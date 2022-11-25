 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'A guy we count on': McKegg makes adjustment from NHL to AHL

52478361953_aa24e0a336_o.jpg

Greg McKegg takes the ice.

 Courtesy of the Condors

At 30 years of age, Greg McKegg is making adjustments.

From the East Coast to the West Coast. From the National Hockey League to the American Hockey League. And from a handful of minutes a game to lots of ice time.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget