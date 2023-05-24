 Skip to main content
Area track and field standouts set for CIF State Championships this weekend

Kern County will be well-represented when the two-day CIF State Track and Field Championships open Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of Clovis-Buchanan High School.

Liberty’s Christian Edwards and Ethan Mahanke, and Kenahdi Haslip of Frontier, figure to be the busiest, competing in three events apiece.

