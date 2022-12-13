 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After dire start, BC men's basketball dispatches Oxnard 74-62

As Oxnard's James Webster shot a pair of free throws midway through the first half, Bakersfield College coach Aaron Chávez called out to his team from the bench in a disapproving tone, "Six points in 11 minutes."

That was basically all there was to say about the Renegades' start Tuesday night. They committed nine early turnovers to help the Condors build a 13-2 lead. By the 10-minute mark, BC had tacked on a layup from Rahmel Davis following a seven-minute drought and then another from London Taylor off an inbound, but was still struggling to make headway and trailed 15-6.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases