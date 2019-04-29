Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 78F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.