs said, he scored five tries in his first game.
Teammate Paul Castro, who was two years into rugby at the time, said Adams was “completely different” from anyone else on the field. But when it came to conditioning, he was employing the same workout strategies as any athlete.
Castro said he applied knowledge he had learned from kinesiology experts at Bakersfield College and took Adams, “one of the hungriest people I’ve ever met,” under his wing. They worked together five days a week; Adams did sprints on the bluffs in east Bakersfield and the pair stayed up late watching film together.
Around the end of 2020, Castro said that Adams told him he was ready to go pro.
“We made him a program, we stuck to it,” Castro said. “Essentially, I told him, ‘Quit your job and struggle right now because it will pay tenfold down the road.’”
Adams was looking to move up from KCRC, and the USA Rugby Division III level that Castro said was “just too easy” for him.
Oddly, Minneapolis emerged as an option, even though Adams hadn’t left California until he started playing rugby. Jacobs had moved there and was coaching Metropolis, a Division I club.
“He was like, ‘Hey man, you could come over here, I got a room in my basement,’” Adams said.
Jacobs said that his pitch to Adams was “you just need more game experience and more work on your skills, and we can get you into tryouts, try to get you into some camps and stuff so people can see you.”
Adams arrived in August of last year and spent a season in Minnesota as a try-scoring machine.
“You have guys trying to hit you at a faster rate, everything’s moving at a lot faster pace,” Jacobs said. “It was no problem for him. The adjustment was minimal for him.”
The challenge came when Adams attempted to parlay his success into a professional tryout. Castro said he had to push Adams to go to a camp in San Clemente in March, because he was dealing with a hip injury. And Adams said he didn’t get many looks, but he still caught the attention of San Clemente Rhinos sevens coach Frankie Horne, who competed internationally for South Africa.
“He wasn’t amazing, but there was something that stood out,” Horne said, “just his physical presence and a bit of aggressiveness.”
Horne and the Rhinos inducted Adams into their sevens program and, because he was “still very raw, still very young to the game,” aimed to give him “basically a rugby education.”
His first big test, under his first pro contract, was Premier Rugby Sevens, a competition spread across three weekends in July in San Jose, Washington, D.C., and Austin, Texas.
Adams played for the Loggerheads, a team operated by the Rhinos. The Loggerheads went just a combined 1-5 between their first two weekends but rallied at the championship tournament in Austin to win the whole thing, culminating in a high-scoring victory over the Headliners.
“I think not only having just the confidence in myself, but being surrounded by the team that I was surrounded with, helped me a lot,” Adams said. “I played with some very high-level dudes who trusted in me.”
Adams tied for the PR7s lead with seven tries. He impressed teammate Brock Gallagher: “The pace and strength, and the size of him, and being able to move that well at that size, is unreal.”
“The biggest thing for him is just, when times get tough, don’t stop grinding,” Gallagher added. “When he’s on, he’s on, and when he has a good support system like he does now, I couldn’t see anything breaking him down now.”
Adams is recovering from a torn MCL he suffered in Austin but will be ready to play in the Rugby Tens Championship in South Africa in October.
As he points out, just earning the title of professional athlete was enough to fulfill his promise to his mother. From that perspective, everything else is extra, but there’s plenty more to come. As Gallagher put it, Adams hasn’t even reached the “starting paragraph of his story,” he’s still on the “preludes.”