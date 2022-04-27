 Skip to main content
Arroyo Grande uses strong doubles to beat Liberty boys tennis in section quarterfinal

When Liberty and Arroyo Grande came out of singles tied 3-3 Wednesday afternoon, coach Stephanie Ollivier's team was prepared to take control in doubles. The Patriots had practiced the precise scenario on Tuesday.

But the Eagles came out with a level of intensity for which Liberty just wasn't ready. Arroyo Grande's top pairs of George Keskinov and Preston Nguyen at No. 1 and Danny Kullman and Kian Rafian at No. 2 picked up 3-0 leads and held on for first-set wins, then found another gear in the second for a pair of victories in straight sets.

That clinched the overall win for Arroyo Grande, making Bradley Campoy and Aiden Albertalli's strong showing for Liberty at No. 3 moot, and knocking the Patriots out of the Central Section Division I playoffs with a 5-4 result.

"I think there was just a lot of pressure on getting it done," Ollivier said.

It was a jarring result for Liberty, which, as Ollivier noted, hadn't experienced a loss in a long time. The Patriots were 10-0 in Southwest Yosemite League play, with their last defeat coming March 18 at Clovis North. Three road wins in April had helped build the team's confidence entering the tournament as a fourth seed.

But No. 5 Arroyo Grande, coming in from the Mountain League at 16-3, was ready to play from the get-go. Its run began at No. 4, where Rafian defeated Alex Soriano 6-2, 6-1 in the Eagles' most definitive performance of the afternoon. Liberty responded quickly with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 3 from Nikhil Datta. The Eagles, however, took the first set in every other remaining singles match.

The Patriots fought back to varying degrees. At No. 2, Thomas Lehman took a quick 3-0 lead in the second set for Liberty and went on to tie the match at one set apiece, but Nguyen edged him 11-9 in a streaky tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Keskinov dispatched Campoy 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 to extend Arroyo Grande's lead to 3-1 overall.

The bottom of the ladder came through for Liberty. Arek Plate fended off Cruz Landers to eke out a 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 win at No. 5. Then, in the longest match in the No. 6 spot, Luca Garone, whom Ollivier called her "comeback kid," reeled off a long run against Joshua Winn, scoring all but one point after the two switched sides in the tiebreaker to win 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.

That made it 3-3 entering doubles, but the Eagles retained their form from early in the afternoon, getting off to the same strong starts and bringing a victory back home to the Central Coast.

Ollivier said she was sad to say goodbye to such a successful and tight-knit group. With the Patriots out of the section playoffs as a team, several players will compete at Stockdale's individual singles and doubles championships beginning Friday. That includes Datta (No. 12) and Plate (unseeded) on the singles side and Campoy/Lehman (No. 2) and Soriano/Garone (No. 12) in doubles.

The Eagles will travel to face No. 1 Clovis East in Thursday's section semifinals.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

