Aggressive Garces offense fuels 2-0 championship win over Lindsay

When a soccer team gets ahead early — especially in a high-stakes game — its immediate tendency might be to sit back, focus on defense and essentially play not to lose.
The top-seeded Garces boys, who led for more than 79 of 80 minutes Friday night, eschewed that strategy completely.
Instead, as befit a team that had scored 22 goals in three previous playoff matches, the Rams doubled down after Christopher Chase scored in the opening seconds. They kept pushing, retaining possession all the while, and ran out the clock on the No. 2 Lindsay Cardinals until an insurance goal by Fletcher Bank in the second half set the final margin at 2-0.
The Division III championship victory marked the fourth straight Central Section title for Garces; most recently, the Rams beat Lindsay 4-1 last year.
"We have to rebuild and retool every year, and it's a challenge," Garces co-head coach Hassan Halevy said. "But what these guys have done, they come in and they've done everything the coaches have asked them."
The group of Ram seniors that has experienced four straight titles includes Fletcher Bank, who assisted on Chase's opener and then scored, and his twin brother Palmer, whose long throw-ins challenged the Cardinals all game, including on the play that led to Fletcher's goal.
Garces (18-1-1) also kept a clean sheet against the skilled Lindsay (21-4) offense, thanks in large part to some critical saves by Joseph Gutierrez, a new addition to the team, on the Cardinals' free kicks.
"We put in a lot of work with him, and he's done everything he can do," Halevy said.
Gutierrez was barely tested early, mostly because Garces controlled the pace of the game from the opening kick. Less than half a minute in, the Rams took possession. Immediately, Fletcher Bank outmaneuvered Jorge Villanueva to buy space on the right wing, then sent a line drive across the goal to Chase, who headed it home to stun the Cardinals.
"It kind of lets you just relax, get the butterflies out," Halevy said. "The kids were a little nervous tonight before we went out, but that goal definitely did settle things down."
Last year against Lindsay, the Rams responded immediately when the Cardinals got a fortuitous goal early. There would be no reversal this time around.
In fact, Garces had several chances to break the game open. In the eighth minute, Fletcher Bank set up Antony Melendrez in front of goalkeeper Osvaldo Lemus, but the midfielder skied it through the field-goal uprights at Sam Tobias Field. A few minutes later, a give-and-go between Chase and Melendrez set up Chase at a sharp angle, but he hit the ball wide of the right post.
Lindsay managed to slow the pace of play as halftime drew nearer, but still couldn't string anything together on offense, with a series of long through balls down the left wing either going too far out or directly to Gutierrez.
However, the Cardinals came close to an equalizer with five minutes left in the half. With Chris Macias and Daniel Perez both lined up over the ball on a free kick, Macias fired a line drive that forced a leaping stop from Gutierrez. The goalkeeper did it again just a few minutes into the second half.
Lindsay was hanging around, and the Rams looked a little less dynamic to open the final 40 minutes. So Benjamin Jimenez took a chance to put the game away out of nowhere, firing from way outside the box, and nearly converted — he hit the outside of the left post.
The Rams would instead need a set piece to get their second goal. Palmer Bank, whose extremely long throw-ins functioned as a sort of alternate corner kick for Garces, sent the ball soaring over Lemus and into a Cardinal defender in the goalmouth. It bounced off him and directly to Fletcher Bank, who sent it low and to the left to double the margin.
For all intents and purposes, that put the game away in the 56th minute. Lindsay did eventually get some quality opportunities from the run of play, as Gutierrez had to dive to his left to stop a hard-hit low shot a few minutes later, but the Rams were able to continue pushing forward until time ran out.
Garces will now await another run through the Southern California regional playoffs, with its next opponent to be announced soon.