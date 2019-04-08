High school baseball

Ridgeview 3, BCHS 1

W: Moran. 2B: Moran (R). W-L: RHS 16-3, 10-0 SYL; BCHS 9-9, 6-4. Notes: RHS: (Riley Moran 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 1BB, 5K, 2-3 at plate; Miguel Castillo 2-3).

Other scores

Golden Valley 12, Tehachapi 11

High school softball

South 11, Mira Monte 0, 5 inn.

At SHS; W: Banuelos (14-3). 2B: Hidalgo (S), Rader (S), Banos (S). 3B: Rios (S). W-L: SHS 14-3, 7-2; MM 3-10-1, 1-8. Notes: SHS (Hidalgo 3RBI; Rios 3RBI).

Independence 13, West 1, 5 inn.

At IHS; W: Harrison. L: Magallones. 2B: Romo (I), Aguayo (I), Ramirez (I), Sanchez (I), Amaya (I), Garcia (W). 3B: Ontiveros (I). HR: Ontiveros (I). W-L: IHS 13-3, 9-0 SYL; WHS 0-14, 0-10. Notes: IHS (Elise Ontiveros 3-4, 3R, 4RBI). JV: IHS d. WHS.

Garces 13, North 9

At NHS; W: Landis. L: Skiles. S: Landis. 2B: Penner (G), Waguespack (G), Cheek (G), Flud (N), Martinez (N), Skiles (N). 3B: Gorman (G). HR: Cheek (G), Waguespack (G). Notes: (NHS Landis 6IP, 2ER; Buchanan 3-5; Penner 3-5; Escobedo 4-5; Garcia 3-4). NHS (Lake 3-4).

BCHS 5, Ridgeview 3

At RHS; W: Smith. L: Ybarra. 2B: Lazaro (B), Smith (B). HR: Lazaro (B). W-L: BCHS 12-6, 8-2 SYL; RHS 12-6, 7-3. Notes: BCHS (Smith 7IP 7H 3ER 0BB 8K, Lazaro 2-3 3RBIs, Ramirez 2-3). RHS: Ruiz 2-4, Beard 2-4, Moruo 2RBIs).

High school boys tennis

Centennial 7, Frontier 2

SINGLES: Yackovich, C, d. Howard, 6-1, 6-1; Wong, C, d. Molina, 6-4, 6-4; Nixon, C, d. Mellabo, 6-4, 6-1; Mayo, F, d. Klopstein, 6-4, 7-5; Kundinger, C, d. Barnes, 6-2, 5-7 (11-9); Burrows, C, d. Ford, 6-0, 6-3.

DOUBLES: Howard-Mayo, F, d. Wong-Klopstein, NS; Nixon-Iturriria, C, d. Ford-Barnes, 8-5; Elwell-Haskin, C, d. Stark-Dayahan, 8-3.

West 9, Tehachapi 0

At West

SINGLES: Contreras, W, d. Bilotta, 6-0, 6-2; De Jesus, W, d. Zhang, 6-0, 6-0; May, W, d. Olvany, 6-0, 6-0; Ojeda, W, d. Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0; Sercreto, W, d. Prajapati, 6-0, 6-0; Kim, W, d. By default.

DOUBLES: May-Ojeda, W, d. Zhang-Olvany, 8-0; De Jesus-Sercreto, W, d. Hernandez-Prajapati, 8-0; Villa-Acevedo, W, d. Cribbs-Magar, 8-0.

W-L: WHS 18-3, 7-3 SYL; THS 0-10 SYL.

Independence 7, Ridgeview 2

At Ridgeview

SINGLES: Zapata, I, d. Sanchez, 6-2, 6-1; Gonzales, R, d. Bernal, 7-6, 6-1; Gaytan, I, d. Rodriguez, 6-4, 6-1; Axume, I, d. Melendez, 6-4, 6-4; Garza, I, d. Cristobal, 6-1, 6-2; Rodriguez, I, d. Bunch, 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Sanchez-Gonzales, R, d. Bernal-Axume, 8-4; Garza-Rodriguez, I, d. Rodriguez-Cristobal, 6-3, 6-0; Reyes-Ortega, I, d. Orozco-Ith, 7-6, 7-5. W-L: RHS 7-11, 2-8 SYL; IHS 15-9, 4-6. JV: RHS d. IHS, 5-4.

Delano 5, Porterville 4

At Delano

SINGLES: Duran, D, d. Cerros 6-4, 6-3; Zizumbo, D, d. Remiso 6-4, 6-0; Catalina, P, d. Pena 6-2, 6-4; Aypn, P, d. Cabeza 6-1, 6-0; J.Hinojosa, D, d. Perez 6-1, 6-2; E.Hinojosa, D, d. Sharp 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Remiso-Ayon, P, d. J.Hinojosa-Pena 8-2; Cerros-Burns, P, d. Zizumbo-Silva 8-4; Duran-Santiago, D, d. Catalina-Martinez 8-4.

W-L: DHS 15-4, 9-0 EYL; PHS 7-2 EYL.

BCHS 8, Golden Valley 1

At Bakersfield Christian

SINGLES: Buetow, B, d. Salamanca, 6-0, 6-0; Marussig, B, d. Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; Bloemhof, B, d. Ramirez, 6-0, 6-0; Wei, B, d. Medina, 6-0, 7-6; C. Gaines, B, d. Perez, 6-1, 6-2; Heer, B, d. Lopez, 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Buetow-Bloemhof, B, d. Salamanca-Martinez, 6-3, 6-1; Marussig-Heer, B, d. Ramirez-Lopez, 6-2, 6-1; Bautista-Flores, GV, d. Tieu-A.-Gaines, 0-6, 6-2, 15-13. W-L: BCHS 14-7, 10-0 SYL.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.