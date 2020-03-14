With Thursday’s announcement that spring sports were being interrupted until at least April 14 because of concerns of the spread of the coronavirus, area high school coaches are entering into uncharted territory as they try to adjust to what has become the new normal.
For some, like Arvin baseball coach Eddie Lopez, one of the most important things is to keep the lines of communication open with his players.
“We had a team meeting (Thursday),” Lopez said. “We had a game scheduled and once it got canceled and with the district’s decision that we can’t play until at least after Spring Break, I had all the boys from the three levels come to my classroom. We’re going to be very transparent about it. So I just told them we’re going to take Thursday off, we’re going to play it by ear and if we’re able to practice (Friday) we will, but I was telling them that we have to assume that at least the next few weeks (we aren’t playing games).
“Obviously the boys want to play and they’re a little upset, but at the end of the day, we’re talking about the health of people. The elders and people that have prior conditions, we want to make sure that their safety is the No. 1 priority. So we don’t want any of the boys to spread it if they come in contact with it.”
Highland baseball coach Mike Garza has taken a similar approach and is trying to use it as a teaching moment for his players.
“To be honest with you, somethings are just totally out of your control,” Garza said. “This happens to be one of them. I know some of the kids are bummed out because of the cancelation of all contact games and stuff like that. We were scheduled to go out to the Fresno tournament during Spring Break, and that got canceled. Some of the seniors are bummed out as well, too. They ask questions like, ‘this is our senior year, what’s going to happen? What if we’re not even allowed to play baseball any more?’
“And I just told the boys, ‘hey look, this stuff right here is totally out of our control. We just have to roll with the punches and hope everything gets better.’ We have to continue to do what they allow us to do. As of right now, we’re still able to practice, but as far as games, we’ve all been shut down.”
Liberty baseball coach Tony Mills, who has coached a variety of sports at Liberty High during a 27-year career, is taking a wait-and-see approach and understands the importance of keeping everyone as safe as possible.
“You know, we’re all competitors and we want to be able to compete, but there’s just sometimes in life when you really need to assess the situation and respect what’s going on in the world,” Mills said. “Sure we want to play games, but more importantly, this is about life right now. We just need to make sure we’re taking all the steps we need to take to make sure everyone is as safe as they can be.
“We had a good, loose practice (Friday), and my team has a good understanding of what’s going on. And we’re just going to take it day by day. That’s all we can do. We’re supposed to play hopefully on April 14, and that would be outstanding if we can do that, but if it’s not safe to play there’s no need to risk anyone’s life to play a game.”
In the interim, the three baseball coaches are hoping to keep their players in shape and are planning to play intra-squad scrimmages a couple days a week during the suspension.
“We practiced on Thursday and we gave the boys Friday off, and of course they will have this weekend off, and then we’ll just try to get out there on Monday and maybe have a light batting practice and play catch,” Garza said. “Just some minor work to keep them going. Nothing long, we won’t have long practices, just something to keep them going, unless the district says we have to cancel everything. Then we’ll go ahead and do that. As long as they keep the schools open and they still allow it, we’re going to continue to work.
“We’re just trying to take precautions. If anyone is sick, of course, don’t worry about practice and they shouldn’t go to school or anything. This is the day that we live in now. We just have to take it one day at a time.”
Although the suspension of games is something new, Mills feels like it’s eerily similar to another tragedy that impacted citizens across the country nearly 20 years ago.
“This goes back to a little bit of being a young coach back in 2001 when Sept. 11 hit,” Mills said. “That was a shaker for the nation. This is a shaker for the world. Sports are good because they can bring us together, but sports are only good if it’s going to be safe to bring people together.”
Stockdale softball coach Amanda Hockett says she’s been dealing with a variety of emotions from her players, as they try to make sense of everything.
“Right now, the kids are just itching to get out there,” Hockett said. “We want to get out on the field, and they want to know if they cancel it, can we still go to a park and still practice? They just love the game and they want to be out there playing it.
“The emotional side (is more real) for the seniors. (The thought) of possibly they’ve played their last game of their high school careers, and some of them their life, basically. So there’s a lot of mixed emotions with having it ripped away from you and not being able to play your last game, or what you thought was going to be your last game, or have senior day or have playoffs … So a lot of them are upset about that, but still have high hopes that we will be able to continue after this postponement.”
In addition to missing games, Hockett says her players are concerned about possible cancelations of other events, such as prom and graduation.
“This is definitely something that as a coach that you’ve never been faced with, so to (try to) be able to be on the same mindset as the kids (is important),” Hockett said. “I feel bad for them, but I don’t know what they’re going through, I mean I got to play all my last games. And as of right now, that’s up in the air whether they’re going to have that opportunity.
“So it’s tough. You love them as long as you can while they’re with you, and wish them the best as they move on in their life, but you just hope that they get to finish out their high school (experience). And it’s not just about softball, there’s a lot of stuff that my kids are talking about that could be potentially taken away from them.”
In other spring sports, such as swimming and boys golf, teams aren’t even being allowed to practice together since the suspension includes all off-campus activities. Golf courses and public pools where the teams normally practice are off limits.
“This is the first time for me ever having a quarantine and not been able to practice and do what we do,” Frontier golf coach Jeff Reller said. “I don’t really know what the best policy is. I think being outside you’re kind of isolated a little bit, but I can understand people coming in from different areas, that might be carrying the virus could be a hazard.
“The serious players will do their own thing after school and go work on their game. As you know, golf is a little bit of a solitary sport, so I’ll imagine they’ll keep that going. We’ll have some meetings, get together and do some rules discussions, talk about what’s coming up when we (hopefully) get done with this (suspension). And then we’ll go from there. But I can’t be there with them in a coaching capacity.”
Liberty track and field coach Ryan Renz has been trying to modify his practice schedule, but like most of the coaches in the area, realizes things are changing every day.
“I’m sure like everybody else, at first I thought it was not a really extreme thing, and now it’s gradually got bigger and bigger each day,” Renz said. “We tried to talk to our kids about it and let them know what we know, and let them know that’s minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour at this point as far as what’s going to happen as far as information that we’re getting.
“And hopefully to keep them (up beat) so hopefully that can see that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel. That’s what I have tried to convey to them. We have to stay in the now and we have to continue to try to get better. And that’s tough for 14, 15, 16-year-old kids, especially in the instant-gratification society that we live in, to look ahead and go ‘I have to wait 3 or 4 weeks before I can compete.’ That’s kind of been the tough part. On our end. The kids have been great. Kids are so resilient, I don’t know if it’s affected them as much. I think it’s the adults that it’s affected more, that I’ve been around at this point.”
For at least the next month or so, the area’s coaches are trying to remain positive and are hoping that things will return to normal by April 14.
“Hopefully this will just pass through,” Garza said. “Right now it seems like there’s a big panic. The serious thing is, nobody really knows what to expect. But in the meantime we’re still going to try to do our thing, and hopefully we’ll pick up and won’t miss a beat.
“I really do feel for the seniors, this is their last year, but at the end of the day, to be honest with you, it’s all about safety. Whether you’re on the field or in the school in class, or whatever. If the district feels this is a safety issue or safety concern then you can’t fight it, you just have to roll with it.”
