Area track and field standouts set for CIF State Championships this weekend

Kern County will be well-represented when the two-day CIF State Track and Field Championships open Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of Clovis-Buchanan High School.
Liberty’s Christian Edwards and Ethan Mahanke, and Kenahdi Haslip of Frontier, figure to be the busiest, competing in three events apiece.
Edwards is one of the favorites to win a state title in the boys long jump, and will also compete in the 400 and 1600 relays. The senior captured the Central Section Masters title in the long jump with a personal-best 24-5.25.
The mark is the second farthest in the state this year, behind Kern Valley senior Daimon Dedmon’s 24-9 earlier this year. Dedmon was second in the event last week with a 24-0 to qualify for state along with South High senior Shane Carr, who was third with a 23-0.5.
Carr is the favorite to win the boys triple jump. He won the Masters title for the second straight year with a state-best and PR of 48-8.75. He was 15th in the event at last year’s state meet.
Mahanke qualified for the boys 400 and will also compete in both the 400 and 1600 relays for the Patriots.
Haslip, who was third in the girls 400 at Masters with a 57.36, will also compete with the Titans’ 400 and 1600 relays.
Fresh off sweeping the girls' 100 and 300 hurdles events at Masters, Liberty junior Bella Turner will compete in both on Friday as one of 18 area athletes in individual events.
Frontier senior Natalia Carrillo will compete in the girls 200 and will run the opening leg for her team’s 400 relay, while Bakersfield High’s Abigail Varner qualified with a second-place finish in the girls' 800 and she will also run for the Drillers’ 1600 relay team.
Varner will be joined by BHS teammate Kyndall Hannible on the 1600 relay team, and she will also compete in the girls long jump after finishing second at Masters with a 18-6.75.
Liberty’s Nicole Bridges (800), Mia Torrecillas of Highland (1600), Independence’s Tiana Grady (100 hurdles) and Emma Fredrick (high jump) will also compete in individual girls' events.
Frontier’s Adeline Rangel is slated to compete in both the girls' 400 and 1600 relays, with teammates Avianna Carrillo running in the 400 relay and Kaitleigh Downing and Giuliana Contreras rounding out the Titans’ 1600 relay. Bakersfield High’s Kalaya Miller and La Sheau Hayden will round out the school’s 1600 relay team.
Stockdale’s Vincent Carnegie qualified for state with a second-place finish in the boys 300 hurdles and a third in the 110 hurdles. He finished just behind Ridgeview’s Mekyi Patterson in the 110 hurdles and just ahead of North’s Verquel Turner in the 300 hurdles. Turner was running third late in the 110 hurdles, but fell and failed to qualify in that event.
Frontier junior Brycen Tablit eclipsed his own school record with a second-place in the boys 100 with a PR of 10.43 to qualify for state, and Bakersfield Christian’s Andrew Mueller earned an opportunity to compete this week with a third-place in the boys high jump with a 6-3.
Liberty’s Brock Wattenbarger and Xander Chisolm are slated to compete in the boys 400 relay, with David Avena and Charlie Castle part of the Patriots’ 1600 relay.
Central Section track and field championships
Saturday’s results from Clovis-Buchanan
Girls
Team: 1. Clovis-Buchanan 94; 2. Clovis North 76; 3. Fresno-Central 59; 4. Liberty 46; 5. Clovis West 45.5; 6. Clovis East 36.5; 7. Frontier 35; 8. Santa Maria-Righetti 32; 9. San Luis Obispo 29.5; 10. Bakersfield 22. Others: 13. Independence 15; 16. Highland 12; 21. Ridgeview 6; 26. McFarland, Stockdale 4; 33. Taft 2.5; 36. Shafter, Centennial 1; 39. Kennedy 0.5.
Individual (local results)
100: 2. Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, 12.11; 10. Tiana Grady, Independence, 12.38; 13. Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, 12.56; 14. Janaiah Wofford, Ridgeview, 12.58; 17. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 12.83.
200: 9. Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, 25.65; 11. Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, 25.74; 15. Adeline Rangel, Frontier, 25.94.
400: 3. Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, 57.36; 6. Adeline Rangel, Frontier, 58.28; 8. Anna Josephson, Centennial, 58.52.
800: 2. Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, 2:17.07; 3. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 2:17.63; 13. Trinity McLean, Independence, 2:24.16; 15. Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, 2:28.60.
1600: 3. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 4:58.62; 8. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 5:14.87; 10. Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, 5:16.87; 11. Aspen Hacker, Kern Valley, 5:17.93; 12. Natalie Flores, Independence, 5:18.31.
3200: 4. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 11:00.30; 7. Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, 11:07.74; 8. Lianna Guerra, Highland, 11:12.55.
100H: 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 14.31; 2. Tiana Grady, Independence, 14.86; 13. Kaeleigh Cezar, Delano, 16.32.
300H: 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 43.67; 8. Tiana Grady, Independence, 46.92; 11. Kaitleigh Downing, Frontier, 47.32; 13. Kaeleigh Cezar, Delano, 47.55.
400 relay: 2. Frontier (Natalia Carrillo, Kenahdi Haslip, Avianna Carrillo, Adeline Rangel), 48.13; 7. Liberty (Emma Fredrick, Bella Turner, Madison Cole, Vanessa Fakrogha), 49.22; 9. Stockdale (Aariana Harrison, Chizitere Okey Dike, Adeife Adekoba, Vanessa Assaf), 49.44; 11. Ridgeview (Amya Amey, Amaria Holiwell, Ayanna Gridiron, Janaiah Wofford), 49.78.
1600 relay: 2. Frontier (Kenahdi Haslip, Adeline Rangel, Kaitleigh Downing, Giuliana Contreras), 3:54.60; 3. Bakersfield (Abigail Varner, Kalaya Miller, La Sheau Hayden, Kyndall Hannible), 3:56.63; 12. Centennial (Sydney Williamson, Mia Lorigo, Kyndall Penington, Anna Josephson), 4:09.51.
3200 relay: 3. Independence (Elena Baltazar, Cynthia Letes, Natalie Flores, Trinity McLean), 9:43.80; 6. Stockdale (Hannah Pacheco, Mia Leisenfelder, Brooklyn Madrigal, Roseli Diaz), 10:04.74; 12. Highland (Jasmine Vasquez, Lesslie Mireles, Lianna Guerra, Mia Torrecillas), 10:18.78.
SP: 5. Annika Fernandez, McFarland, 34-11.75; 8. Kayleen Faith Maes, Kennedy, 32-8.5; 15. Paige Merickel, Taft, 31-8.75; 16. Alaysia Taylor, Taft, 31-8; 17. Emily Bella Fernandez, McFarland, 31-6.25; 18. Myli Level, Ridgeview, 31-4.5.
DISC: 4. Myli Level, Ridgeview, 130-4; 8. Joslyn Pierucci, Shafter, 122-1; 9. Paige Merickel, Taft, 120-7; 18. Sarah Lopez, McFarland, 100-00.
HJ: 2. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 5-3; 6. Jaylynn Dowden, Taft, 5-1; 12. Natalie Maxwell, Frontier, 4-11; 15. Keira Wilkins, Frontier, 4-9.
PV: 7. Amelia Heisey, Frontier, 10-3; 10. Emily Musolf, Bakersfield Christian, 9-9; 14. Lola Phillips, Bakersfield Christian; Olivia Wegis, Frontier, 8-9.
LJ: 2. Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, 18-6.75; 5. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 18-0.75; 8. Janaiah Wofford, Ridgeview, 16-11.5; 16. Natalia Carrilo, Frontier, 15-8.5.
TJ: 6. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 35-7.5; 8. Nyli Greer, Stockdale, 35-3.25.
Boys
Team: 1. Clovis-Buchanan 73.5; 2. Fresno-Central, Clovis North 59; 4. Clovis 50; 5. Liberty 40; 6. Fresno-Bullard 34; 7. Visalia-El Diamante 29; 8. Fresno-Edison 25; 9. Lemoore 24; 10. South 23. Others: 13. Stockdale, Frontier 14; 16. Kern Valley 12; 22. Ridgeview 8; 27. Bakersfield, North, Bakersfield Christian 6.
Individual (Local results):
100: 2. Brycen Tablit, Frontier, 10.43; 4. Christian Edwards, Liberty, 10.68; 5. Daimon Dedmon, Kern Valley, 10.69; 18. Bryson Campos, Bakersfield, 16.35.
200: 6. Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, 21.74; 8. Brycen Tablit, Frontier, 21.77; 18. Malcolm James, Frontier, 22.73.
400: 3. Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, 48.90; 9. Obinnaya Okezie, Stockdale, 50.27; 16. Tyron Avery, South, 52.06.
800: 9. Cesar Reyes, Delano, 1:58.78; 15. Roman Avelar, Frontier, 2:00.60; 16. David Avena, Liberty, 2:01.69.
1600: No locals
3200: 13. Alex Valencia, Bakersfield, 9:37.98.
110H: 2. Mekyi Patterson, Ridgeview, 14.80; 3. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 14.94; 11. Anthony Acosta, Stockdale, 16.01; 15. Verquel Turner, North, 17.96.
300H: 2. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 39.30; 3. Verquel Turner, North, 39.51; 9. Brock Turner, Liberty, 41.47; 12. Jessie Gonzales, Ridgeview, 41.90; 14. Daniel Reyes, Bakersfield, 42.13; 18. Noah Ford, South, 44.06.
400 relay: 1. Liberty (Brock Wattenbarger, Ethan Mahanke, Xander Chisolm, Christian Edwards), 41.91; 4. Frontier (Brycen Tablit, Kobie Watson, Malcolm James, Ivan Fabelina), 42.37.
1600 relay: 3. Liberty (David Avena, Christian Edwards, Charlie Castle, Ethan Mahanke), 3:22.88; 12. North (Josiah Chavira, Brian Contreras, Verquel Turner, Josue Ruiz), 3:32.67; 14. Frontier (Roman Avelar, Malcolm James, John Appleton, Austin Tapia), 3:32.84; 15. Delano (Aaron Segura, Ricardo Guerrero, Marcus Segura, Cesar Reyes), 3:33.41.
3200 relay: 3. Bakersfield (Daniel Hall, Kamren Owens, Landon Noel, Liam McKnight), 8:03.52; 10. Delano (Ricardo Guerrero, Aaron Segura, Marcus Segura, Cesar Reyes), 8:18.53; 12. Stockdale (Amir Maher, Anthony Dunham, Pishoy Resk, Elijah Zepeda), 8:19.79; Arvin (Edgar Gil, David Martinez, Christopher Villa, Noel Huato), 8:23.53; 15. Independence (Guillermo Villa, Jaden Tungate, Aaron Ramirez, Anthony Evens), 8:33.73.
SP: 16. Emanuel Banuelos, South, 45-7.25.
DISC: 15. Don Almaguer, Ridgeview, 146-5; 16. Ethan Guzman, South, 134-11.
HJ: 3. Andrew Mueller, Bakersfield Christian, 6-3; 13. Braylin Herron, Ridgeview, 5-9.
PV: 10. Bryton King, Frontier, 13-0; 12. Luke Ostly, Bakersfield Christian, 13-0.
LJ: 1. Christian Edwards, Liberty, 24-5.25; 2. Daimon Dedmon, Kern Valley, 24-00.5; 3. Shane Carr, South, 23-00.5; 7. James Webster, South, 22-1.75; 9. John Appleton, Frontier, 21-11; 11. Syaun Wallace, South, 21-4.75; 16. Taivon James, Ridgeview, 20-3.75.
TJ: 1. Shane Carr, South, 48-8.75.