Area teams set for pair of local hoops tournaments

While local headlines might be dominated by football for at least a few more day, local high school basketball is starting to heat up with a pair of tournament this week.
The 65th-annual Lloyd Williams Shootout, which had shrunk in size in recent years following the COVID-19 pandemic, is back to full strength this season.
Sixteen teams, including 14 from Kern County, are slated to compete in this year’s four-day event that starts Wednesday at North High School.
The event gets started with a pair of games at 3:30 p.m., and will feature four games per night in the school’s “old” and “new”gyms, with the final contest scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
The tournament will conclude with a full slate of games on Saturday, capped by an 8 p.m. championship game.
Here’s a list of Wednesday’s opening-round matchups:
North High new gym—Foothill vs. West, 3:30; Stockdale vs. Taft, 5; Lancaster-Paraclete vs. Kerman, 6:30; Tehachapi vs. Bakersfield, 8.
Old gym—South vs. Ridgeview, 3:30; Bakersfield Christian vs. Shafter, 5; Liberty vs. Highland, 6:30; North vs. California City, 8.
On Thursday, 16 girls basketball teams will be in action at the Shafter Play With Honor Tournament.
The three-day tournament will feature a Gold and a Blue division, with 15 area teams and Templeton competing for the divisional titles.
Here’s a look at the opening round matchups:
Shafter new gym—Golden Valley vs. Garces, 3:45; Arvin vs. Ridgeview, 5:15; Bakersfield vs. West, 6:45; Mira Monte at Shafter, 8:15.
Old gym—Centennial vs. North, 3:45; South vs. California City, 5:15; Templeton vs. Taft, 6:45; Chavez vs. Kern Valley, 8:15.