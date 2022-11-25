'A guy we count on': McKegg makes adjustment from NHL to AHL

At 30 years of age, Greg McKegg is making adjustments.
From the East Coast to the West Coast. From the National Hockey League to the American Hockey League. And from a handful of minutes a game to lots of ice time.
A veteran of 233 games at the NHL level, most recently 43 games with the New York Rangers last season, McKegg signed a two-year two-way deal with the Edmonton Oilers in July and was assigned to the Condors to start this season.
He’ll be on the ice Saturday (7 p.m.) as the Condors host the San Jose Barracuda in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.
“The Oilers were one of the last four remaining teams last season and have a bright future. When the opportunity came up (to sign with Edmonton) it was hard to pass up,” McKegg said.
McKegg has played in 340 AHL games but only in a handful the past few seasons and it has taken him a while to adjust to a couple of things — a different style of game and a lot more ice time.
“He’s gone from playing a few minutes a game in the NHL to 18 to 19 minutes with us,” Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky said. “That’s a big adjustment. It’s a different lifestyle than the NHL. My biggest thing, he went from a role player to a guy we count on. I think that’s the biggest thing. I think he’s realized that and I think his work ethic and his whole game has picked up the last couple of weeks.”
“It’s a completely different league,” McKegg said of the AHL. “I feel like there’s a lot more structure in the NHL and maybe a little more predictability. But the AHL is fast, it’s tough and guys are in your face a lot. It’s been a bit of an adjustment but I feel like I’m starting to find my game.
“(The increased ice time) is definitely a role I haven’t been in in a while. It’s definitely a lot of fun to play those minutes and kind of find my game and round my game out again. I think you can lose that a bit when you’re playing a fourth line role. Or you might not take as many chances or maybe play a little on the safer side where here I try to get my offensive game back to where it was and just build an all around game.”
Condors coach Colin Chaulk said it’s taken a while for McKegg to find his groove at the AHL level.
“The first few games, coming down from a lot of years in the NHL and being in a different role (weren’t easy for him),” Chaulk said. “We talked about rebuilding his skating, rebuilding, I don’t want to say his conditioning but his shift conditioning — his on ice. It’s very hard to duplicate that in the summertime.
“He’s in great shape but it’s rebuilding his confidence, his puck skills, his knack around the net. He had success in the AHL but it’s been some time. In the NHL he’s in a different role. He’s played an average of eight minutes a night for the last three years or so. We’re trying to rebuild his game, his confidence but the biggest thing is his skating. When he’s skating, and he’s been skating the last few games, you can really tell the difference.”
McKegg is fifth on the Condors in scoring with a goal and four assists but leads all forwards in plus/minus at plus 5.
“Kegger brings an area of being able to play a 200 foot game, being able to penalty kill, be on the power play, win key faceoffs,” Chaulk said. “He brings a little bit of everything and he does everything well. For him, when he’s doing those things well he really impacts those things positively.”
As for the Oilers and a possible call up this season, “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t paying a little attention to see what’s going on up there, obviously that’s the end goal,” McKegg said. “But at the same time you can’t put your full focus on that. You have to take it day by day while you’re here and make the best of it.
“I think, for me, just rounding out my game. Making a few more plays, getting that back in my game. And obviously playing in my open end, playing tight, playing physical and being able to PK and things like that. I think my versatility could help me get back there.”