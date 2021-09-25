Abraham leads Garces to Lewis Cup girls tennis title

Kelsey Abraham is already a pretty good high school tennis player.
But back her into a corner? Watch out.
The Garces sophomore dropped the first set before rallying to beat Bakersfield Christian junior Breanna Hiebert in a tiebreaker to help her team capture the Lewis Cup Division 1 title with a 6-0 win on Saturday at Stockdale High.
“There were a lot of emotions,” said Abraham after posting a 4-6, 6-1 (10-5) victory at No. 1 singles. “Me and Bre have played multiple times and it always goes back and forth because we grew up playing together. And this was a really big win for me.”
After winning the opening two games of the match, Abraham lost momentum while struggling with her serve.
“Honestly, Bre is a really consistent player,” Abraham said. “And anytime that your playing anyone that can hit hard and is also a consistent player you have to say to yourself, ‘I have to worry about my game.’ I think I got wrapped up in what she was doing, and what everyone else was doing, and I finally closed in on what I needed to do to win the points and do what all my coaches have been telling me to do.”
Hiebert capitalized, winning the next five games and eventually closed out the first set when her shot tipped off the net and dropped in front of Abraham on set point.
“I think once you get going, you have that fire in you, and it just keeps going, and carries you through it,” Hiebert said. “I think I was being more consistent and was attacking the ball, and actually making the shots, and that helped me a lot.”
But Abraham, who was visibly frustrated during the first set, turned things on when she returned to the court after a brief intermission between sets.
After falling behind 40-15 in the opening game, Abraham broke Hiebert’s serve twice, scoring the next 11 points to take a 3-0 lead in games. The lead grew to 5-0, before Hiebert won a game, but Abraham finished off the set and closed out the set with a strong tiebreaker.
“I finally figured out my pattern, how to win points without dragging it on too long,” said Abraham, who captured the Southwest Yosemite League singles title and advanced to the Central Section quarterfinals last year. “I finally got aggressive in the second set. In the tiebreaker it was super close right to the end when my serves started to finally kick in.”
Abraham’s victory, coupled with straight-set singles victories by Kylee Limpias and Taylor Crider pushed the Rams to the brink of clinching the tournament title before doubles play even started.
Despite the victory, Garces coach Marc Gomez was careful to keep perspective, with his focus on bigger prizes later in the season
“It’s nice, but it doesn’t really mean anything yet because the goal since this summer is just to improve,” Gomez said. “Every month, improve every week, improve every day, and to just get ready for the playoffs. And we want to be peaking during the playoffs. This tournament is good to give the girls experience with match play … but we don’t win championships in September. I love the competition and just told the girls to have fun out there.”