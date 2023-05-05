 Skip to main content
A dozen area boys tennis players advance to next week's section championships

Zeb Duket of Bakersfield Christian teamed with Austin Curator to finish in the top four in doubles play at Friday's South Area Tournament to qualify for next week's Central Section championships.

WASCO — After two days of high school boys tennis action, Kern County will have a good mix of veterans and first-time qualifiers competing for an individual Central Section championship next week at Reedley-Immanuel.

Bakersfield Christian’s Ryan Bashirtash, Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator capped a busy week that included a pair of team victories to advance to Tuesday’s Division II final, by securing a spot in the individual tournament with two wins on Friday at Wasco High.

