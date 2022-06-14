After elevating Garces, Plugge looks to do the same at St. Thomas

Last season, quarterback Travis Plugge helped lead the Garces Rams to their first Division I playoff appearance.
If he plays his cards right, he may be able to replicate that feat at the college level.
After a high school career split between Frontier and Garces, Plugge committed to play college football at St. Thomas (Minn.) in November. The Tommies were kicked out of their Division III conference in 2019 for winning too much, then turned around made the leap straight to D-I; a 7-3 record in their first football season indicated they made the transition pretty well.
St. Thomas will first be eligible for the playoffs in Plugge's senior year, the 2025-26 season. But he's not content waiting to get on the field.
“My biggest thing is not being scared of competition," Plugge said. "There’s gonna be a senior quarterback, there’s gonna be a junior quarterback … My goal is to get up right next to them and take their spot.”
The hype surrounding Plugge started building before he even became the starting quarterback at Frontier as a sophomore in 2019. Even after transferring to Garces, though, he never put up dazzling passing numbers — in the full 2021 season, he accumulated 795 passing yards with five touchdowns at six interceptions.
However, Plugge — also a hurdler who competed at the Central Section Masters Championships in May after years away from the track — was a threat all his own in the Rams' vaunted rushing attack, posting 652 yards on 80 carries. Plugge complemented the running back trio of Logan Bowers (490 yards), Ian Jernagin (737) and Zamir Hall (471), but scored 13 touchdowns along the way, more than Bowers and Jernagin combined.
The athleticism certainly helps, but Garces coach Paul Golla says Plugge's "servant leadership" sets him apart.
"He is a guy that when practice is over, he’ll go and pick things up, sweep the locker room, and he leads that way," Golla said. "He truly leads by example, and it’s rare — you don't get a lot of guys like that."
Golla was also quick to note that despite the heights Plugge-led Garces reached — beating a Tri-River Athletic Conference team (Clovis West) and the D-I berth — the coaches never really got a normal offseason with him, since the pandemic hit before his first season at Garces in 2020-21.
“Just knowing and being around him, he’s special," Golla said. "It’s just a matter of him being in a system, and just embracing where he’s at, because he really is a guy that I feel got affected by the whole shutdown.”
St. Thomas certainly saw potential in him, with Plugge receiving his first contact from wide receivers coach Jarod Dodson just after the Rams beat Lancaster-Paraclete in the second week of the season. What started as a Twitter direct message asking for film and transcripts turned into an official offer just a few weeks later.
“That was the first one I had ever gotten," Plugge said. "The only one I’ve ever gotten.”
Plugge was sold on St. Thomas quickly, in large part due to the "legendary figure" of head coach Glenn Caruso, who oversaw the Tommies teams that ran roughshod through the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for so many years. At one point, St. Thomas won 34 straight conference games between 2014 and 2018.
"He’s almost like Coach Golla, in a sense," Plugge said, "where they focus less on the talent of their players and rather developing a winning and demanding culture, where everyone rises up to each other.”
Plugge will become the latest member of his family to play Division I college sports, following his sister Hailey, a setter for the Wichita State volleyball team. His parents Matt and Jenny played baseball and softball, respectively, at Loyola Marymount.
“They all know the mindset that’s required from being a D-I athlete," Plugge said. "As (you) grow up, you just kind of get that instilled in you.”
With his future in St. Paul assured, Plugge and the Rams picked up some key wins in the Southwest Yosemite League late in the year, leading to the "awesome" accomplishment of earning a Division I playoff spot: "It felt amazing when you’re the first to do something like that at a school." What "wasn't so awesome" for Garces, he said, was losing 35-10 in the first round at Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, a team that had beaten the Rams 34-10 two months earlier.
Plugge will now move up to a higher level of competition, as the Tommies try to surmount Pioneer League foes like recent playoff contenders Davidson and San Diego, and as he tries to find his way onto the field.
“I think his best days are ahead of him," Golla said. "I think he’s a shooting star.”