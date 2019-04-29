High school baseball
Bakersfield 8, Liberty 3
At LHS; W: Brannen (8-2). L: Oscarson. 2B: Brannen (B), Hubbell (B), Amble (L). HR: Froehlich (L). W-L: BHS 14-12, 7-7 SWYL; LHS 22-6, 10-4.
Notes: BHS (Jarrett Brannen CG, 8H, 3ER, BB, 4K, 4-4 at plate; Za’Maree Tillman 2-4, 2R, SB; Nick Pardo 2-3, R; LHS (Wade Froehlich 2-3, R).
JV: LHS 14, BHS 0; FS: LHS 14, BHS 1.
Frontier 4, Centennial 1
At FHS; W: Puskaric. L: Villegas. 2B: Payne (C), Anglin (F). HR: Weiner (F). W-L: FHS 17-10, 8-6 SWYL; CHS 14-12, 7-7.
Notes: FHS (Weiner 2-3, 2R, RBI; Puskaric 5IP, 1H, 1ER, 8Ks); CHS (Villegas 6IP, 10K).
JV: CHS 12, FHS 11, 9 inn; FS: FHS 14, CHS 2.
High school softball
Frontier 10, Centennial 4
W: Hargis (4-1). 2B: Tatum (F). 3B: Havens (F). W-L: FHS 14-11, 8-6; CHS 8-14, 4-10.
Notes: FHS (Havens 4-4, RBI, 3 R; Head 3-4, 2RBI, 2R; Tatum 3-4, RBI, R; Unruh 3-4, RBI, 2R; Duncan 2-4, RBI, R).
Stockdale 13, Garces 0
At GHS; W: S.Hornbuckle (15-3). L: Escobedo. 2B: S.Hornbuckle (S), Gorman (G). HR: S.Hornbuckle (S), Mireles (S). W-L: SHS 22-5, 13-1 SWYL; GHS 12-15, 5-9.
Notes: SHS (Sydney Hornbuckle 7IP, 4H, 0R, 6K, also 4-4, 2R, 4RBIs at plate; Izzy Nieblas 3-5, R, 5RBI; Lexi Rolin 2-3, 2R); GHS (Jenna Gorman 2-3).
