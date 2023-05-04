After competing in Boston Marathon, Berry looks ahead to Olympic trials

When she competed in one of her first marathons ever in Sacramento back in 2019, despite not being able to run for months prior, Savannah Berry posted a time that was already good enough to qualify her for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
In the intervening years, USA Track and Field toughened its qualifying requirements by eight full minutes by eliminating its so-called “B” standard, and Berry got tougher along with it. After missing the cut by one minute at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn., last June, the Highland graduate returned to the California International Marathon in December and cleared the USATF’s bar, shaving nearly 11 minutes off her 2019 time to finish in 2:33.42.
“It’s always fun that I get to come back to the home state and do it in the same place the second time,” Berry said.
In the process, she qualified for next February’s trials in Orlando, Fla. After going into the 2020 cycle debilitated by hip and back injuries to go with plantar fasciitis, Berry said that this time, she hopes to reach a point where "I don’t feel like I have any doubts.”
The latest step on her journey was competing in the legendary Boston Marathon on April 17. Battling the wind and the challenging course, Berry was disappointed not to reset her personal best, but weathered Heartbreak Hill and got close with a time of 2:34:30, good for 29th among nearly 13,000 women.
She relished the opportunity to take part in a “world event” for the first time.
“People are traveling across the sea, crowds there are from all different areas,” she said. “I felt like that whole aspect of it was incredible, and just being around some of those people who are world-record holders and things like that.”
It’s been a quick rise for Berry, though not an especially challenging transition to the marathon format. She was a two-time first-team all-Western Athletic Conference distance runner at Utah Valley.
“You train similarly but it’s just a (farther) distance,” she said, “which I feel like kind of plays more to my strengths anyways.”
Even before that, Berry spent her younger days as a runner surrounded by marathon enthusiasts. Her aunt Sandy Hanson helped introduce her to the Donut Shop Racers, a local running group on the east side of Bakersfield, so named because it historically began many of its runs at a doughnut shop at Mt. Vernon Avenue and Columbus Street.
“When she was younger I was in this group,” Hanson said. “We go, and we do our runs, and then we all go have coffee at Starbucks, and we hang out. Everybody’s talking about what marathon they’re going to do, what race they’re going to do.”
Bruce Deeter, a member of the group for decades, noted that Berry became one of the few members not in their 30s or 40s. He suggested that her early participation helped her get interested in the idea of competing in marathons after college.
“Just from chatting with her a bit and texting with her,” he said, “she seemed to just get inspired by members of our group … Just trying it seemed to take.”
Hanson said she and a couple other members of the group later joined Berry in Utah for Berry’s first-ever marathon.
“She never had done it before, and she did it in 3:15:00 and wasn’t tired and never had any problems,” Hanson said. “So I think that the whole group kind of roots for her, and that helps as well.”
Reaching the 26.2-mile threshold was a natural process for Berry, her Highland coach Rick Mayberry said, noting that she progressed from competing in the 3,200 meters in high school to 5Ks and 10Ks at Utah Valley. He also saw her display qualities from her early days as a runner that continue to pay dividends today.
“Besides the physical talent, she was mentally tough,” he said. And to run distance you have to have that mental toughness. It’s showing in the marathon now. And she didn’t get discouraged when things didn’t go her way.”
Mayberry remembered encouraging Berry to bounce back after she finished second to Golden Valley rival Mariah Ayala at the Kern County Championships her senior year. She rallied and blew away the field at the Division III section championships. (The two were later named BVarsity All-Area runners of the year for girls cross-country.)
A decade later, Berry will get another second chance of sorts when she competes at the trials in Orlando next year. In the months ahead, while balancing her day job as a school administrator, she hopes to continue building her speed. She has fond memories of the “mini-Olympics” environment she encountered in Atlanta in 2020, and will hope to return to the trials as a top contender this time.
Whatever happens, her supporters back home think her future is bright.
“For some reason with marathon running, as you get older, you get stronger and better at it,” Hanson said. “Even since she did the Olympic trials, I’ve seen her improve. She did her best marathon at CIM.”
Deeter said she has “quite a potential ahead of her.”
“I think she’s still probably maybe 10 minutes from the very top runners in America right now,” he said. “But again, she took off almost 11 minutes from age 23 to 26. She’s pretty conservative in her approach, so she doesn’t really burn herself out … On any given day, she could have a chance to do pretty well.”
