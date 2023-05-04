 Skip to main content
After competing in Boston Marathon, Berry looks ahead to Olympic trials

When she competed in one of her first marathons ever in Sacramento back in 2019, despite not being able to run for months prior, Savannah Berry posted a time that was already good enough to qualify her for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

In the intervening years, USA Track and Field toughened its qualifying requirements by eight full minutes by eliminating its so-called “B” standard, and Berry got tougher along with it. After missing the cut by one minute at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn., last June, the Highland graduate returned to the California International Marathon in December and cleared the USATF’s bar, shaving nearly 11 minutes off her 2019 time to finish in 2:33.42.

