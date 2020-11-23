When an 8-year-old Kamren Larsen turned on the 2008 Olympic Games, he felt like he was seeing his entire future unfold in front of him.
Larsen's interest in BMX racing began before he can even remember. Both his mother Sarah Larsen and uncle David Larsen were racers, competing in national tournaments in California, Nevada and Arizona.
Young Kamren followed suit, getting his first bike as a Christmas present at age five. This development excited family members, not only because he was showing similar interests as them, but doing so in a sport tailor-made to his personality.
"I was excited for him to be interested in something that I had done," said Sarah, who stopped competing at age 11. "He had done some team sports growing up, but he thrives in one-on-one competition, so it was good for him."
Though he enjoyed the sport, Larsen initially didn't view it as anything more than a potential hobby.
That all changed during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the first games to feature BMX as an official sport. Watching riders compete on the biggest stage, an excited Larsen says he instantly began mapping out a career path for himself.
"It was like 'oh my gosh, I can be that Tiger Woods or that Michael Jordan, just in my own small little world of bicycles," said Larsen, a Bakersfield native who attended both Stockdale and Liberty high schools. "This was something you could do for more than just fun."
Though the ambitions of 8 year olds tend to always be in flux, Larsen's were unwavering, and as he reached his teenage years, his drive and focus helped put him in front of one of the country's top riders.
When she first began working with a 15-year-old Larsen at the Olympic Training Center of Chula Vista, Arielle Martin says he was raw, undersized and completely unwilling to leave a task unfinished.
Martin, who qualified for the 2012 London Olympics, specifically remembers watching several riders, Larsen included, fail time and again to land a 40-foot berm jump with a gap spread over a sharp turn. But as many of his peers began to give up, Larsen was hellbent of finishing the job.
"There were plenty of other riders who were older, more mature, more experienced who wouldn't jump that jump," said Martin, who still coaches Larsen to this day. "Then there was this kid who just wasn't willing to give up and is willing to risk it because he really, really wants to accomplish this task. That combination of grit and determination really stood out."
The traits that eventually led to him landing the berm jump have been an asset for Larsen during a professional career chalk full up highs and lows.
Larsen has certainly made a name for himself, competing in and winning events all over the world. Having raced in the Netherlands, Argentina and Belgium among other places, he won 12 national titles in 2017, then followed that up by winning USA BMX Rookie Pro of the Year honors in 2018.
His success helped him qualify for the 2019 Pan American Games, which he hoped to parlay into a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sadly, a serious injury put his plans on hold. At a 2019 practice, Larsen crashed and dislocated his wrist, knocking him out of competition for nine months.
Even though the Olympics have been pushed back, Larsen says he fell too far behind in his training, stating "I don't believe (Tokyo) is in the picture."
Fortunately, injury and a COVID-19-shortened BMX schedule hasn't been able to keep him off the track entirely in 2020. He recently returned to action, competing in several BMX Circuit races around the country and even earning wins at events in Minnesota and Kentucky.
Though it proved costly in some ways, Larsen has started to see the benefits of his time away.
"This year I feel like has been my year to come back at a competitive level," he said. "When you're not out there training you kind of fall back a little bit, so I think this has helped me in a bunch of different ways."
He hopes the biggest payoff will come in four years. Fully healthy and entering his competitive prime, he is once again setting his sights on the Olympics, this time hoping to land a spot with the United States BMX team in Paris in 2024.
"BMX isn't a sport you stay in after the age of 30, so these prime years are going to be the best of my athletic career," said Larsen, who is currently 21. "A lot of things have to go my way, but I think (the 2024 Olympics) are a realistic place to see myself."
Larsen, who got his high school degree online in 2017, has started planning for his post-racing future. Having continued his online education at the college level, he's set to graduate with a degree in business administration from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix next year.
But he has no interest in entering the business world just yet.
Knowing how impactful it was for him to watch BMX racers compete in the Olympics growing up, he hopes to inspire young riders in a similar fashion.
"I’m a black kid that has grown up in a single-parent home and it would give me the stage to chime in and show kids you can still do it even if some odds are against you," he said. "Obviously it would be awesome to have a gold medal, but I think the real wins are in the people you’re able to advocate for and inspire.”