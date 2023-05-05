A dozen area boys tennis players advance to next week's section championships

WASCO — After two days of high school boys tennis action, Kern County will have a good mix of veterans and first-time qualifiers competing for an individual Central Section championship next week at Reedley-Immanuel.
Bakersfield Christian’s Ryan Bashirtash, Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator capped a busy week that included a pair of team victories to advance to Tuesday’s Division II final, by securing a spot in the individual tournament with two wins on Friday at Wasco High.
“It’s my last year, it’s senior year so I’ve been working really hard …” Bashirtash said. “Coach (Rod) Wallace has been working us really hard because he knows we have the potential and we have a good team, and actually could take it home for the Eagles this year.”
Bashirtash, who finished fourth in section last year in singles play, made the most of his top seed and locked up a return visit to the event with 6-0, 6-0 victories over East’s Anthony Jimenez and Angel Castro from host Wasco. Bashirtash was third in the section as a sophomore in 2021.
In last year’s tournament, Bashirtash said he wasn’t playing his best tennis. He was battling a cough and his legs cramped up several times. He was leading 4-1 in his third-place match, but the pain was too severe for him to continue and he forfeited.
He vows that this year will be different.
“I’ve been focusing on hydrating and keeping a good diet,” Bashirtash said. “Hopefully I will be playing at the top of my game this year. I’ve been playing a lot more, so hopefully my hard work pays off.”
In doubles play, the sophomore tandem of Duket and Cusator — also top-seeded — cruised through their two matches, advancing with a victory over Liberty’s Jacob Cove and Himanshu Wahi, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the section tournament for the second straight year.
“They came out and played really well,” BCHS coach Rod Wallace said. “They were focused the whole time, and I’m proud of them for not letting the pressure of being the No. 1 seed get to them.”
The No. 2-seeded doubles team, featuring Bradley Campoy and Keen Nguyen also advanced, defeating Antonio Maldonado and Erik Castillo from Wasco and then holding off Andrej Dojcinovski and Kyle Olouch from Stockdale, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
It will be Campoy’s third trip to the section doubles tournament, and with three different partners.
The senior reached the quarterfinals in each of the last two years, with Heman Wahi in 2021 and Thomas Lehman last year.
Tehachapi sophomore Calvin Hibbard, the No. 2 seed in singles play, qualified for the section tournament for the second straight season. He defeated Independence’s Daniel Garcia, 6-2, 6-2 in his opening match and then topped Alejandro Correa 6-2, 6-0.
Bashirtash and Hibbard will be joined by Mustangs senior Justin Barker and West High’s Emerson Reyes, the No. 6 seed, who upset No. 3 Alex Bejarano of Stockdale 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to advance to next week’s play.
Barker, who defeated Arvin’s Cesar Guapo (6-1, 6-0) and Clayton Villarreal (6-4, 6-1), will be joined by teammates Mukul Anand and Will LaClare, who advanced as the third seed in doubles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hector Cruz and David Ramirez of Golden Valley and a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Bakersfield High’s Malcolm Hess and Maddox Dumatrait.
Fourth-seeded Nico Fanucchi and Brysen Limpias of Garces round out the 12 local qualifiers. Fanucchi, a senior, and the sophomore Limpias advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Alex Soriano and Luca Garone of Liberty.