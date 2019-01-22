At a timeout, between quarters or halftime of seemingly every game, Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball head coach Greg McCall gives his freshman point guard, Ashley Austin, the same talk.
“Stop being a punk,” Austin recalled of what McCall usually says to her. “Get up in them. Push the ball up. That’s what you’re here for.
An “extra push” or “words of encouragement,” McCall called it.
Austin will go about the rest of the game reminding herself that she’s on the team and in the starting lineup for a reason, and will usually take over the game in the second half, she and McCall said.
Forgive Austin for needing a little nudge and extra time to get going throughout the course of a game. She hasn’t had much time to get used to college basketball or the season.
Austin was planning to redshirt this season until December, when she played her first game of the year a month into the season. In five games, she worked herself into the starting lineup. Since the start of Western Athletic Conference play, she’s averaged almost 10 points per game, providing a boost for CSUB (8-11, 4-2 Western Athletic).
“I just gotta prove (McCall) right and make my point, so I feel like that’s keeping me going,” Austin said.
Four games into the season, CSUB guard kate Tokuhara went down with season-ending ankle injuries. It was a blow to the Roadrunners’ depth at guard. McCall noticed Austin emerging in practice each day, so he and the assistants floated the idea of scrapping the original redshirt plan.
Neither side was sure what would be better for Austin or the team.
“I’m coming in putting in work,” Austin told the coaches. “Whatever you guys need me to do, I’ll do it.”
So McCall pulled the trigger, giving Austin her first minutes at Omaha on Dec. 9, eight games into the year. And she’s played in every game since.
After seven assists against UC Riverside on Dec. 31, Austin earned her way onto the starting lineup for WAC play, which started in January.
Her main role is as a point guard, letting leading scorer Alexxus Gilbert move over to the shooting guard spot to get more looks. Her job is to push the ball up the court and push the pace.
She has to shake off the natural tendency to defer to the seniors on the court — like Gilbert, JJ Johnson and Malayasia McHenry — to do the shooting and scoring. Against Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 10 she went 8-for-11 for a career-high 21 points. Most recently against Chicago State on Saturday, she added 16 points.
“She always could do that,” said Johnson, who went to the same high school (Lynwood) as Austin. “It’s just her being confident enough to do it in a game and realizing that she can do it in a game. I think she realized that, now her confidence is high, which is really great.”
Austin is still nervous about taking bad shots and getting scolded by McCall. She thrives on getting to the basket but can struggle with on-ball pressure, she said.
She had seven turnovers against New Mexico State on Jan. 12, causing her confidence to plummet during the game, McCall said. That just comes with her being a freshman and figuring things out, McCall said.
“‘Just go ahead and take over,’” McCall said of what he tells Austin to boost her confidence. “Once she does that, it makes the game that much easier for everybody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.