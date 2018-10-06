It's been 20 years since Rabobank Arena opened its doors, and it remains a premier sports venue in the region.
Whether it be known as home to Kern County’s top professional team, the prime location of the state wrestling tournament, or for hosting some of the NBA’s superstars, there have certainly been standout moments to harken back to.
We look back at some of the most memorable:
Home of the Condors
This is obvious — the top Rabobank Arena draw and a professional team based in Bakersfield that fans have supported and responded to consistently over the years.
The team does a standout job of marketing its product — whether it be the annual Teddy Bear Toss game or an actual Condor getting loose on the ice pregame (granted not intentional, but garnering world-wide attention nonetheless) — and has a strong connection to the community.
Personally, I’ve found it fascinating that in a football town that hits well over 100 degrees in the summer that it’s an ice hockey team that flourishes on the professional level. Clearly the game and product has its appeal, however, in this blue collar city.
The Condors are Rabobank Arena’s primary tenant — in other words, the building likely wouldn’t work without the team and vice versa.
State wrestling tournament
This is a big deal for a myriad of reasons.
At the outset of each year wrestlers throughout California have their eyes on Rabobank Arena as their season-ending destination, with state title dreams at the forefront of their minds.
Then, as February turns to March, it becomes the center of the state wrestling world.
It’s also just a spectacle to behold. The opening day is wall-to-wall action, with mats lining the arena floor and wrestlers going toe-to-toe throughout. The championship round provides a night to remember — an elevated mat, spotlight on the competitors and the tension of state supremacy in the air.
Great crowds and great competition come out for this two-day festivity, which is one of the best the state has to offer. Good stuff.
NBA exhibition games
The Los Angeles Lakers have played seven preseason games in Bakersfield, with some memorable moments taking place.
On Oct. 17, 2003, they faced Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rabobank Arena during James' rookie season in the NBA. It was a tough night for the phenom, who went 4 for 18 from the floor and didn’t make a shot beyond 15 feet in Los Angeles’ 86-78 win.
"I'm out there laughing because those are shots I usually make," James told The Associated Press following the game. "Four or five high school games I hit more than eight 3s in a game. ... It's just finding my comfort level. That's all it is."
Most recent was Oct. 19 2007, with Kobe Bryant scoring 20 points in the Lakers' 126-106 win over the Seattle Supersonics. While Bryant sat out the second and fourth quarters, he scored 12 straight points in the third with the Bakersfield crowd chanting “Kobe! Kobe!”
"The first half, he was kind of feeling his way out as a playmaker," Lakers coach Phil Jackson told The Associated Press. "In the second half, he got down in the scoring position and started going at the natural aspect of his game."
For the Sonics, rookie Kevin Durant finished with 18 points. Bakersfield native Robert Swift — a former 12th overall pick for Seattle — returned to his hometown to finish with seven.
An announced crowd of 6,016 fans were in attendance that evening.
NHL exhibition games
Five times the Los Angeles Kings have come to Bakersfield for preseason games, most recently Sept. 21, 2015 against the Arizona Coyotes.
The Kings came away with a 5-1 win, with standout Tyler Toffoli scoring two goals and adding an assist.
“Not normal preseason game,” said coach Darryl Sutter afterwards. “A lot of penalties, a lot of special teams. Wanted to get both goalies in, and both guys played well. Both teams had lots of young guys in the lineup.”
CSUB at Rabobank Arena
The Roadrunners men's basketball team played at the venue for nine years (2006-07 through 2013-14), although their most memorable contest most likely came Nov. 17, 2007 against Fresno State, in what essentially amounted to the program’s trademark Division I win.
CSUB began that season with an 0-2 record, suffering lopsided losses to Cal State Fullerton and Saint Mary’s.
They bounced back with a 65-64 win over the Bulldogs. Santwon Latunde’s short jump shot gave the Roadrunners a one-point lead with just over a minute to play and Fresno State couldn’t get the go-ahead bucket from there.
A defensive stand made the difference, as CSUB’s Ryan Brown tipped away a pass that was intercepted by Zack Grasmick with two seconds remaining.
Arena Bowl
They’ve been playing this game for over 20 years and it certainly has its own flavor — a football postseason All-Star showcase with arena league rules.
That and I do dig the concept: the last chance for many high school players to take the field locally, in this football-crazed town. Definitely worth checking out.
AF2 team
The Bakersfield Blitz were members of the AF2, the Arena Football League’s developmental program. They existed from 2004 to 2007.
In its own way, it was entertaining. The Blitz were coached by former Bakersfield Driller Rick Van Horne and with players such as Eric Mahanke — a former Fresno State wide receiver and current head strength coach at Carr Elite Training — taking the field.
Other football characters such as former UNLV quarterback Jason Thomas and amateur hip-hop artist Chad Elliott (who performed under the pseudonym “Five Thirty”) were part of the program.
"As far as I knew, I was the guy," Elliott said after being traded to the Macon (Ga.) Knights in 2006.
"I've been the guy in Bakersfield since I stepped foot in this town."
The Blitz won the West Division title in 2004 and advanced to the National Conference Semifinals that season.
Bakersfield Jam
They didn’t draw big crowds (at all) while playing at Rabobank Arena, and eventually moved to the Dignity Health Event Center and then out of town — they are now the Northern Arizona Suns, a minor league affiliate for the Phoenix Suns.
Still, there were some recognizable names that rolled through when the Jam were in Bakersfield. Some notables were former college basketball national champion Mateen Cleaves (who won it all as the point guard at Michigan State) and former UCLA head coach Jim Harrick.
The Jam existed from 2006 to 2016 as part of the NBA’s Developmental League.
Some other highlights
Some high-flying high school basketball tournaments….Steve Austin and the Stone Cold Stunner bringing the WWE to town….The World Championship Ice Racing Series, featuring 150-foot straight-aways on modified supercross motorcycles and Quads at speeds as fast as 60 mph. Sounds fun. Let's bring that back as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.