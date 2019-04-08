High school baseball
Ridgeview 3, BCHS 1
W: Moran. 2B: Moran (R). W-L: RHS 16-3, 10-0 SYL; BCHS 9-9, 6-4. Notes: RHS: (Riley Moran 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 1BB, 5K, 2-3 at plate; Miguel Castillo 2-3).
Other scores
Golden Valley 12, Tehachapi 11
High school softball
South 11, Mira Monte 0, 5 inn.
At SHS; W: Banuelos (14-3). 2B: Hidalgo (S), Rader (S), Banos (S). 3B: Rios (S). W-L: SHS 14-3, 7-2; MM 3-10-1, 1-8. Notes: SHS (Hidalgo 3RBI; Rios 3RBI).
Independence 13, West 1, 5 inn.
At IHS; W: Harrison. L: Magallones. 2B: Romo (I), Aguayo (I), Ramirez (I), Sanchez (I), Amaya (I), Garcia (W). 3B: Ontiveros (I). HR: Ontiveros (I). W-L: IHS 13-3, 9-0 SYL; WHS 0-14, 0-10. Notes: IHS (Elise Ontiveros 3-4, 3R, 4RBI). JV: IHS d. WHS.
Garces 13, North 9
At NHS; W: Landis. L: Skiles. S: Landis. 2B: Penner (G), Waguespack (G), Cheek (G), Flud (N), Martinez (N), Skiles (N). 3B: Gorman (G). HR: Cheek (G), Waguespack (G). Notes: (NHS Landis 6IP, 2ER; Buchanan 3-5; Penner 3-5; Escobedo 4-5; Garcia 3-4). NHS (Lake 3-4).
BCHS 5, Ridgeview 3
At RHS; W: Smith. L: Ybarra. 2B: Lazaro (B), Smith (B). HR: Lazaro (B). W-L: BCHS 12-6, 8-2 SYL; RHS 12-6, 7-3. Notes: BCHS (Smith 7IP 7H 3ER 0BB 8K, Lazaro 2-3 3RBIs, Ramirez 2-3). RHS: Ruiz 2-4, Beard 2-4, Moruo 2RBIs).
High school boys tennis
Centennial 7, Frontier 2
SINGLES: Yackovich, C, d. Howard, 6-1, 6-1; Wong, C, d. Molina, 6-4, 6-4; Nixon, C, d. Mellabo, 6-4, 6-1; Mayo, F, d. Klopstein, 6-4, 7-5; Kundinger, C, d. Barnes, 6-2, 5-7 (11-9); Burrows, C, d. Ford, 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES: Howard-Mayo, F, d. Wong-Klopstein, NS; Nixon-Iturriria, C, d. Ford-Barnes, 8-5; Elwell-Haskin, C, d. Stark-Dayahan, 8-3.
West 9, Tehachapi 0
At West
SINGLES: Contreras, W, d. Bilotta, 6-0, 6-2; De Jesus, W, d. Zhang, 6-0, 6-0; May, W, d. Olvany, 6-0, 6-0; Ojeda, W, d. Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0; Sercreto, W, d. Prajapati, 6-0, 6-0; Kim, W, d. By default.
DOUBLES: May-Ojeda, W, d. Zhang-Olvany, 8-0; De Jesus-Sercreto, W, d. Hernandez-Prajapati, 8-0; Villa-Acevedo, W, d. Cribbs-Magar, 8-0.
W-L: WHS 18-3, 7-3 SYL; THS 0-10 SYL.
Independence 7, Ridgeview 2
At Ridgeview
SINGLES: Zapata, I, d. Sanchez, 6-2, 6-1; Gonzales, R, d. Bernal, 7-6, 6-1; Gaytan, I, d. Rodriguez, 6-4, 6-1; Axume, I, d. Melendez, 6-4, 6-4; Garza, I, d. Cristobal, 6-1, 6-2; Rodriguez, I, d. Bunch, 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES: Sanchez-Gonzales, R, d. Bernal-Axume, 8-4; Garza-Rodriguez, I, d. Rodriguez-Cristobal, 6-3, 6-0; Reyes-Ortega, I, d. Orozco-Ith, 7-6, 7-5. W-L: RHS 7-11, 2-8 SYL; IHS 15-9, 4-6. JV: RHS d. IHS, 5-4.
Delano 5, Porterville 4
At Delano
SINGLES: Duran, D, d. Cerros 6-4, 6-3; Zizumbo, D, d. Remiso 6-4, 6-0; Catalina, P, d. Pena 6-2, 6-4; Aypn, P, d. Cabeza 6-1, 6-0; J.Hinojosa, D, d. Perez 6-1, 6-2; E.Hinojosa, D, d. Sharp 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Remiso-Ayon, P, d. J.Hinojosa-Pena 8-2; Cerros-Burns, P, d. Zizumbo-Silva 8-4; Duran-Santiago, D, d. Catalina-Martinez 8-4.
W-L: DHS 15-4, 9-0 EYL; PHS 7-2 EYL.
BCHS 8, Golden Valley 1
At Bakersfield Christian
SINGLES: Buetow, B, d. Salamanca, 6-0, 6-0; Marussig, B, d. Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; Bloemhof, B, d. Ramirez, 6-0, 6-0; Wei, B, d. Medina, 6-0, 7-6; C. Gaines, B, d. Perez, 6-1, 6-2; Heer, B, d. Lopez, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Buetow-Bloemhof, B, d. Salamanca-Martinez, 6-3, 6-1; Marussig-Heer, B, d. Ramirez-Lopez, 6-2, 6-1; Bautista-Flores, GV, d. Tieu-A.-Gaines, 0-6, 6-2, 15-13. W-L: BCHS 14-7, 10-0 SYL.
