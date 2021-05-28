Arvin wins third straight section girls soccer title

ARVIN — The last time Arvin and Fresno Christian met on the pitch, it was two years ago, and the Bears needed two overtimes to capture the first of two straight Central Section Division VI girls soccer championships.
Friday in Arvin, the Bears sped up the process.
Top-seeded Arvin dominated play from the opening whistle, scored two first-half goals and cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Eagles for its third straight D-VI title.
“This is the result of my girls working hard,” said Arvin coach Luis Tello, whose team enjoyed an 18-2 advantage on shots on goal. “Everyone, the whole year, even during the pandemic. They were working, practicing everyday. Today was the final and a championship.”
Fresno Christian (15-2), the defending section Division V champion, had won 13 straight games.
“I prepared for this game for maybe two or three weeks,” said Tello, who specifically was focused on stopping Fresno Christian’s leading scorer Rylee Schwab. “And the secret was to pressure, and that was it.”
The Bears (11-1), winners of 11 straight, opened the scoring just eight minutes into the game when Dayana Reyes broke free inside the box and beat Fresno Christian goalkeeper Grace Lacroix to make it 1-0.
Arvin nearly scored just 30 seconds before when Ashley Ochoa had a clear shot from 20 yards straightaway, but her attempt sailed high.
Despite keeping the ball on their half of the field for much of the first half, the Bears didn’t score again until Denise Ortiz sent a short pass from left to right in the box and senior Shelby Laster finished for a 2-0 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half.
“It’s honestly such an amazing feeling and to be able to help my team out for not just one or two, but for three years, and especially to score in the final round of both games, it means a lot,” said Laster, who also scored in the Bears’ double overtime victory over Fresno Christian two years ago. “It’s really a special thing to be able to experience this with this group of special girls.”
Arvin nearly put the game out of reach early in the second half.
The Eagles failed to clear the ball just two minutes after the intermission and Katherine Ramirez made them pay, taking control of the ball and rolling it past Lacroix to make it 3-0.
Arvin nearly scored again just two minutes later on a similar play when Citali Sanchez found herself alone just to the left of the net, but her shot rolled just wide to the left.
Two minutes later, Reyes nearly scored again when she was wide-open in front of the net from about 10 yards out, but her shot was stopped by Lacroix this time.
Ramirez nearly added a second goal at the 13-minute mark of the second half, but her shot rolled wide to the left. Ortiz capped the scoring with a goal off a pass from Sanchez with 5:30 left in the game.
“The first time is good, the second time is excellent, but the third time is wonderful for me, for the girls, for the people coming (to the game) and for the community,” Tello said. “And I just thank the community for their support today.”