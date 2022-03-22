Allanson's milestone not enough as Pepperdine holds off CSUB, 10-9

Freshman designated hitter Andrew Allanson launched two grand slams to left field Tuesday night at Hardt Field, one from each side of the plate, setting a Cal State Bakersfield record for single-game RBIs in the process — and somehow it still couldn't earn the Roadrunners a win over Pepperdine.
CSUB fell behind 4-0 in the first inning with Nick Perryman making his first career start at pitcher, then 6-0 after the third, then gifted the visiting Waves four unearned runs down the stretch. Michael Pollard and James Bell dropped key fly balls, which coach Jeremy Beard attributed to "just trying too hard."
Thanks in large part to the relief pitching of Tyler Murrah, who allowed just one hit in four innings, the Roadrunners could only manage one run besides Allanson's two big swings.
CSUB's furious comeback put pinch hitters Angel Saldivar and Brock Perreira on base in the ninth, trailing 10-9, but Aaron Casillas grounded out to pitcher Davis Luikart. He earned a nine-pitch save and a Waves win.
"We play every pitch, that's our motto around here," Beard said. "We want to play all nine innings, 27 outs, and really you never know when you're going to score your runs."
Allanson finished 2-for-4 with the grand slams — off Bobby Christy and Grant Georges — and a walk. AJ Miller was also 2-for-4 with a walk and scored on both of the home runs, but he was the only other Roadrunner with multiple hits. Allanson and Evan Rice both grounded into early double plays that stymied scoring opportunities.
Pepperdine's third baseman Cam Conley launched the first-inning two-RBI double to left center that chased Perryman from the game, and later the tricky fly ball to center that mixed up Pollard, who was playing center field after an injury to Jashia Morrissey.
First baseman Nolan Lingley doubled the lead with a hit of his own in the first inning and finished 3-for-4 with two RBI; Quintt Landis added two more from the No. 7 spot off Kenny Johnson to make it 6-0.
Despite issuing three hits and four walks, Pepperdine's (11-8) starter Nathan Diamond exited without allowing a run. It was his replacement Christy who gave up the line drive to Rice, a walk to Bell and a a high-arcing single into left for Miller to set up Allanson's first-pitch grand slam.
That seemed to sap CSUB's (8-11) energy for the moment, however, as Murrah came in and locked them down. The teams traded runs, with Nic Anderson-Vine legging out a double over the head of the first baseman, advancing on a fly ball from Saldivar, then scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth to make it 7-5.
The Roadrunners' hopes of a ninth-inning rally initially appeared to be dashed when Lingley came out and singled, then pinch runner Luke Pemberton ended up coming around to score after a throwing error by Saldivar, a groundout and a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Cody Tucker induced another fly ball from Connor Bradshaw, but Bell lost it in left, and Pepperdine plated two more to go up 10-5.
Georges came in for Murrah and issued three walks while only recording one out, setting up Allanson, who clubbed one over the wall, this time on a 2-1 count. Groundouts from Anderson-Vine and Casillas allowed Pepperdine to escape, even as CSUB put on two more runners.
The Roadrunners will be back at Hardt Field Friday night to kick off another nonconference series against Utah Valley.
"Our guys are getting better as we go," Beard said. "I can see growth in the ball club."