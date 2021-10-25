Area teams set to open high school volleyball playoffs on Tuesday with nine home games to choose from

Nearly two years since its last playoff game, the area’s high school volleyball teams are set to open postseason play Tuesday night.
Seventeen Kern County schools will be in action, with nine teams being played locally, highlighted when No. 1 Stockdale hosts No. 16 Chavez in a Central Section Division II first-round playoff matchup.
With the Division I playoffs opening play on Thursday, the Mustangs will take centerstage. No. 10 Bakersfield Christian, the defending D-II champion, plays at No. 6 Sanger, with No. 15 Frontier at No. 2 Fresno-Central in other divisional matches.
In Division I, No. 7 Liberty, the Southwest Yosemite League champion, plays at No. 2 Clovis North on Thursday. SWYL runner-up No. 8 Centennial plays at No. 1 Clovis West
No. 10 Tehachapi is the only area team in the Division III bracket and will travel to play Nipomo on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
In Division IV, No. 2 East, No. 8 Garces and No. 7 McFarland all have home games. The Blades, the Southeast Yosemite League champions, play No. 15 Madera-Liberty, with the Rams hosting No. 9 Porterville. The Cougars play No. 10 Immanuel Christian. No. 13 Independence is on the road at No. 4 Bishop Union.
An area-high six county teams are playing in Division V, with top-seeded Taft hosting No. 16 Highland, with the winner playing either No. 8 Wonderful Prep or No. 9 Golden Valley in an all-local quarterfinal match on Thursday.
No. 2 Rosamond hosts No. 15 Baker, No. 6 Arvin welcomes No. 11 Farmersville and No. 7 Wasco entertains Porterville-Summit Charter in other D-V matchups.
All the matches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m unless noted, with the winners advancing to play in Thursday’s quarterfinals.