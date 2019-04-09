High school baseball
Frontier 19, Bakersfield 3
At FHS; W: Anglin (2-1). L: James. 2B: Johnson (B), Hunter (B), Anglin (F), Calvillo (F), Fleischer (F), Silva 2 (F), Suire (F), Tatum (F). W-L: FHS 13-6, 6-4 SWYL; BHS 8-10, 4-6. Notes: FHS (Brock Calvillo 4-6, 4RBIs; Elijah Pascual 3-4, 3R; Kobe Silva 3-4, 3R; Tyler Weiner 2-3, 2R, 3RBIs; Kris Anglin 3-3 at plate, 5IP, 5H, 3R, 2ER, 10Ks).
JV: FHS 12, BHS 1. FS: FHS 22, BHS 12.
North 9, East 8
W: Lucas. L: L: Gutierrez. 2B: Husein (E), L.Gutierrez (E), Ja.Mooney (N), Jo.Mooney (N), Cornelison (N). W-L: NHS 11-8, 6-4 SEYL; EHS 11-10, 5-5. JV: NHS 6 EHS 1; FS: NHS d. EHS.
Centennial 14, Garces 3
At CHS; W: McCurtain. L: Armendariz. 2B: Jenkins (C) , Uribe (G). HR: Villegas (C) 2, Jenkins (C), Martin (C). W-L: CHS 10-8, 5-5 SWYL; GMHS 3-17, 2-8. Notes: CHS: (McCurtain 2-4; Villegas 2-3, 4RBIs; Jenkins 3-4, 3RBIs; Martin 4RBI, grand slam; Gerke 5BB).
Highland 14, Foothill 1
W: Rodriguez. 2B: Scarry (H), Iparraguirre (H), Vidal (H). 3B: Burdick (H). HR: Iparraguirre (H), Burdick (H). W-L: HHS 17-1, 10-0 SEYL; FHS 9-11, 4-6. Notes: HHS (Antoine Cleveland 2-3, 2R; Xabi Iparraguirre 3-4, 3RBIs; Matthew Burdick 2-4, 4RBI; Manuel Chavez 2-3; Joey Vidal 2-4).
Visalia-Central Valley Christian 9, Bakersfield Christian 7
At BCHS; W: Reveles. L: Cadena. 2B: Granillo (BC) 2, DeBour (CVC), Villalobos (BC), Langston 2 (BC), Cloyd (BC). 3B: Langston (BC) 2, Reveles (CVC). Notes: BCHS (Langston 4-4, 3R; Granillo 2-3, 3RBIs; Johnson 2-3, 2SB; Paul 2-4, 2R).
Liberty 12, Stockdale 4
At LHS; W: Oscarson (6-0). L: Salyards (3-3). 2B: (Tobias (L), Froehlich (L), Rios (L), Amble (L), Johansen (S), Likens (S), Neal (S). HR: Dickey (L).
W-L: LHS 16-4, 8-2 SWYL; SHS 9-8, 5-5. Notes: LHS (Nick Oscarson 6 2/3IP, 2ER, 6H; Kaleb Dickey 2-3, 4RBI; Wade Froehlich 3-4, 4R; Garrett Pavletich 2-3, 2RBI; Isaac Rios 2-4; Brady Amble 2R); SHS (Korey Likens 2-3). JV: LHS 13, SHS 3. FS: LHS 20, SHS 3.
High school softball
Liberty 9, Stockdale 8
At LHS; W: Nielsen. L: S.Hornbuckle. 2B: Hardin (S), Valencia (L), Nielsen (L). W-L: SHS 18-5, 9-1 SWYL; LHS 14-4, 9-1. Notes: LHS (Shelby Valencia 2-4, 3RBIs; Alyssa Miller 2RBIs). (Snaps 60-game league win streak for Stockdale. Was fourth longest in Central Section history, according to Bob Barnett).
Independence 13, Tehachapi 2, 6 inn.
At THS; W: Amaya. L: Daffern. 2B: Ontiveros (I), Price (I) 2, Sanchez (I). HR: Amaya (I), Ovando (I). W-L: IHS 14-3, 10-0 SYL; THS 7-8, 4-6.
Notes: IHS (Erylin Campos 3-4; Rylee Price 3-4; Alani Amaya 6IP, 3H, 2R, 7Ks).
Frontier 17, Bakersfield 2, 5 inn.
At FHS; W: Hargis (2-1). L: Wilke. 2B: H.Adams (F), Hargis (F), K. Adams (F). 3B: Unruh (F), H.Adams (F). HR: Head (F), Wilke (B). W-L: FHS 8-9, 6-4 SWYL; BHS 0-13, 0-10. Notes: FHS (Jordan Head 4-4, 4R; Kellcie Adams 3-4, 3R; Alexis Hargis 2-4, 3RBIs).
Bakersfield Christian 9, Visalia-Central Valley Christian 4
At BCHS; W: Smith. L: Atherton. 2B: Jensen (C), Lazaro (B), Abernathy (B), Russell (B). HR: Atherton (C), Lazaro (B), Smith (B). Notes: CVC (Zwart 2-4; Athlerton 3RBIs; Reed 2-4; Dysktra 2-4). BCHS (Lazaro 3-4, Smith 2-4 3RBIs, Russell 2-3, Smith 7IP 4R 3ER 10K).
Centennial 10, Garces 7
W: Williamson. L: Buchanan. HR: Smith (CHS), Buchanan (G), Gorman (G).
Kern Valley 2, Desert 0
Notes: KVHS (Helen Hayes 13 Ks). W-L: KVHS 10-5-1, 8-0 HDL. DHS 11-5, 6-2 HDL.
North 9, East 8
At NHS; W: Skiles (5-2). L: Jerdin (4-3). 2B: Skiles (N), Rodriguez (E). HR: Cheese (E), Cajvana (E). W-L: NHS 12-11, 5-5 SEYL; EBHS 7-11, 3-7. Notes: NHS: (Lake 2-2, Skiles 2-4 4RBIs). EBHS: (Alderete 3-4, Montes 2-3 2R):
Other scores
North 9, East 8
Highland 11, Foothill 9
High school boys tennis
SEYL Championships
At Bakersfield Racquet Club
Singles champion: Alec Alvarez, Highland
Doubles champions: Rodrigo Guillen and Gabe Paz, East.
