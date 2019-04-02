Baseball
East 16, South 5
W: Gutierrez (5-2). L: Romero.
2B: SHS (Rodriguez, Ruiz, Diaz, Perez). 3B: EBHS (Lara, L. Gutierrez). HR: EBHS (Lopez).
Notes: EBHS (Lopez 2-4 3RBI 2R SB).
W-L: EBHS 11-8, 5-3 SEYL. JV: EBHS 16, SHS 3. FS: EBSH 14, SHS 4.
Tehachapi 7, Bakersfield Christian 6
W:Tye. L:Flowers.
2B: BCHS (Villalobos, Wilson, Cloyd). Notes: BCHS (Villalobos 3-4 2R 2RBI, Wilson 2RBI, Cloyd 2-3 R RBI).
Highland 15, Mira Monte 1
W: Fajardo. L: Garcia. 2B: HHS (Salas, Vidall, Joven, Zerapio, Salas). 3B: HHS (Fajardo). HR: HHS (Chavez). Notes: HHS (Fajardo 7IP 1ER 11K, Chavez 2-2 2RBI 2R, Miranda 3-3 2RBI R, Salas 2RBI).
Independence 11, Golden Valley 8
At Golden Valley
W: Perryman. L: Avallos. 2B: IHS (Lopez, Perryman, Zavala), GVHS (Avendano, Gonzalez). 3B: IHS (Garibe). Notes: IHS (Lopez 4-5, Perryman 2-4, Garibe 2-3, Zavala 2-3), GVHS (Villar 2-4, Avendano 3-4, Cuellar 3-3).
W-L: IHS 5-9, 4-3 SYL. JV: GVHS 8, IHS 7.
Softball
Highland 12, Mira Monte 0 (5 innings)
At Highland
W: Solis (8-2): L: Saldana. 2B: HHS: Anderson, Nunlist. Notes: HHS: (Briana Solis 5IP 1H 0R 7K 3-4 2R, Mikayla Nunlist 3RBIs, Nayeli Chavola 3-3 2RBIs 2R).
W-L: HHS 12-4, 8-0 SEYL; MMHS 3-8-1, 1-6 SEYL.
South 10, East 0
At South
W: E. Banuelos. 2B: SHS (Rader). 3B: SHS (Rios). Notes: SHS (Banuelos 7K, Rios 5RBI).
W-L: SHS 12-3, 5-2 SEYL.
Independence 15, Golden Valley 2 (5 innings)
At Golden Valley
W: Harrison. L: Contreras. 2B: IHS (C. Sanchez), GVHS (Procell). 3B: IHS (Campos). Notes: IHS (Erylin Campos 2-4 3RBI, Cindy Sanchez 3-4 3RBI, Jezelle Lyburtus 3-3 2RBI), GVHS (Procell 2-3 RBI).
W-L: IHS 11-3, 7-0 SYL; GVHS 0-7 SYL.
Bakersfield Christian 7, Tehachapi 2
W: Smith. L: Damian. 2B: BCHS (Ramirez, Russell 2, Lazaro), THS (Barrett). 3B: BCHS (Lazaro). Notes: BCHS (Lazaro 3-4 2RBI 2R, Russell 3-4 R, Smith 7IP 2R 0ER 11K 2RBI).
Boys tennis
Stockdale 9, Frontier 0
At Stockdale
SINGLES: Huang, S, d. Howard 6-0, 6-1; Tanus d. Mellabo 6-2, 6-0; Guppa d. Chung 6-0, 6-0; Park d. Mayo 6-0, 6-1; Sinaie d. Barnes 6-3, 6-4; Bose d. Ford 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Huang-Park d. Howard-Mayo 8-2; Tanus-Sanchez d. Chung-Mellabo 8-3; Goswami-Kasula d. Dayahan-Toluntino 8-1.
W-L: FHS 3-13, 0-7 SWYL; SHS 11-8, 7-1. JV: SHS 7, FHS 2.
West 6, Independence 0
At Independence
SINGLES: Con treras d. Zapata, 6-3, 6-1; De Jesus d. Bernal, 6-3, 7-5; May d. Gayton, 6-2, 6-2; Ojeda d. Contreras, 6-3, 6-4; Secreto d. Axume, 6-3, 6-1; Acevedo won by default.
W-L: WHS 17-2, 6-2 SYL; IHS 14-8, 3-5. JV: WHS 7, IHS 2.
Bakersfield Christian 8, Ridgeview 1
At Ridgeview
SINGLES: Buetow, B, d. Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0; Marussig, B, d. Gonzales, 6-0, 6-0; Bloemhof, B, d. Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0; Wei, B, d. Fetalvero, 7-6, 6-1; C. Gaines, B, d. Melendez, 6-0, 6-0; Heer, B, d. Bunch, 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Bloemhof-DeBoer, B, d. Sanchez-Gonzales, 8-6; Rodriguez-Cristobal, R, d. Tieu-A. Gaines, 9-7; Heer-Zhang, B, d. Orozco-Ith, 8-3.
W-L: RHS 6-10, 1-7 SYL.
BCHS (8-0 SYL)
Taft 6, Wasco 3
At Taft
SINGLES: Rivera, T, d. Chavez, 6-4, 6-4; Rios, W, d. Magana, 7-6, 3-6, 1-0; Nyguen, T, d. Lopez, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0; Villalobos, W, d. Ginn, 6-3, 6-3; Vargas, W, d. Moncoda, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0; Guzman, T, d. Ledesmo, 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Magana-Nyguen, T, d. Chavez-Rios, 6-1, 6-4; Rivera-Ginn, T, d. Villalobos-Vargas, 6-1, 6-3; Mejia-Gama, T, d. Rojo-Guzman, 6-2, 6-3.
W-L: THS 14-0, 11-0 SSL; WHS 9-2 SSL.
Note: Taft clinched the SSL championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.