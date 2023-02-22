All three Delano high schools reach Central Section boys soccer title games; Delano to play RFK on Thursday

Entering the postseason as a No. 4, 5 and 6 seeds, none of the three Delano high schools were expected to be playing for a Central Section boys soccer title.
But following a perfect run through their respective brackets, Kennedy, Chavez and Delano will all be doing just that.
The Titans (21-3-1) finished one game behind South Sequoia League champion Wasco and entered the Division III playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
If all things went as planned, Chavez would have had another shot with Wasco in the semifinals after losing to the Tigers and then settling for a 3-3 tie on Feb. 1 in league play.
But top-seeded Wasco was upset by No. 16 Santa Maria-Righetti in the first round, setting in motion a Chavez run to the final. The Titans defeated Arvin in their opener 3-0, then disposed of Paso Robles 5-3 and then beat Righetti 4-0 to reach the title game.
Chavez will play at No. 2 Fresno-McLane on Friday at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, in Division V, No. 5 Kennedy and No. 6 Delano embarked on their journeys to the title game despite each entering the playoffs with losing records
The Thunderbirds (10-11-2), who finished in third behind Wasco and Chavez at 5-6-1 in the SSL, defeated Delano twice in league play in January and have now won four of their last five games.
Kennedy defeated No. 12 Santa Maria-St. Joseph and No. 4 Bishop Union by 1-0 scores to reach the semifinals, and then moved past No. 9 Fowler 4-2 to reach the finals.
The Tigers (13-12-2) finished tied with Shafter for fourth place in the SSL at 4-6-2, but has now won five straight game. They joined RFK in the finals with a first-round 3-0 win over Mammoth, followed by victories over No. 3 Madera-Matilda Torres and No. 2 Rosamond.
The two teams will meet Thursday night at 6 p.m.