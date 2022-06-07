After breakout year in Corpus Christi, Egan prepares for next step forward

If you saw any of Pal Egan’s 66 hits this season, you probably saw her last one.
In a clip that picked up nearly 3 million views on TikTok, Egan seizes on a pitch down the middle and swings decisively from the lefty batter’s box, making perfect contact with the barrel of her bat. By the time the TV camera cuts to follow the ball, that bat is already flying across the screen toward first base. A few moments later and Egan is dancing across home plate to give Texas A&M-Corpus Christi the lead over Houston Baptist.
Egan said she didn’t plan the theatrics. She just gets fired up playing on the big stage of a Division I conference tournament, and when she hears opponents chirping at her from the dugout.
“I take really good pride in my mindset, my work ethic, and it’s just all out of passion,” she said. “Everyone’s opinions are going to differ on the bat-flip thing, but I don’t care about any of that because there’s no right or wrong answer.”
The home run was her 12th of the season, capping off a breakout year in which she hit .426, sits at eighth in the country with a .555 on-base percentage and was named to the All-Region Third Team. Better yet, A&M-Corpus Christi softball had its best season in a decade. The Islanders went 11-7 in conference, 25-27 overall, and picked up their first win at the Southland tournament since 2012.
“This team set the bar for all of our future teams to be able to excel,” Islanders coach Kathleen Rodriguez said.
Case in point: in her second year with the program, Egan became its first-ever Southland Conference Player of the Year honoree. She will now use her final year of eligibility to join the Florida Gators next season — a big step for a player who began at Vernon College in Texas.
“People think, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna make it big if I go JUCO out of high school,’ and all this stuff,” Egan said. “But it’s like, I just did it.”
Egan was a two-time BVarsity All-Area First-Team selection at Independence High, but said she didn’t get scholarship offers at all and “got ghosted” by some D-I mid-major programs. That led her to Vernon College in 2018 under head coach Brittanie Talley and assistant Ron Frost. Frost said he admired Egan’s relentless work habits — even if she sometimes went a bit overboard.
"She worked so much to the point where in our season," he said, "we had to tell her, ‘You need to take a break.’”
The endless effort paid off. The Chaps declared Egan “the engine for the 2019 season” as she hit seven home runs with 35 RBIs in conference play. Before the 2020 season at Vernon even began — and it didn’t last long due to COVID-19 — Egan had committed to A&M-Corpus Christi.
Entering with sophomore eligibility in 2021 and now playing in the outfield, Egan quickly became an everyday starter for the Islanders and the team leader in on-base percentage. But she still needed some adjustments. While she built detailed game plans to attack the strengths and weaknesses of opposing pitchers, she wasn’t making the most of them: “I did it too late, and even then I didn’t know what to do with all this information.”
The coach who brought in Egan, Kristen Zaleski, resigned in September after just two seasons. The school couldn’t find its next permanent coach, Rodriguez, until the end of October, with the season just a few months away — not a recipe for early-season success. The Islanders were 10-20 through a month and a half of play.
“We got in so late and we missed the entire fall,” Rodriguez said, “so for us just as a coaching staff, it was trying to get them to buy into our culture and our philosophy … I think that really started to kind of click in right around when conference started.”
After the early slump, the Islanders went 15-7. A season’s worth of practice paid dividends in Southland play as Egan's average climbed into the mid-.400s in April. She went 17-for-31 with three home runs and four doubles in a three-series stretch, and ended the year reaching base in 29 straight games.
Rodriguez attributed her success to a routine that built muscle memory.
“There was never a day off,” Rodriguez said. “It was just her and a tee and usually some music, and her understanding where her strike zone started and where it ended.”
As a result, Rodriguez added, “getting outside of her strike zone just didn’t feel comfortable anymore.”
If the Houston Baptist home run and another she hit against Nicholls were any indication, Egan had certainly developed an intimate familiarity with the center of her strike zone. Seeing Egan succeed against Nicholls was “bittersweet” for Frost, who, as fate would have it, now coaches for the Colonels.
“Being in that other dugout and actually seeing it firsthand … and how much of an impact she made on the game,” Frost said, “and for her team — she earned all those accolades because that’s who she was.”
While Egan helped the Islanders set the tone for the Rodriguez era, she’ll be finishing her career elsewhere. She announced May 24 that she would be joining Florida.
A week later, she got to watch her future teammates compete in the Women’s College World Series.
Egan, the first member of her family to go to college, said she’s wanted to play at Florida since she was 10 years old. Indeed, Frost remembered her moving into the dorms at Vernon with a Gators flag. But, as he put it, even if she’s accomplished her principal goal, “she already knows this is the beginning.”
Indeed, Egan's dream is to become a professional softball player and own a Fortune 500 company, doing graphic design for women in sports.
“I’m not going to change who I am at all,” Egan said. “What I’m going to do is keep my head down and keep working.”