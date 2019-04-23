Baseball
Highland 21, South 0 (5 innings)
W: Miranda. L: Rodriguez. Notes: HHS (Nick Salas 5-5 5RBI, Isaiah Fajardo 3-3 3RBI, Griffen Scarrey 2-3 2RBI).
North 18, Mira Monte 15
At Mira Monte
W: Kolber. L: Rodriguez. 2B: MMHS (Anthony Moreno, Rodriguez, Garcia), NHS (Mooney, Lucas, Smith). Notes: MMHS (Alderete 3-5, Anthony Moreno 3-4, Garcia 3-5), NHS (Mooney 2-4).
W-L: MMHS 4-7 SEYL.
East 3, Foothill 1
W: L. Gutierrez (6-3). L: Bernal. 2B: EBHS (R. Gutierrez). Notes: EBHS (Luis Gutierrez CG 1ER 11K).
W-L: EBCHS 13-10, 7-5 SEYL; FHS 9-13, 4-8 SEYL.
JV: EBHS 12, FHS 1.
FS: FHS 7, EBHS 6.
Softball
Independence 12, Bakersfield Christian 2 (5 innings)
At BCHS
W: Amaya (13-4). L: Smith (11-7). 2B: Ontiveros 2 (I), An. Amaya (I). Notes: IHS (Elise Ontiveros 4-4 4R 3RBIs 3SB, Rylee Price 3-3 2RBIs 2R, Cindy Sanchez 2-4, Anika Amaya 3-4 3R, Alaini Amaya 5IP 2R 0ER 5K). BCHS: Amanda Lazaro 2-3. W-L: IHS 19-4, 12-0 SYL; BCHS 13-8, 8-4 SYL.
South 4, Highland 1
At South
W: Banuelos. L: Solis. 3B: SHS (Rios). Notes: SHS (Banuelos 10K 1R CG).
W-L: SHS 17-3, 10-2 SEYL; HHS 11-1 SEYL.
JV: HHS d. SHS
North 16, Mira Monte 7
At Mira Monte
W: Skiles (6-3). L: Tretsizo. 2B: NHS (Lake, Bernal). HR: MMHS (Madera). Notes: NHS (Lake 3-5 3RBI 2R, Skiles 4-5 2R, Bernal 2-2 RBI R), MMHS (Madera 3-3 2R 3RBI).
W-L: NHS 13-12, 6-6 SEYL.
Boys golf
Southwest Yosemite League meet
At Riverlakes Ranch
LIBERTY (388): Ochoa 71, Duncan 71, Hughes 74, Stennitt 83, Cimental 89.
GARCES (391): Pavletich 71, Briscoe 79, Bank 79, Cinquemani 80, Chawengchawali 82.
STOCKDALE (408): Chhuo Chan 75, Gorla 78, Paulson 82, Keene 86, Yang 87.
FRONTIER (413): Jameson 77, Jordon 81, Simos 83, Aldridge 83, Zachary 89.
CENTENNIAL (519): Richey 92, Alvarado 102, T. Smith 107, Boone 107, J. Smith 111.
BAKERSFIELD (548): Kent 84, Dahm 94, Booner 109, Ames 123, Lwin 138.
Team standings: Garces 56, Liberty 52, Stockdale 38, Frontier 24, BHS 10, Centennial 2.
