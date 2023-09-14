Although 10 Kern County teams are taking a scheduled bye week, there are still plenty of important games on the slate Friday and Saturday.
At the top of the list, Liberty will host Fresno-Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m., two teams ranked among the top in the Central Section by Maxpreps.
The No. 2 Patriots (3-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season in Week 3 — 34-14 to No. 9 state-ranked Santa Margarita — and won last week at No. 11 Clovis Buchanan 35-30.
The No. 4 Grizzlies (4-0) provide Liberty's next challenge, although the combined record of their opponents this season is 4-12.
No. 15 Centennial (3-1) will be on the road against No. 6 Sanger (3-1).
The Apaches have played one of the toughest schedules in the section thus far, with their only loss coming two weeks ago at top-ranked Clovis East (4-0). Sanger handed No. 10 Clovis (3-1) its only loss of the season and defeated No. 12 Lemoore last week 42-13.
The Golden Hawks are fresh off a 37-0 victory over Ridgeview and have scored 79 total points after being shut out at Newbury Park in Week 2.
There are also a few special nights planned with Chavez (3-1) and Stockdale (2-2) scheduling Homecoming on Friday, with Kennedy (3-1) organizing a military appreciation night when they host Taft (1-3) in the South Sequoia League opener for both teams on Friday.
Chavez hosts Shafter, with McFarland at Wasco rounding out the three SSL games on Friday. Stockdale is entertaining Visalia-El Diamante.
Also, the Kern Resource Center's first-ever home game is slated for Friday at 7 p.m. against San Luis Obispo-Classical Academy. The game is scheduled to be played at the Kaiser Permanante Sports Village.
Bakersfield High, Bakersfield Christian, Ridgeview, South, North, Delano, Frazier Mountain, Desert and California City are all off this week.