High school boys tennis
SWYL Championships
At Stockdale
Singles
Second round: Kwon, Stockdale, d. Nguyen, Liberty, 6-1, 6-2; Turner, BHS, d. Mellabo, Frontier, 6-2, 6-2; Buttram, BHS, d. Tolentino, Frontier 6-0, 6-0; Huang, Stockdale, d. Burrow, Centennial, 6-0, 6-1; Bank, Garces, d. Sinale, Stockdale, 6-4, 6-1; Adkins, Liberty, d. Romanini, BHS, 6-1, 6-3; Nixon, Centennial, d. Goyindji 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Yackovich, Centennial, d. Bouldoukian, Garces, 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals: Kwon d. Turner 6-0, 6-0; Huang d. Buttram 7-6, 6-4; Adkins d. Bank 6-0, 6-3; Yackovich d. Nixon 6-0, 6-0.
Note: Today’s semifinals at 8 a.m. Krown v. Huang; Adkins v. Yackovich
Doubles
Second round: Shafik-Guimte, Liberty, d. Kundinger-Hashim, Centennial, 6-1, 6-0; Kasula-Keenan, Stockdale, d. Ambroise-Faraaz, Garces, 6-0, 6-2; Howard-Molina, Frontier, d. Mata Garcia-Iturria, BHS, 6-1, 6-1; Blaine-Fannucchi, Garces, d. White-Wahi, Liberty, 6-4, 6-3; Blaine-Zierenberg, Liberty, d. Alexander-Zeimet, BHS, 6-0, 6-0; Tanus-Sanchez, Stockdale, d. Wong-Klopstein, Centennial, 6-0, 6-0; Hoss-Sanchez, BHS, d. Arretche-Timpog, Garces, 6-4, 7-5; Gupta-Park, Stockdale, d. Mayo-Ford, Frontier, 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals: Shafik-Guimte d. Kasula-Keenan, 6-1, 6-0; Blaine-Fannucchi d. Howard-Molina; Blaine-Zierenberg d. Tanus-Sanchez 6-2, 6-0; Gupta-Park d. Hoss-Sanchez 6-2, 6-0.
Today’s semifinals: Shafik-Guimte v. Blaine-Fannucchi; Blaine-Zierenberg v. Gupta-Park.
SSL Championships
At Wasco
Singles
Order of finish: No. 1 Magana, Taft; No. 2 Chavez, Wasco; No. 3 Rios, Wasco; No. 4 Bloemhoff, Shafter; No. 5 Mendoza, Arvin; No. 6 Marquez, Arvin.
Doubles
Order of finish: No. 1 Ngyuen-Rivera, Taft; No. 2 Cibian-Aguinaldo, Chavez; No. 3 Villalobos-Vargas, Wasco; No. 4 Lopez-Ledesma, Wasco; No. 5 Ginn-Guzman, Taft; No. 6 Burton-Cabrillos, Kennedy.
Note: The above finishers qualified for the area tournament, scheduled for April 26-27 at Wasco.
Boys swimming
Mira Monte 92, Foothill 71
200 medley relay: F 2:09.38; Perez, MM, 2:31.25; 200 IM: Carlson, MM, 2:53.94; 50 free: Ryan, F, 28.40; 100 fly: Gallegos, F, 1:05.97; 100 free: Gallegos, F, 1:03.25; 500 free: Lopez, MM, 6:46.47; 200 free relay: MM 1:57.32; 100 backstroke: Salinas, MM, 1:22.29; 100 breaststroke: Amezcua, F, 1:23.25; 400 free relay: MM 4:27.34.
Stockdale 134, Bakersfield High 45
200 medley relay: SHS (Adams, Devine, Eskander, Nommensen) 1:53.72; 200 freestyle: Nguyen, S, 2:04.88; 200 IM: Haushalter, B, 2:21.35; 50 freestyle: Botha, S, 24.18; 100 butterfly: Eskander, S, 59.42; 100 freestyle: Botha, S, 53.63; 500 freestyle: Hill, S, 5:41.38; 200 freestyle relay: SHS (Botha, Nommensen, Farouk, Nguyen) 1:39.69; 100 backstroke: Farouk, S, 1:03.25; 100 breaststroke: Devine, S, 1:09.50; 400 freestyle relay: SHS (Botha, Devine, Eskander, Nguyen) 3:45.31; 1 meter diving: Akey, S, 169.75.
BCHS 120 Independence 52
200 medley relay: BCHS (Vegas, Monsibais, Roodzent, Epperly) 1:45.86; 200 freestyle: Morrow, B, 2:06.75; 200 IM: Olan, I, 2:10.90; 50 freestyle: Epperly, B, 23.89; 1 meter fiving: Bentz, B, 147.75; 100 butterfly: Roodzant, B, 55.45; 100 freestyle: Vegas, B, 53.34; 500 freestyle: Velasquez, B, 5:44.77; 200 freestyle relay: BCHS (Morrow, Nguyen, Ritchie, Epperly) 1:38.27;
100 backstroke: Vegas, B, 1:00.35; 100 breaststroke: Monsibais, B, 1:06.59; 400 freestyle relay: BCHS (Vegas, Ritchie, Monsibai, Roodzant) 3:37.17.
JV: Independence 101 BCHS 13
Girls swimming
Foothill 86, Mira Monte 83
200 medley relay: MM 2:34.07; 200 free: Figueroa, F, 2:27.72; 200 IM: Meza, F, 3:02.13; 50 free: Hernandez, F, 37.86; 100 fly: Martinez, MM, 1:24.91; 100 free: Romero, M, 1:19.62; 500 free: Rodriguez, F, 7:27.75; 200 free relay: MM 2:17.72; 100 backstroke: Meza, F, 1:26.79; 100 breaststroke: Hernandez, F, 1:38.68; 400 free relay: MM 5:15.71.
Stockdale 101, Bakersfield High 81
200 medley relay: BHS (Rickett, Mauldin, Rous, Figueroa) 2:01.31; 200 freestyle: Mauldin, B, 2:05.97; 200 IM: Rous, B, 2:24.27; 50 freestyle: Perier, S, 25.79; 100 butterfly: Rous, B, 1:02.50; 100 freestyle: Gonzalez, S, 1:01.47; 500 freestyle: Rickett, B, 5:53.81; 200 freestyle relay: SHS (Bailey, Amason-Van Valley, Jeffries, Perier) 1:48.72; 100 backstroke: Rickett, B, 1:07.85; 100 breaststroke: Mauldin, B, 1:15.82; 400 freestyle relay: SHS (Bailey, Blodorn, Gonzalez, Perier) 4:09.30; 1 meter diving: Mickelsen, B, 197.70.
BCHS 97 Independence 87
200 medley relay: BCHS (Washburcn, Wise, Reeves, McKay) 2:03.18; 200 freestyle: McKay, B, 2:16.42; 200 IM: Rehkopf, B, 2:27.58; 50 freestyle: Taber, I, 26.26; 1 meter diving: Handschumacher, I, 156.60; 100 butterfly: Suburu, I, 1:12.60; 100 freestyle: Wise, B, 58.85; 500 freestyle: Bell, I, 6:10.11, 200 freestyle relay: IHS (Martinez, Ocampo, Bell, Taber) 1:48.44; 100 backstroke: Taber, I, 1:04.60; 100 breaststroke: Wise, B, 1:1.6.78; 400 freestyle relay: IHS (Tang, Hille, Smith, Suburu) 4:30.95.
JV: IHS 122, BCHS 8
High school boys golf
SWYL Tournament
At Sundale Country Club
GARCES (397): Pavletich 72, Chawengchawall 78, Briscoe 79, Sacco 80, Cinquemani 88, Bank 91.
LIBERTY (397): Hughes 73, Ochoa 74, Duncan 76, Stennitt 81, Cimental 93, Hale 95.
STOCKDALE (415): Chan 76, Gorta 82, Paulson 83, Beck 84, Keene 90.
FRONTIER (436): Jameson 81, Jordon 82, Simos 89, Aldridge 90, Zachary 94.
BAKERSFIELD (463): Parks 80, Kent 92, Dahm 92, Bonner 97, Gordon 102.
CENTENNIAL (514): Richey 95, Smith 100, Smith 101, Foster 106, Boone 112.
STANDINGS: Garces 48, Liberty 42, Stockdale 32, Frontier 20, BHS 10, Centennial 0.
High school baseball
Stockdale 5, Liberty 3
At SHS; W: Sheedy. L: Barron. S: Bravo. 2B: Nagel (S), Amble (L), Yoder (L), Tobias (L). HR Sheedy (S). W-L: SHS 11-8, 6-5 SWYL. LHS 15-5, 8-3.
Notes: SHS (Sheedy 5IP, 1R, 3H, 9K, 0BB; 2-2, 2BB, RBI at the plate; King 1-3, 2RBI; Nagel RBI).
Highland 13, Foothill 4
At Foothill
At FHS; W: Iparraguirre. L: Del Gado. 2B: Fajardo (H), Salas (H), Cleveland (H). HR: Iparraguirre (H). W-L: HHS 18-1, 11-0 SEYL; FHS 9-12, 4-7.
Notes: HHS (Salas 2RBI, Miranda 2RBI, Iparraguirre 3RBI).
Mira Monte 13, South 11
At MM (Wednesday); W: Garcia. L: Gorria. 2B: Alderete (MM), Ruiz (S), Ramos (S). 3B: Rivera (MM), Rodriguez (MM), I.Guerra (S). W-L: MM 5-13, 4-6 SEYL. JV: MM 13, SHS 2.
Bakersfield 8, Frontier 2
At 2nd and P
W: Brannen. L: Puskaric. 2B: Tillman (B), Hubbell (B), Pardo (B), Silva (F). Notes: BHS (Jaret Brannen 7IP 4H 2ER 4BB 2K, 2-3, Jake Baker 2-4 3R 4SB, Noah James 3-4, ZaMaree Tillman 3-4 2R, Austin Hubbell 2-3, Nick Pardo 4-4). W-L: BHS 9-10, 5-6 SWYL; 13-7, 6-5 SWYL.
High school softball
South 6, Mira Monte 3
W: Banuelos. L: Trevizo. 2B: Rios (S), Garcia (S). W-L: SHS 16-3, 9-2 SEYL.
Notes: SHS (Rios 2RBI; Garces 2RBI, SB; Banuelos 5K).
Garces 7, Centennial 3
At GHS; W: Escobedo. L: Williamson. 2B: GHS (Gorman, Waguespack); CHS (Garrett, Smith); HR: GHS (Cheek). GHS (Cheek walk-off grand slam, 6RBI; Gorman 2-4; Waguespack 2-2; Escobedo 7IP, 3ER).
Frontier 13, Bakersfield 0
At BHS; W: Unruh. L: Hudson. 2B: Head (F). HR: Tatum (F). W-L: FHS 7-4 SWYL; BHS 0-11.
Notes: FHS (Tatum 2-2, 4RBI; Head 3-3, 3RBI).
Ridgeview 10, Bakersfield Christian 5
(Wednesday)
W: Ybarra. L: Smith. 2B: Moruo (R), Martinez (R), Abernathy (BC). HR: Smith (BC). Notes: RHS (Martinez 3-5, 3R, 2RBI; Beard 2RBI, 3R; Moruo 3-4, 2RBI); BCHS (Lugo 3-4, 2R, Smith 2-3, 3RBI, R).
Track and field
Patriot Games
At Liberty
Boys
400R: 1. Stockdale (Vickers, Burkhart, Wheeler, Torres) 42.99. 2. Liberty (Cramer, Gowling, Gonzales, Davis) 43.91. 3. Bakersfield (Avalos, Capers, Hill, Jones) 44.04. 1,600: 1. Yagers, Highland, 4:22.22. 2. Cuevas, Ridgeview, 4:25.21. 3. Adus, Ridgeview, 4:26.21. 110H: 1. Turner, Frontier, 15.11. 2. Torres, Stockdale, 15.48. 3. Krauss, Liberty, 15.77. 400: 1. Gonzales, Liberty, 50.54. 2. Baptista, West, 50.80. 3. Stegall, Liberty, 51.61. 100: 1. Henderson, Liberty, 10.73. 2. Dutton, Centennial, 10.80. 3. Torres, Stockdale, 10.86. 800: 1. Gutierrez, Highland, 2:00.39. 2. Connelly, Stockdale, 2:00.72. 3. Bolton, Liberty, 2:01.84. 300H: 1. Turner, Frontier, 40.05. 2. Krauss, Liberty, 42.06. 3. Torres, Stockdale, 42.12. 200: 1. Torres, Stockdale, 22.23. 2. Vickers, Stockdale, 22.26. 3. Bell, Garces, 22.58. 3,200: 1. Cuevas, Ridgeview, 9:29.39. 2. Gaxiola, Ridgeview, 9:40.31. 3. Adus, Ridgeview, 9:41.69. 1,600R: 1. Liberty (Gowling, Stegall, Gonzales, Henderson) 3:28.50. 2. Garces (Hernandez, Bowers, Rankin, Bell) 3:33.78. 3. BHS (Davis, Madkins, Hill, Bolton) 3:39.42. D: 1. Viveros, Liberty, 195-5. 2. Pandol, Garces, 148-0.5. 3. Simpson, Liberty, 142-5.5. SP: 1. Viveros, Liberty, 65-9. 2. Garrett, Stockdale, 48-1. 3. Brown, West, 47-8. HJ: 1. Hayes, Frontier, 6-0. 2. Bradex, Frontier, 5-10. 3. Clark, Frontier, 5-8. LJ: 1. Henderson, Liberty, 21-9. 2. Hodges, Golden Valley, 21-8. 3. Madkins, BHS, 21-1.5. TJ: 1. Hodges, Golden Valley, 42-10. 2. Geary, BHS, 42-6. 3. Davis, 42-5. PV: 1. Christensen, Liberty, 14-3. 2. Lowe, Frontier, 13-1. j3. Kohr, Liberty, 13-1.
Girls
400R: 1. BHS (Bolton, McCall, Randle, Ford) 48.73. 2. Frontier (Plugge, Rodriguez, Polee, Ray) 49.43. 3. Liberty (Schacher, Vanderpoel, Ayeni, Amos) 50.06. 1,600: 1. Palmgren, Liberty, 5:14.81. 2. Raya, Wasco, 5:22.20. 3. Sanchez, Liberty, 5:27.09. 100H: 1. Renz, Liberty, 14.32. 2. Smith, East, 15.98. 3. Williams, Independence, 16:28. 400: 1. McCall, BHS, 56.27. 2 Vanderpoel, Liberty, 57.50. 3. Collins, Centennial, 1:02.85. 100: 1. Bolton, BHS, 11.91. 2. Hamilton, East, 12.19. 3. Smith, East, 12.28. 800: 1. Palmgren, Liberty, 2:23.09. 2. Valdez, Wasco, 2:23.96. 3. Julius, Independence, 2:28.80. 300H: 1. Renz, Liberty, 43.99. 2. Johnson, Highland, 47.82. 3. Williams, Independence, 47.95. 200: 1. Vanderpoel, Liberty, 25.01. 2 Ford, BHS, 26.01. 3. Amos, Liberty, 26.68. 3,200: 1. Raya, Wasco, 11:33.18. 2. Sanchez, Liberty, 11:51.01. 3. Ulloa, Highland, 12:06.61. 1,600R: 1. Liberty (Palmgren, Schacher, Renz, Vanderpoel) 3:55.40. 2. BHS (Bolton, Ford, Johnson, McCall) 4:00.05. 3. Highland (Cleveland, Martinez, Gomez, Johnson) 4:18.59. D: 1. Bender, 155-4. 2. Solis, Highland, 130-10.75. 3. Rigby, Liberty, 128-0. SP: 1. Bender, Liberty, 44-5. 2. Solis, Highland, 38-3.5. 3. Linzie, BHS, 36-8.5. HJ: 1. Teare, Tehachapi, 5-0. 2. Lopez, Independence, j5-0. 3. Mehalko, Centennial, 4-8. LJ: 1. Renz, Liberty, 18-4. 2. Ford, BHS, 17-5. 3. Ray, Frontier, 16-1. TJ: 1. Walker, BHS, 35-0.5. 2. Komin, BCHS, 34-11.5. 3. Tauchen, Liberty, 33-7.5. PV: 1. Neptune, Stockdale, 11-0. 2. Schacher, Liberty, 10-6. 3. Olsen, Independence, 10-0.
