Area's track and field standouts close out successful season

It may not have been the season finale they had hoped for, but four of Kern County’s top track and field athletes made their mark just the same.
There were no state titles, but Shafter’s Nick Godbehere, Andrew Trottier from Liberty, Highland’s Mia Torrecillas and Noah Wright from North High each qualified for the final day of action at the CIF State Championships on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, finishing with different degrees of success.
Godbehere, the Central Section Masters champion in the shot put and discus was disappointed with his effort, but wound up seventh in the discus and 11th in the shot put.
The senior, who has committed to Cal, started off strong in the discus, and was actually leading the 12 finalists after nearly throwing his personal best on his first attempt with a 189-02.
But that’s when things began to unravel. He faulted on his next three attempts, then posted a 184-10 before faulting again to settle for seventh.
“The first attempt was a good first throw,” Godbehere said. “I was really excited about it because I knew I could build from it. But later on in the finals, there was a really big wind, and my throws just weren’t catching the win like the other guys were.
“I was just trying to go for it, and I was just missing a couple of technique points, either I was over rotating because I was trying to create a bunch of speed and power or I had a late load and I couldn’t get off my left and drive. So it was just real close technical errors.”
Later in the shot put, Godbehere fell short of qualifying for the final nine and placed 11th with his final attempt of 51-09.75, a mark well short of his PR of 63-4.25 set at the same venue on March 18.
“I’ve learned a lot from this experience,” said Godbehere, who had the fourth best mark in both throwing events in Friday’s prelims. “I’ve never gone to a two-day meet where you have to qualify for the next day. It’s the pain and the anger (of how I finished) that will drive me to become a better athlete and thrower. I didn’t do as well as I wanted to do.
“It’s a lot (about the) physical, because my body was better the first day than the second day, and I needed to do a better job of relaxing more that first day. I gave it all that I had, but I just wasted a lot of my energy that first day.”
Godbehere was originally planned to compete in the NSAF Nationals in Eugene, Ore., in three weeks, but hasn’t finalized his decision yet.
Either way he decides, he has plenty to be proud of.
“Even though I didn’t do as well as I wanted to or I didn’t feel like I had my best day, just to be seventh in the state, that’s pretty cool to say that,” Godbehere said.
Liberty senior Andrew Trottier had a different experience at the state meet, where he exceeded some of his expectations in the shot put.
“Going into Day one, I wasn’t expecting to be in Day two,” said Trottier, who has committed to attend West Point and is scheduled to leave in late June. “And then going into Day 2, I wasn’t expecting to get to the finals. So I was on borrowed time for a lot of that meet.”
Trottier PR’d in finishing third in the shot put (55-4.5) and discus (168-9) in last year’s Masters when the state meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, his marks never reached those standards, but he qualified for the CIF State Championships in the shot put with a 54-1, good enough for third.
He was 11th in the prelims on Friday with a 51-6.5, good enough to make it to Day 2, and then advanced to the finals where he finished ninth with a 53-3.75 on his third throw.
“I’m okay with (my performance), but I’m not happy with it,” Trottier said. “I did enough, but obviously I didn’t PR, which that’s upsetting, but it is what it is. I can’t let it get to me too much.
“But I was happy that I was able to make it to Day two, and it’s a good experience to have. It’s a lot further than I planned on getting this year, so I finished better than I thought I would, which is exciting, knowing that that’s my last high school meet.”
Stars senior Noah Wright also had a strong showing, equalling his personal-best by clearing 6-4 in the high jump during the prelims. Unfortunately, he was able to advance on Day 2, missing on all three tries at the entry height of 6-5.
Highland sophomore Mia Torrecillas finished off a solid season with a 12th in the 1600 and a 16th-place finish in the 3200.
Fresh off PRs in winning the Masters title in the 1600 (4:50.51) at Masters and finishing second with another PR in the 3200 (10:35.45), Torrecillas had plenty of momentum entering her first state meet.
The Scots’ 5-foot-2 distance star, who won the Division III cross country title in the fall, qualified fifth in the 1600 at Friday’s prelims to qualify for the finals with a 4:50.96.
On Saturday, she started off strong in the 1600 final and was fifth throughout much of the first half of the race, circling the track just outside a pack of four leading the race.
But as the race progressed, Torrecillas began to drift back and wound up 12th with a 5:00.00.
“The day before I was feeling good and I knew I was ready to race and just run fast the next day after prelims,” said Torrecillas of her pre-race mindset. “I guess in the morning the nerves got to me a lot. I was trying to stay as calm as possible, but it was really hard to just stay mentally in it. And I think that really affected me during the race.
“I was ready to race and wanted to put myself in it, and wanted to be in front, but then I think I got in my head too much and I ended up on an island by myself and was basically just running by myself during most of the race. I guess I started thinking too much and started thinking I wasn’t going to be able to do it. So I guess that’s when I started fading.”
Torrecillas looked to regroup in the 3200, the final individual final of the meet, and battled another bout with nerves and finished 16th in 10:51.83.
In either case, Torrecillas is already looking forward to her next meet, and sees her first state meet as a great learning opportunity.
“I’m really happy with the way that the season went,” said Torrecillas, who won the Division II title in the 1600 and 3200. “I mean not placing at state was kind of hard, and not being able to perform at such a big race, especially being at the end of the season, was really hard. But I had a really successful season and I’m really proud of how I did this season, so I can’t bring myself down too much. But there’s so much more that I have to work on. Not being able to compete at a big race.
“Having all the divisions in this race and having all these fast girls, I think this is the biggest race that I’ve ever been to. I’m trying to make it a learning experience and try to learn little by little as life goes on.”
In Friday's prelims, Shafter senior Devon Sundgren finished 13th in the boys 100 in 10.64, while Frontier junior Avianna Carrillo was 14th in the girls 200 (24.94) and 16th in the 100 (12:10).
The Titans' 1600 (4:01.18) and 400 (49.60) relays finished 15th and 21st, respectively. Carrillo, Kenahdi Haslip and Cyan Haslip ran for both teams, with Natalia Carrillo leading off the 400 and Adeline Rangel running the second leg in the 1600.
Taft's Bronson Ortlieb was 14th in the LJ (21-11.75), just ahead of Liberty's Christian Edwards (17th, 21-6.75. Edwards was 20th in the triple jump (41-9.5), placing behind South High's Shane Carr (15th, 44-0).