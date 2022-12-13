After dire start, BC men's basketball dispatches Oxnard 74-62

As Oxnard's James Webster shot a pair of free throws midway through the first half, Bakersfield College coach Aaron Chávez called out to his team from the bench in a disapproving tone, "Six points in 11 minutes."
That was basically all there was to say about the Renegades' start Tuesday night. They committed nine early turnovers to help the Condors build a 13-2 lead. By the 10-minute mark, BC had tacked on a layup from Rahmel Davis following a seven-minute drought and then another from London Taylor off an inbound, but was still struggling to make headway and trailed 15-6.
Then the Renegades flipped a switch.
After Webster hit one of two free throws, BC's offensive contributors all began to chip in for what became an 18-2 run, highlighted by seven points from Ipreye Egbe off the bench. The Renegades carried a narrow lead into the half and built on it in a fast-paced second period for a 74-62 win.
Quite a long way from six points in 11 minutes.
"We kind of just milked it out," Chávez said of BC's slow start. "You don't want to call those timeouts. It's been a grind (the last) couple days for us. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, we're on the road, you have one day off, you have practice yesterday, last week was finals. It wears on kids."
The Renegades began to thrive offensively in part due to their ability to get out in transition. Sophomore guard Sean Fry was particularly dazzling on the break, outfoxing Condor defenders with one move after another, including a slick floater during BC's pivotal run. Fry finished with 20 points to lead the Renegades.
"It's what we preach," Chávez said. "It's what we do. Historically we try and score in transition. Transition is one of the hardest things in basketball to defend, so that's just kind of the way we've taught, the way we've done it here for the last 18 years."
Oxnard challenged BC's top scorer Rahmel Davis inside but couldn't stop him from posting a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double with seven offensive boards. Egbe added 13 more points for the Renegades on 100 percent shooting.
The Condors showed intensity early on and off the court, with the support of a loud and enthusiastic bench, but their offense couldn't keep up with a resurgent BC, as dependent as it was on Webster (28 points, 11 rebounds) slashing to the paint at top speed. Aries Vega was the only other Oxnard player in double figures, with 10 points.
The Renegades claimed their second victory over the Condors on the year, after a 75-73 road win on Nov. 9.
"I like playing against them because (coach Ron McClurkin's) gonna run a lot of stuff to frustrate your main players," Chávez said, "and you want them to learn that he's gonna scout against them ... We like scheduling them, for the simple fact is, they're gonna make us work for our money."
BC had to work especially hard in the second half, with Oxnard running a frenetic press defense for most of the period. But the Renegades, who came out leading 26-25, went on another long run to open the half, pushing through Davis' foul trouble and an Oxnard timeout to go on a 22-7 tear. Fry shone during that stretch with a couple contested close-range shots, a transition layup and a pair of free throws.
The Condors used a series of BC turnovers and fouls to cut the margin back to 10 points on an Ivan Barrocio drive to make it 54-44, but never got closer. With the Renegades leading 61-50, Eloy Medina hit four straight free throws off Oxnard technical fouls to put the game out of reach.
BC improved to 6-5 on the year with a quick turnaround entering Thursday night's home game against Cuesta.
