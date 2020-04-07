Growth can come in a variety of different shapes and sizes as Garces junior Alex Halevy discovered this past year.
The Rams’ 6-foot forward sprouted 3 inches since the end of his sophomore season, going from one of his team’s smallest players to one of the tallest.
But Halevy’s growth on the soccer pitch goes much deeper than just letting out the hem on a few pairs of pants.
With a leg injury to senior forward Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu, last year’s BVarsity All-Area player of the year who has committed to play at Cal State Bakersfield next season, Halevy had to step up his game this season — and boy did he.
Halevy scored a team-high 31 goals and added 17 assists after moving from center-midfield to the center-forward position, and as the result, earned this year’s BVarsity All-Area Boys Soccer co-player of the year honor along with Foothill midfielder Andres Meza.
“I think (my improvement) mostly (because of) my coaches and teammates, said Halevy, who had four goals and 28 assists as a sophomore. “They push me really hard, especially with the injury to Ebu. He’s an outstanding player, and once he got hurt, I just knew I had to step up for our team and try to do the best that we can to repeat what we did last year.”
Halevy’s consistent scoring ability played a big role as the Rams captured their second straight Central Section championship and advanced to the Southern California Regional Division III final.
“He’s always been confident, not cocky, but confident, and I don’t know what snapped on him, or in his mind this year," said Hassan Halevy, Alex’s father and co-head coach at Garces. “He was working out hard, he grew 3 inches … I mean it all just came together. He’s always wanted to be that person, but I don’t think it materialized until this year.”
The decision to move Halevy to Ekpemogu’s position played a huge role in his development. It was a decision that started as an experiment among the Rams’ coaches in an effort to fill in the huge hole left with Ekpemogu out of the lineup.
“(Last year) he was just an assist machine,” Hassan Halevy said. “He sees the field really well and from a center-midfielder that's kind of what you want. But this year because of an injury to Ekpemogu, (co-head coach) Robbie (Gouk) and I had this rotation planned out. We kind of used practices to see who could fit in that spot. Alex got the first start from the get go, and he just kept scoring. And we were like, ‘I think he can really play this position.’ and we might have found our replacement there.”
Gouk was equally as impressed with his star forward.
"Alex is a truly competitive player who enjoys being challenged," Gouk said. "He was a phenomenal player for us this year. With one of our key players being injured, Alex stepped up and into Ebu’s role and excelled. But it wasn’t just the goals with Alex, he was able to create major scoring opportunities for his teammates. He was willing to learn new movements and make adjustments to improve his game. It will be exciting to see his continued development going into his senior year."
Halevy surpassed his goal total from the year before by the four game of the season, helping lead Garces (25-3) to its second straight Southwest Yosemite League title.
“And the things he does that really helped him solidify the spot for him is the way we play,” Hassan Halevy said “We like our center-forward to hold the ball and distribute. He holds the ball really well, he can hold off the players from behind and then dish out for an opportunity for another player.
“I’m always an assist guy. I love when a good assist goes in because I feel like that’s a team player. He really excelled at holding players off. And the one thing people don’t really realize is that he’s actually really fast. He’s deceptively quick and he always makes good passing decisions. The most important thing I think that really came together for him this year, is he was able to finish the ball. He’s found his shot. In practice and in games, he just put the ball in the net.”
Halevy picked up his scoring pace in the playoffs, scoring five goals and adding four assists to help the Rams to The SoCal regional for the second straight season.
“I’ve played a bunch of positions before in my life and I used to play forward a lot, too, so I knew what it took,” Alex Halevy said “I’ve seen first hand with Ebu, who was an all-american, and my teammates pushed me, too. So I’ve learned a lot over the years. And it really helped with my teammates there to support me.”
