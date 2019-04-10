Baseball
Ridgeview 7, Bakersfield Christian 4
At Bakersfield Christian. W: Villalobos. L: Langston. 2B: RHS (Castillo), BCHS (Wilson, Granillo). Notes: RHS (Villalobos 5IP 3H 3K 1ER, Castillo 2R, Ruiz 2RBI, Sandoval R RBI), BCHS (Langston 5IP 1ER, Granillo 3-4). W-L: RHS 17-3, 11-0 SYL.
Independence 6, West 0
At West. W: Perryman. L: Mireles. 2B: IHS (Salazar), WHS (Green). Notes: IHS (Nick Perryman 7IP 2H 14K 2-4, Jordan Lopez 2-3, Oscar Salazar 3-3). W-L: 7-11, 6-4 SYL. JV: IHS d. WHS. F/S: IHS d. WHS.
Stockdale 1, Liberty 0
At Stockdale. W: S. Hornbuckle. L: Nielsen. HR: SHS: (Hardin). Notes: LHS: (Talia Nielsen 6IP 1ER 4H 0BB 3K). SHS: (Sydney Hornbuckle 7IP 3H 1BB 1HB 6K). W-L: LHS 14-5, 9-2 SWYL; SHS 19-5, 10-1 SWYL.
Independence 15, West 0
At West. W: Harrison. L: Magallanes. 2B: IHS (Campos, Price, Amaya, Romo, Aguayo). W-L: IHS 15-3, 11-0 SYL.
South 14, Mira Monte 6
At Mira Monte W: Banuelos. L: Trebizo. 2B: SHS (Rios, Banuelos, Raider). Notes: SHS (Banuelos 10K 2B 2RBI, Rios 3RBI). W-L: SHS 15-3, 8-2 SEYL, MMHS 3-11, 1-9 SEYL. JV: MMHS d. SHS.
Boys tennis
SSL Individuals Tournament
At Wasco
SINGLES
First round
No. 1 Chavez, Wasco, bye; Waterhouse, Shafter d. Moncada, Taft, 6-3, 6-2; Mendoza, Arvin, d. Dotta, Chavez, 7-5, 7-6; Bloemhoff, Shafter, d. Nunez, McFarland, 6-0, 6-0; Rios, Wasco, d. Ayala, 6-1, 6-0; Marquez, Arvin, d. Espinoza, McFarland, 6-2, 6-0; Esposito, Chavez, Lagulla, Kennedy, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Magana, Taft, bye.
Second round
Chavez d. Wasco, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; Mendoza d. Bloemhoff, 6-3, 6-2; Rios d. Marquez, 6-1, 6-1; Magana d. Esposito, 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
First round
No. 1 Rivera-Nguyen, Taft, bye. Barajas-Hernandez, McFarland, d. Nenns-Evangelista, Shafter, 6-3, 6-2; Villalobos-Vargas, Wasco, d. Sanchez-Sanchez, Arvin, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; Rutu-Carvia, Kennedy, d. Vasquez-Ortiz, McFarland; Ginn-Guzman, Taft, d. Clovio-Bacera, 6-2, 6-3; Lopez-Ledesma, Wasco, d. Espinoza-Cummings, Shafter; Arellano-Navarro, Arvin, d. Aguilar-Ivebaning, Kennedy, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Cibrian-Agnalda, Chavez, bye.
Second round
Rivera-Nyguen d. Barajas-Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0; Villalobos-Vargas d. Rutu-Carvia, Kennedy, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; Lopez-Ledesma d. Ginn-Guzman, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Cibrian-Agnalda d. Arellano-Navarro, 6-3, 6-2;
Note: Semifinals and finals will be Thursday at Wasco at 3 p.m.
Delano 7, Tulare-Mission Oak 2
At Delano
SINGLES: Duran, D, d. Elliot, 6-1, 6-0; Zizumbo, D, d. Moreno, 6-1, 6-1; Cabeza, D, d. Ruiz, 6-4, 3-6, 12-10; J. Hinojosa, D, d. Pantoja, 6-1, 6-0; E. Hinojosa, D, d. Hunziger, 6-0, 6-2; Marquez, M, d. Carillo, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Duran-Zizumbo, D, d. Pantoja-Hunziger, 8-1; J. Hinojosa-Lopez, D, d. Ruiz-Garcia,, 8-1; Asari-Cordova, M, d. Silva-Santiago, 8-5.
W-L: DHS 16-4, 10-0 EYL.
JV: DHS 5, MOHS 1.
Boys golf
SSL #6
At Kern River Golf Course; Par 70
Taft (528): Cole 92, Lopez 96, Johnson 106, Hamblin 117, Van Zee 117.
Shafter (540): Millwee 103, Denogean 104, Wilson 107, Sylvester 109, Gonzalez 117.
Chavez (579): Balsa 106, Sanchez 107, Alhassan 118, Chinna 121, Salaz 127.
Wasco (617): Ante 116, Magnum Greenfield 124, Ramirez 124, Maverick Greenfield 125, Garza 128.
McFarland (692): Torres 133, Acosta 135, Gonzalez 141, Arias 141, Rocha 142.
Kennedy (N/A): Casillas 129, Magana 140, Falcon 147.
Standings: 1. Taft (52); 2. Shafter (50); Chavez (40); 4. Wasco (22); 5. Kennedy (14); 6. McFarland (2).
