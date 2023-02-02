All-Star Bowl faces uncertain future

Bakersfield’s indoor high school football all-star game survived the departure of the local arena football team, two name changes, two more name changes to its host venue and pretty much everything else that changed in football between 2002 and 2019.
It might not be able to outlive its recent slew of hardships.
The Bakersfield All-Star Bowl, after missing two years due to the pandemic, was expected to make its return last April, once again highlighting the region’s best players and cheerleaders. However, supply-chain issues, a general lack of funding and the last-minute withdrawal of 18 players in a one-week span forced its cancellation, according to organizer Jodi Buford.
Now, with the game’s social media accounts totally silent for more than nine months, and the U.S. Army having switched its title sponsorship to a different "Best of the West" all-star game in Fresno, the prospect of even a 2024 game is far from assured.
“It’s been a pretty rough go,” Buford said, “so we are hoping that we can get it (to be) a go for next year, but that’s not even a solid thing.”
Last year, Buford tried to move the event, traditionally marketed as the only arena-format high school all-star game in the country, outdoors to Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium, due to price increases at host venue Mechanics Bank Arena.
“Mechanics Bank tripled their prices,” she said. “That’s not an exaggeration.”
She then had to change the game from an 8-on-8 arena football format to an 11-on-11 traditional style. As a result, the event had to accommodate additional players, which made it more expensive anyway.
Mechanics Bank Arena disputed Buford’s characterization.
“It is not accurate that the rental cost for the All-Star Bowl tripled – however, the estimated expenses for the event did significantly increase from 2019 to 2022 due to labor wage increases, added security needs, increased utility costs, etc.,” marketing manager Nick Wynne wrote in an email to The Californian.
“While Mechanics Bank Arena has greatly enjoyed hosting the All-Star Bowl in the past, we understand that financial realities may lead to it relocating to another venue and we wish them all the best in the future.”
The arena setting brought its fair share of pros and cons over the years. Chris Bandy, the football coach at Frontier, has coached in some capacity at seven All-Star Bowls, and was slated to head up a team at last year’s event. On the one hand, Bandy said the loud, enclosed setting created an intense “basketball feel.” However, playing on an old, rarely used turf field presented injury concerns.
Beyond venue challenges, though, Buford also suggested that getting current-day high school seniors to care about and buy into the all-star game has become a challenge of its own since 2019, contending that the pandemic "really did just screw up the mentality of our kids.”
Bandy said that current players are detached from the game’s legacy.
“That group doesn’t remember kind of the heyday of it,” he said, “when it was such a big deal in town.”
Over the years, the Blitz Bowl, the Arena Bowl and the All-Star Bowl featured Bakersfield football players who went on to do great things.
“I still train guys at my gym that I coached or I know played in the Arena Bowl years ago, including Ryan Mathews, who absolutely still talk about it today,” said Eric Mahanke, a local strength coach and former Bakersfield Blitz player. “They say it was the most fun they’ve ever had in a football game. Which I can concur, playing professionally, arena football is super fun.”
Mahanke said that in his estimation, current players would still relish the opportunity to play in an all-star game. (His son Ethan was a senior on the Liberty football team this year.)
Dylan Parcher, a Bakersfield Christian and BC lineman who was slated to play in the game when it was first canceled in 2020, said he would have enjoyed it, after seeing "guys going ham" when he watched the game in the past.
"I wish I got to do it, because it’s great to be recognized by Kern County, or by every high school that we played," Parcher said, adding that the only downside might be players with college scholarship offers being reluctant to take the field.
Mahanke suggested that the game should take place closer to the end of football season, rather than in April. He cited the Best of the West game, in which his trainee Marcus McMaryion recently served as offensive coordinator.
“By the time you get into the spring, I know a lot of guys, they have all these other sports going on,” Mahanke said. “I would just do it maybe a little closer to the season. I would love to see it come back, it’s a cool deal and I know the kids love it.”
Bandy agreed on both counts. He added that he liked picking out a staff with “coaches from other schools that maybe I’d coached with in the past,” then enjoyed getting the chance to coach players he had respect for but had never worked with.
“I still talk to some kids that I coached in it, that that was the only game I ever coached them in,” he said.
Bandy said he has talked to BC Athletic Director Reggie Bolton about the future of the all-star game. Bandy believes a “Bakersfield vs. Fresno” format could drum up additional interest due to existing rivalries formed by the CIF Central Section playoffs.
The U.S. Army also wanted to get Fresno involved.
The Army has served as the event’s title sponsor since 2014, having its Armed Forces Support Riders make a grand entrance pregame, then swearing in new recruits at halftime. But this year, it chose to license the Best of the West All-Star Game, held Jan. 28 at Fresno-Sunnyside between "Central Valley" and "San Diego" teams, instead, with an auxiliary sponsorship of the state wrestling championships in Bakersfield.
Lemoore-based Army Chief of Advertising and Public Affairs Darrel Sherman sent The Californian a numbered list of nine reasons why the Army ceased sponsoring the All-Star Bowl. These included the venue issues and cancellation, but also "Unavailability of the vendor. (Numerous attempts to communicate intentions and change in ownership)" and "Refusal to expand the boundary and the dynamics of the game. (offers to include Fresno and other All-Stars)."
"It is never easy to stop sponsoring a game like an All-Star bowl and maybe in the future we might revisit the sponsorship," Sherman wrote. "Personally, I would love for them to work together to create a game that includes all Central Valley Football All Stars. I believe that was my overall intentions. But yes, these were the factors that weighted into the decision to change sponsorships."
In response, Buford disputed the notion that her leadership counted as new ownership — she was running the game on her own of late, but worked on it for seven years overall — and said that her "emails after emails" had gone ignored by the Army, rather than the other way around.
Buford also said that she had resisted attempts by the Army to move the game to Fresno and convert it into a different format that she said wasn't up to the All-Star Bowl's standards. She added that such a change could eliminate opportunities for local athletes as compared to the traditional format.
“Those are all 70 Kern County kids," she said, "and I think they deserve to be involved.”