5 area wrestlers earn spot in semifinals at CIF State Championships

There figured to be at least one 145-pound boys wrestler in Saturday’s semifinals at the CIF State Wrestling Championships.
And, as expected, defending state champion Miguel Estrada advanced with an impressive victory at 145 on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena.
But a second area wrestler at that weight? That was going to take some work. Fortunately Bakersfield High sophomore Beau Priest was up to the task.
Trailing No. 3 Devin Alexander of Clovis-Buchanan by a point late in the third period, the fifth-seeded Priest scored a takedown, lifting his opponent in the air and putting him on the mat with just 11 seconds left to score a dramatic 3-2 victory to reach the semifinals.
"It was down to the wire and I just went for it," Priest said. "I got the two (points) and held on."
Priest had split two previous matches with Alexander, having defeated him in December, but lost a 3-1 decision in the semifinals of the Central Section Division I Championships just two weeks ago.
"I was just ready to go and ready to battle, just to get the win," Priest said. "It's crazy, growing up it's always been my goal to place at state, and I did it, so now I can just go out there and have fun now."
With the victory, Priest joined two other teammates in the semifinals, Tye Monteiro at 182, and 220-pounder Michael Murillo. The Drillers are in sixth place in the team standings and have five others still alive in the consolation bracket, with Aiden Simmons (126), Christian Herrera (132), Jake Honey (160), Adam Stanley (285) and Braden Priest (138), Beau’s twin brother, hoping to earn a spot on the podium with a top-8 finish.
Estrada improved to 4-0 in the tournament with a major decision victory over Thomas Thongseng of Exeter. He is looking to become the first Kern County wrestler to repeat as state champion since Bakersfield High’s Navonte Demison in 2017. He'll have to win two more matches to do so.
Last year, the junior finished the season undefeated after earring the top seed at 145. But this year, an early-season loss to top-seeded Laird Root of Poway had him at No. 2, something he says has given him plenty of added incentive.
"It definitely, 100 percent it motivates me," Estrada said. "I haven't lost in (Bakersfield) in two years, so I was like, I have to fix something I'm doing, because if you don't fix it in training you're not going to get a different result. So it definitely opened up to how my movement was, and I completely changed my wrestling style."
To setup a rematch, Root must first defeat Priest in Saturday morning's semifinals, and Estrada will have to get past No. 6 Andrew Barbosa of Palm Desert.
"You have to take it to a different level every day," Estrada said. "The lowest weight you're going to weigh is on Thursday on the first day, and now I can get more fluids in me. So I feel a lot better in general and being able to go home and re-check everything I did just allows me to improve for the next day."
Monteiro got off to a slow start in his quarterfinal match and trailed Alex Munoz of Valencia 5-3 early in the second quarter before taking control and earning a 12-8 victory. With the win, Monteiro clinched his third trip to the podium, having finished as runner-up at 182 last year and eighth as a freshman at 152 for Garces.
"I didn't go out there ready to fight off the bat, and that's my fault," Monteiro said. "It's something I'll fix in the next couple of rounds. But I think I remained in control pretty good even though I started out bad, I knew what I had to do to get the win even when I'm not wrestling good."
But the senior has his sights set on a first state title, although his thoughts are on just taking one match at a time.
Centennial senior heavyweight Silas Akins is also in contention for a medal, advancing with a pair of consolation victories on Friday.
In girls action, senior Naomi Roby was the lone wrestler to reach the semifinals.
Seven other area wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals before Roby reached her second straight Final Four appearance with a pin at 1:56 in her 189-pound match with Emma Ford of Fair Oaks-Bella Vista.
"I feel like it's happening all over again," Roby said. "I mean I didn't make it past semis (last year), but that was just because of a mistake. So I'm here again and I hope I make it further, make it to the finals."
The third-seeded Roby, last year’s Co-BVarsity All-area wrestler of the year after placing fourth in the state, has pinned two of her three opponents in this year’s event, earning her the right to face a familiar foe in No. 2 Salana Camacho of Visalia-Golden West.
Camacho erased a 7-2 deficit in the third period at last week’s Masters final and defeated Roby 8-7 for the title. Now the two will meet again, with the winner advancing to the final.
"I though about it every second," said Roby of the loss to Camacho. "So it makes me want it even more. I'm going to come in harder, but I have to remain still. This is the third time going up against her, so I've gotten familiar with her style, but I'm sure she's familiar with mine. So I can't get too crazy."
Two of Roby’s teammates, senior Ce Ariah Sands (131) and Audrey Chavez (160), lost in their quarterfinal matches, but both are still alive in the consolation round.
Other wrestlers still competing include: Highland’s Monee Cordero (101) and Briana Alvarado (189), Garces’ Kaydence Boyd (126) and Kaila Delfin (101), Julissa Gonzalez of Shafter (137), Julissa Perez (Mira Monte) and Fernanda Canedo of Ridgeview (235).
Two-day results after Day 2 (Kern County wrestlers)
Boys
106
Daniel Benavides, Bakersfield, freshman (2-2): Lost to Erik Ramirez, Palm Desert, by fall at 3:30. Defeated Elijah Poe, Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel, by decision, 7-5, sudden victory; Defeated Zachary Lacey, Durham, by fall at 4:23. Eliminated with a loss to No. 13 Manuel Martir, Concord-De La Salle, by decision, 1-0, in Consolation 16, Round II.
Levi Mazzei, Frontier, junior (1-2): Lost to No. 4 Paulo Valdez, Hesperia, by fall at 3:03. Defeated Yousef, Jubrail, West Hills-Chaminade, by fall at 2:04. Eliminated with loss to Ricardo Ortiz, Imperial, by fall at 1:59, in Consolation 16, Round I.
113
9. Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, senior (0-2): Lost to No. 5 Hayden Ancheta, Cupertino-Monta Vista, by fall at 4:57. Eliminated by injury forfeit to Kyle Holtberg, Stockton-St. Mary’s, in Consolation 32, Round II.
Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, sophomore (2-2): Lost to No. 12 Mason Carrillo, Simi Valley-Royal, by decision, 7-6. Defeated Ethan Huang, San Francisco-Galileo, by fall at 1:31. Defeated Jaydon Portis, Paradise, by fall at 2:53. Eliminated with a loss to No. 9 Caleb Rivas, Visalia-Golden West, ny major decision, 11-3, in Consolation 16, Round II.
Eric Rivera, Highland, senior (0-2): Lost to No. 8 Aaron Silva, Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel, by major decision, 13-2. Eliminated with loss to Wyatt Sandoval, Vacaville, by decision, 7-5, in Consolation 32, Round II.
120
Tobias Lombera, Frontier, freshman (0-2): Lost to No. 15 Micah Viloria-Merrill, Tracy-West, by fall at 1:45. Eliminated with loss to Ricardo Ponce, Redlands-East Valley, by major decision, 14-5, in Consolation 32, Round II.
Daniel Parra, South, junior (0-2): Lost to No. 5 Jacob Jones, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo, by fall at 1:06. Eliminated with loss to Giancarlo Plaza, Lake Balboa-Birmingham, by decision, 5-2, in Consolation 32, Round II.
Isaac Ronquillo, Bakersfield, sophomore (0-2): Lost to No. 16 Dustin Merlos, Modesto-Gregori, by decision, 9-7. Eliminated with loss to Mateo Ochoa, Martin Luther King, by major decision, 14-6, in Consolation 16, Round I.
126
6. Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore (3-1): Defeated Zaydrein Hernandez, Bellflower-St. John Bosco, by decision, 8-2. Defeated Jacob Bell, Rancho-Cucamonga-Etiwanda, by technical fall, 15-0; Defeated No. 11 Isaac Herrera, Loomis-Del Oro, by decision, 5-1. Lost to No. 3 Joseph Toscano, Clovis-Buchanan, by decision, 6-3. Next: Saturday vs. No. 9 Jayson Suetos, El Cajon-Granite Hills, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Ernest Grant, South, junior (0-2): Lost to No. 4 Bryce Luna, Mountain View-St. Francis, by decision, 7-0. Eliminated with loss to No. 15 Gavin Laverde, Long Beach-Millikan, by decision, 7-2, in Consolation 32, Round II.
Jonathan Woods, Highland, senior (0-2): Lost to No. 5 Richard Murillo, Moreno Valley-Canyon Springs, by fall at 3:23. Eliminated with loss to Jesse Meza, Oakdale, by decision, 5-1, in Consolation 32, Round II.
132
6. Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, junior (4-1): Lost to Alias Raby, West Valley, by decision 9-8. Defeated Evan Roy, Hesperia, by decision, 4-1. Defeated Tigran Greyan, Bellflower-St. John Bosco, by fall at 3:39. Defeated No. 12 Elijah Flores, Walnut, by decision, 1-0. Defeated Dylan Guillermo, Palm Desert, by decision, 6-3. Next: Saturday vs. No. 7 Joshua Hannan, Arcata, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Luie Acosta-Tackett, Frontier, sophomore (0-2): Lost to No. 12 Elijah Flores, Walnut, by fall at 0:39. Eliminated with loss to Emilio Medina, Camarillo, by decision, 7-1, in Consolation 32, Round II.
Daniel Reza, South, sophomore (0-2): Lost to No. 15 Jagger French, Loomis-Del Oro, by fall at 2:00. Eliminated with loss to Vincente Rodarte, Benicia, by fall at 2:35, in Consolation 16, Round I.
138
No. 15 Braden Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (3-1): Defeated Devon Wells, El Cajon-Granite Hills, by decision, 6-5. Lost to No. 2 Dario Lemus, Clovis, by major decision, 11-3. Defeated David Arroyo, Reedley, by fall at 2:08; Defeated David Rudkin, Chico, by major decision, 9-1. Next: Saturday vs. No. 5 Regino Raiz, Clovis-Buchanan, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Sonny Lora, South, junior (0-2): Lost to No. 9 Ryder Yoshitake, San Marino, by technical fall, 17-1. Eliminated with loss to Jeremiah Villaros, Santa Maria-Righetti, by fall at 0:40, in Consolation 16, Round I.
Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley, senior (1-2): Lost to No. 1 Brock Mantonona, Palm Desert, by fall at 0:10. Defeated Joel Garcia, Exeter, by decision, 4-3. Eliminated with loss to David Arroyo, Reedley, by fall at 4:20, in Consolation 16, Round I.
145
2. Miguel Estrada, Frontier, junior (4-0): Defeated Mikel Uyemura, San Marino, by technical fall, 15-0, 4:57. Defeated Johncarlo Franco-Felix, Oakland-Coliseum College Prep, by fall at 0:33. Defeated No. 15 Marcus Caro, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo, by major decision, 11-3. Defeated No. 7 Thomas Thongseng, Exeter, by major decision, 12-3. Next: Saturday vs. No. 6 Andrew Barbosa, Palm Desert, in semifinals.
5. Beau Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (3-0): Defeated Sean Otero, Norwalk, by decision, 8-1. Defeated No. 12 Ammar Khan, Elk Grove-Franklin, by decision, 7-2. Defeated No. 4 Devin Alexander, Clovis-Buchanan, by decision, 3-2. Next: Saturday vs. No. 1 Laird Root, Poway, in semifinals.
Isaac Quiroz, Independence, junior (1-2): Lost No. 10 Evan Manzo, Rancho Cucamonga-Etiwanda, by decision, 8-2. Defeated Sean Otero, Norwalk, by decision, 3-1. Eliminated with loss to Ethan Gonzales, Salinas-Palma, by decision, 5-2, in Consolation 16, Round I.
152
13. Adrian Juarez, Highland, senior (1-2): Defeated Joshua Kroschel, McArthur-Fall River, by fall at 5:53. Lost to No. 4 Leo Contino, Clovis-Buchanan, by decision, 3-1. Eliminated in loss to Julian Jeong, Oak Hills, by decision, 5-3, sudden victory, in Consolation 16, Round II.
14. Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, junior (3-2): Defeated Abdul Nasiri, Oakland, by fall at 1:06. Defeated Elyjja Austin, Turlock-Pitman, by fall at 3:58. Lost to No. 3 Maxximus Martinez, Gilroy, by major decision, 11-2. Defeated Ben Montez, Selma, by fall at 2:01. Eliminated with loss to No. 11 Kristofer Arrey, Riverside Poly, by decision, 6-4, in Consolation 8, Round I.
Silas Orozco, Stockdale, junior (0-2): Lost to No. 1 Beau Mantanona, Palm Desert, by fall at 0:48. Eliminated with loss to No. 16 Tyler Brown, San Marcos-Mission Hills, by fall at 1:36, in Consolation 16 Round I.
160
6. Jake Honey, Bakersfield, junior (3-1): Defeated Dominic Williamson, Canoga Park, by fall at 3:20; Defeated DJ Arvizu, Concord-De La Salle, by fall at 3:47. Defeated No. 11 Joe Perez, Carlsbad-La Costa Canyon, by fall at 4:37. Lost to No. 3 Angelo Posada, Poway, by major decision, 8-0. Next: Saturday vs. No. 8 Kris Castro, West Hills-Chaminade, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Jackson Naven, Frontier, freshman (0-2): Lost to No. 3 Angelo Posada, Poway, by fall at 1:00. Eliminated with loss to Alex Dominguez, Orland, by decision, 9-5, in Consolation 32, Round II.
170
Junior Bojorquez, South, junior (1-2): Lost to No. 5 Carlos Garcia, Oakdale, by decision, 9-7. Defeated Kai Vasquez, Bakersfield, by decision, 6-3. Eliminated in loss to Arvin Khosravy, Lake Balboa-Birmingham, by decision, 11-5, in Consolation 16, Round I.
Kai Vasquez, Bakersfield, junior (0-2): Lost to No. 10 Khale McDonnell, Fountain Valley, by decision, 5-0. Eliminated with Junior Bojorquez, South, by decision, 6-3, in Consolation 32, Round II.
Brian Arredondo-Velasquez, Frontier, senior (0-2): Lost to No. 1 Luke Condon, Poway, by major decision, 11-2. Eliminated with loss to Raymond Fernandez, Los Banos, by decision, 8-2, in Consolation 32, Round II.
182
1. Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, senior (4-0): Defeated Logan Corona, Gilroy-Christopher, by fall at 0:24; Defeated Kymari Rhodes, Oakland Tech, by fall at 0:33; Defeated Wes Burford, Oakdale, by decision, 9-3. Defeated No. 8 Alex Munoz, Valencia, by decision, 12-8. Next: Saturday vs. Sonny Kling, Moreno Valley-Canyon Springs, in semifinals.
Xavier Gonzalez, Arvin, sophomore (0-1): Lost to No. 2 Timothy McDonnell, Fountain Valley, by fall at 0:26. Eliminated in loss to of Trace Jackson, Kingsburg, by decision, 6-2, in Consolation 16, Round 1.
Brock Rios, Frontier, sophomore (2-2): Lost to No. 14 JC Escutia, Salinas-Palma, by decision, 9-2. Defeated Logan Corona, Gilroy-Christopher, by fall at 2:24. Defeated Talha Bektas, Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel, by decision, 4-2, sudden victory. Lost to Levi Bussey, Granite Bay, by major decision, 11-2, in Consolation 16, Round II.
Rafael Roman-Amador, Shafter, senior (1-2): Lost to No. 6 Diego Costa, Yucaipa, by fall at 4:58. Defeated Nate Northrop, Santa Maria-Righetti, by major decision, 14-4. Eliminated in loss to Jayden Loehnig, Oakley-Freedom, by decision, 9-6, in Consolation 16, Round I.
195
Jace Demacabalin, Kennedy, freshman (3-2): Defeated. No. 3 Eugenio Franco, Newport Beach-Corona Del Mar, by fall at 0:28; Defeated Kevin Ramirez, Yucaipa, by fall at 1:30; Lost to No. 14 David Calkins, Brentwood-Liberty, by fall at 4:30; Defeated No. 15 Christian Davidson, Paso Robles, by fall at 1:00. Eliminated with loss to Daniel Gurovich, Camarillo, by fall at 2:57, in Consolation 8, Round I.
Ram Lopez, Wasco, junior (0-2): Lost to No. 7 Elias Corona, Oakdale, by technical fall, 20-4, 4:39. Eliminated with loss to Diego Morales, Palm Desert, by decision, 13-8, in Consolation 32, Round II.
DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, senior (0-2): Lost to No. 13 Coby Merrill, Gilroy, by fall at 1:52. Eliminated with loss to No. 15 Christian Davidson, Paso Robles, by fall at 2:47, in Consolation 32, Round II.
220
2. Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, junior (4-0): Defeated Anthony Cowan, Linden, by fall at 3:54; Defeated Joseph Wynn-Wilson, Pacifica-Terra Nova, by fall at 1:45; Defeated Elijah Vinoray, San Diego-Patrick Henry, by major decision, 8-0. Defeated No. 7 Joseph Ellis, Napa-Vintage, by fall at 1:34. Next: Saturday vs. No. 3 Kannon Campbell, Clovis-Buchanan, in semifinals.
10. Angel Cervantes, Highland, junior (2-2): Defeated Angel Martinez, San Diego-San Ysidro, by decision, 5-2; Defeated Anthony DeLeon, Phelan-Serrano, by fall at 3:27; Lost to No. 7 Joseph Ellis, Napa-Vintage, by fall at 4:30. Eliminated by No. 8 Rayhan Jaleel, Vallejo, by decision, 7-5, in Consolation 16, Round II.
285
8. Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, sophomore (2-1): Defeated Reagan Dunten, Susanville-Lassen, by forfeit; Defeated Silas Akins, Centennial, by fall at 0:33. Lost to No. 1 Daniel Herrera, Palm Desert, by fall at 2:54. Next: Saturday vs. Joey Chacon, Clovis West, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, senior (1-2): Lost to No. 1 Daniel Herrera, Palm Desert, by fall at 1:09. Defeated Hector Jimenez, Covina-Charter Oak, by forfeit. Eliminated in loss to Seamus Boyle, Spring Valley-Mount Miguel, by fall at 1:46, in Consolation 16, Round I.
Silas Akins, Centennial, senior (3-1): Defeated No. 9 Jerry Witty, San Pedro, by decision, 2-1 UTB. Lost to No. 8 Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, by fall at 0:33. Defeated Tevita Taufa, San Marcos, by decision, 3-1, sudden victory. Defeated Declan Follette, Laguna Creek, by decision, 8-2. Next: Saturday vs. No. 3 Isaiah Morales, Lemoore, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Girls
101
6. Monee Cordero, Highland, junior (2-1): Defeated Nathalie Erazo, Huntington Beach-Marina, by decision, 6-4. Defeated Charis Tolentino, Oceanside-Coastal Academy, by fall at 0:53. Lost to No. 3 Kaiya Maggini, Loomis-Del Oro, by fall at 0:51. Next: Saturday vs. Savannah Talmadge, Walnut Creek-Northgate, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Kaila Delfin, Garces, freshman (3-1): Lost to Jazmine Turner, Modesto-Grace Davis, by fall at 5:14. Defeated Isabel Espinoza, Anaheim-Esperanza, by decision, 7-3. Defeated Sophia Villoria, Vacaville-Will C. Wood, by fall at 1:56. Defeated Karissa McDaniel, Fairfield-Armijo, by fall at 4:54. Next: Saturday vs. No. 1 Avy Perez, Lake Balboa-Birmingham, in Consolation 8, Round II.
106, 111 and 116
No area qualifiers
121
8. Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, senior (1-2): Defeated Montserrat Cecena, Lake Forest-El Toro, by fall at 4:24. Lost to Kaitlin Castro, Walnut, by decision, 8-2. Eliminated in loss to No. 5 Makayla Correa, Menifee-Paloma Valley, by fall at 5:00, sudden victory, in Consolation 16, Round II.
Vanessa Fakrogha, Liberty, sophomore (1-2): Lost to Isabelle Camarillo, El Grove-Laguna Creek, by fall at 2:43. Defeated Brianna Ross, San Marcos, by fall at 2:31. Eliminated in loss to Hailey Kagle, Orland, by technical fall, 17-1, 4:01, in Consolation 16, Round II.
126
7. Kaydence Boyd, Garces, senior (2-0): Defeated Hailey Aguayo, Roseville-Woodcreek, by fall at 0:36. Defeated Zitlali Sarmiento, Norwalk, by decision, 6-0. Lost to No. 2 Baya Austin, Turlock-Pitman, by fall at 3:31. Next: Saturday vs. Katrina Cortez, Corona, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Vanessa Alvarado, Highland, sophomore (1-2): Defeated Sophia Carrillo, Dana Point-Dana Hills, by decision, 5-2. Lost to No. 5 Kayla Edwards, Vista-Rancho Buena Vista, by fall at 1:35. Eliminated in loss to Noelle Alexander, Santa Rosa-Maria Carrillo, by decision, 8-2,in Consolation 16, Round II.
Regina Seyfi, Burroughs, senior (1-2): Lost to No. 2 Baya Austin, Turlock-Pitman, by major decision, 15-1. Defeated Brianna Busse, San Diego-Del Norte, by decision, 7-2. Eliminated in loss to Janie Houser, Aptos, by decision, 4-1, in Consolation 16, Round II.
131
3. Ce Ariah Sands, Golden Valley, senior (2-1): Defeated Renice Gonzalez, Ontario-Colony, by fall at 0:35. Defeated Alyssa Jones, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo, by fall at 1:09. Lost to No. 6 Gabryella Austin, Turlock-Pitman, by decision, 5-2. Next: Saturday vs. Eliza Goodwin, Fairfield-Rodriguez, in Consolation 8, Round II.
137
Julissa Gonzalez, Shafter, freshman (2-1): Defeated Elyse Flores, Merced-Golden Valley, by fall at 3:30. Defeated No. 6 Kayla Zeidler, Rocklin-Casa Grande, by major decision, 10-2. Lost to No. 3 Gianna Dibenedetto, Fair Oaks-Bella Vista, by technical fall, 17-0, 5:01. Next: Saturday vs. Raeanna Halvorson, Durham, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Isabella Maldonado, Foothill, sophomore (0-2): Lost to Cara Cheng, Lake Elsinore-Temescal Canyon, by fall at 5:30. Eliminated with loss to No. 8 Alex Maday, Cerritos-Whitney, by fall at 2:53, in Consolation 16, Round I.
143
Alessandra Alvarado, Highland, senior (0-2): Lost to Cora Cost, San Francisco-Lowell, by decision, 9-2. Eliminated with loss to No. 8 Andrea Mateo, Covina-Northview, by decision, 3-2, in Consolation 16, Round I.
150
Julieta Echeverria, Wasco, senior (2-2): Lost to No. 2 Mikayla Lancaster, Modesto-Gregori, by fall at 2:19. Defeated Arianna Navarro, Palm Desert, by fall at 0:46; Defeated Delilah Maldonado, Porterville, 0:54. Eliminated by Marissa Magana, Modesto-Enochs, by fall at 5:29, sudden victory, in Consolation 8, Round I.
160
6. Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley, senior (2-1): Defeated Layla Lorenzo, Santa Ana-Segerstrom, by fall at 1:15. Defeated Marylu Franklin, Pleasanton-Foothill, by fall at 0:57. Lost to Juliana Marquez, San Dimas, by decision, 6-4, sudden victory. Next: Saturday vs. Daisy Ayala, South El Monte, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Joanna Liberal, Centennial, sophomore (2-2): Defeated Karissa Aguilar, Granada Hills, by major decision, 11-1. Lost to Vida Beckel, Cypress, by fall at 3:23. Defeated Denisse Villasenor, Sylmar, by fall at 2:08. Eliminated in loss to Daisy Ayala, South El Monte, by fall at 4:47, in Consolation 8, Round I.
170
8. Julissa Perez, Mira Monte, freshman (2-1): Defeated Laura Totty, American Canyon, by fall at 4:59. Defeated Aurora Hardy, San Diego-Torrey Pines, by fall at 5:21. Lost to No. 1 Kaley Rice, San Dimas, by fall at 4:22. Next: Saturday vs. No. 6 Kiara Daniels, Los Banos, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Jianna Chavez, Ridgeview, senior (1-2): Lost to No. 5 Kathryn Hingano, Rio Linda, by fall at 1:19. Defeated Andrea Ramirez, Placentia-Valencia, by decision, 5-2; Eliminated in loss to No. 6 Kiara Daniels, Los Banos, by fall at 4:32.
189
3. Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, senior (3-0): Defeated Grace Mercado, Fairfield-Armijo, by fall at 1:56. Defeated Gabby O’Connell, Wildomar-Elsinore, by decision, 2-0. Defeated Emma Ford, Fair Oaks-Bella Vista, by fall at 1:56. Next: Saturday vs. No. 2 Salana Camacho, Visalia-Golden West, in semifinals.
Briana Alvarado, Highland, freshman (2-1): Defeated Isabell Sosa, Montebello-Schurr, by fall at 4:31. Defeated Emma Smith, San Jose-Del Mar, by fall at 1:16. Lost to No. 1 Alex Perez, Encinitas-La Costa Canyon, by decision, 4-1. Next: Saturday vs. Madison Robinson, Sanger, in Consolation 8, Round II.
235
Fernanda Canedo, Ridgeview, junior (3-1): Defeated Honey Orduno Rivas, El Cajon Valley, by fall at 2:25. Lost to No. 5 Destiny Marquez, Huntington Beach-Marina, by fall at 3:25. Defeated Savannah Etheridge, Hesperia-Sultana, by fall at 4:37; Defeated Aiyanna Beane, American Canyon, by fall at 0:59. Next: Saturday vs. Julia Gomez, East Nicolaus, in Consolation 8, Round II.