Softball
South Yosemite River League
Most Valuable Player
Aamya Harrison, Stockdale, sophomore
Rookie of the Year
Addison Ochoa, Stockdale, freshman
First team
P: Madison Cabrera, Centennial, sophomore
P: Nevaeh Garcia, Stockdale, freshman
C: Lexi Marquez, Garces, sophomore
INF: Jillian Sanchez, Stockdale, junior
INF: Ryleigh Garcia, Garces, sophomore
INF: Brylee Bramhall, Centennial, senior
INF: Ayana Lopez, Centennial, senior
OF: Kailey Dahl, Stockdale, sophomore
OF: Aliya Perez, Centennial, senior
OF: Claire Williams, Liberty, freshman
UTIL: Taylor Sloss, Frontier, sophomore
UTIL: Brooklyn Mellor, Centennial, senior
Second team
P: Rebecca Calvin, Liberty, freshman
P: Kayden Lopez, Garces, sophomore
C: Emma Rocha, Centennial, junior
INF: Camille Enriquez, Stockdale, junior
INF: Mackenzie Johnson, Centennial, junior
INF: Adriana Casallas, Centennial, junior
INF: Bella Estrada, Liberty, senior
OF: Paige Alvarado, Centennial, senior
OF: Rylee Morrow, Centennial, sophomore
OF: Sophie Oliver, Frontier, sophomore
UTIL: Gianna Martinez, Garces, sophomore
UTIL: Mariah Ishii, Stockdale, senior
UTIL: Gyselle Salinas, Frontier, senior
UTIL: Lina Salinas, Liberty, freshman
South Yosemite Valley League
Most Valuable Player
Savannah Figueroa, Independence, senior
Rookie of the Year
Aniyah Gordon, Bakersfield, freshman
First team
P: Anabell Hinojosa Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
P: Lauren Montes, Highland, sophomore
C: Andrea Barajas, Independence, junior
INF: Cambria Scott, Bakersfield, junior
INF: Isabella Harrison, Independence, junior
INF: Sadie Salas, Highland, senior
INF: Cailee Carr, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
OF: Kya Rodriguez, Independence, senior
OF: Emily Hernandez, Highland, senior
OF: Serenity Hernandez-Alvidrez, Bakersfield, freshman
UTIL: Lucia Jano, Highland, senior
UTIL: Destiny Serna, Independence, sophomore
Second team
P: Dalene Gonzales, Bakersfield, junior
P: Jessica Hinojosa, Bakersfield Christian, senior
C: Eleni Storm, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
INF: Reagan Adame, Bakersfield Christian, junior
INF: Emily Moreno, Highland, junior
INF: Bella Thomas, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
INF: Natalie Macias, Highland, senior
OF: Jada Quezada, Independence, junior
OF: Gianna Gatson, Bakersfield Christian, senior
OF: Jennifer Padilla, Highland, junior
UTIL: Gabriella Gonzales, Bakersfield, junior
UTIL: Daisy Martinez, Independence, freshman
UTIL: Micayla Yubeta, Highland, junior
UTIL: Baylee Brand-Castilleja, Bakersfield, junior
South Yosemite Mountain League
Most Valuable Players
Scarlett Lopez, South, sophomore
Emily Dowden, North, senior
Rookie of the year
Bayleigh Wood, North, freshman
First team
P: Desiree Torres, Tehachapi, senior
P: Kayleigh Sumkins, North, sophomore
C: Lindsay Tye, Tehachapi, senior
INF: Clair Schmidt, Tehachapi, senior
INF: Madilyn Schneider, Tehachapi, senior
INF: Kaitlin Branson, North, sophomore
INF: Macey Thomas, North, senior
OF: Emily Perkins, Tehachapi, sophomore
OF: Savannah Amaya, East, sophomore
OF: Yoselin Barajas, South, junior
UTIL: Monica Chavez, South, junior
UTIL: Mollie Mckinley, North, freshman
Second team
P: Makinzie Yasumoto, Tehachapi, sophomore
P: MaryJane Martinez, East, junior
C: Valarie Fuentes, East, junior
INF: Jimena Flores, South, sophomore
INF: Mariah Salas, East, sophomore
INF: Alana Gil, Tehachapi, junior
INF: Breanna Timmons, Tehachapi, freshman
OF: Allison Jauregi, North, freshman
OF: Rheanna Bell, Tehachapi, junior
OF: Jaslyn Chavez, South, freshman
UTIL: Maya Gil, Tehachapi, freshman
UTIL: Laurel Lopez, West, junior
UTIL: Angelina Diaz, South, sophomore
South Yosemite Horizon League
Most Valuable Player
Alexia Martinez, Golden Valley, junior
Rookie of the Year
Kaitlyn Marquez, Mira Monte, freshman
First team
P: Elizabeth Alderete, Mira Monte, senior
P: Ava Velazquez, Arvin, sophomore
C: Melanie Jimenez, Golden Valley, junior
INF: Clarisa Rivera, Mira Monte, senior
INF: Cassandra Chavez, Mira Monte, senior
INF: Angelina Cerecer, Arvin, junior
INF: Emma Heath, Golden Valley, junior
OF: Lillian Monteiro, Mira Monte, senior
OF: Sarah Flippin, Golden Valley, senior
OF: Aniza Moreno, Arvin, freshman
UTIL: Delilah Davila, Arvin, freshman
UTIL: Jackeline Salazar, Golden Valley, sophomore
Second team
P: Ava Martinez, Arvin, junior
P: Katherine Barajas, Golden Valley, senior
C: Alexandria Blancarte, Foothill, senior
INF: Kaylee Mendez, Arvin, senior
INF: Kayla Loza, Arvin, senior
INF: Arolaya Holliday, Golden Valley, sophomore
INF: Elisa Rodriguez, Golden Valley, junior
OF: Lucely Parra, Arvin, senior
OF: Camila Gonzalez, Mira Monte, sophomore
OF: Makayla Garcia, Golden Valley, freshman
UTIL: Victoria Lopez, Mira Monte, junior
UTIL: Sadie Taffolla, Arvin, junior
UTIL: Sophia Ramos, Golden Valley, senior
UTIL: Sarina Armendariz, Foothill, sophomore
South Sequoia League
Most Valuable Player
Cedes Saldana, Wasco, sophomore
First team
Emma Robles, Chavez, junior
Angeleen Silva, Chavez, senior
Zoey Chavez, Kennedy, freshman
Gianna Freitas, McFarland, sophomore
Maddison Ortiz, Shafter, sophomore
Serenity Angulo, Shafter, senior
Cassidy Torres, Shafter, sophomore
Liberty Gregory, Taft, junior
Autumn Farkas, Taft, junior
Mayci Barrett, Taft, junior
Abby Salazar, Wasco, sophomore
Aileen Solis, Wasco, senior
Tiffany Mello, Wasco, senior
Sienna Lugo, Wasco, sophomore
Second team
Isabella Rodriguez, Chavez, junior
Noelani Espiritu, Chavez, senior
Dezarae Pimentel, Delano, sophomore
PJ Race, Kennedy, freshman
Angelina Manzo, McFarland, junior
Ariana Vega, Shafter, senior
Hailey Cruz, Shafter, senior
Cadence Mizener, Taft, junior
Katelyn Moore, Taft, junior
Jazzy Juarez, Wasco, sophomore
Aliya Leal, Wasco, sophomore
Kilynn McCurdy, Wasco, freshman
High Desert League
Note: Kern County athletes only
Player of the year
Natalia Hernandez, California City
Pitcher of the year
Hailey Davis, Boron
First team
Ava Bates, Kern Valley
Alexy Finch, Rosamond
Eden Hewes, Desert
Bella Job, Boron
Leannie Lopez, Boron
Lorina Rodarte, California City
Cheyenne Roth, California City
Reese Ullrich, Rosamond
Kaili York, Boron
Second team
Amber Conway, Rosamond
Makayla Haggins, California City
Carolina Jaurequi, Boron
Gia Jones, California City
Delaney Lykins, Kern Valley
Madison Moore, Rosamond
Honorable mention
Natasha Aguirre, California City
Alaina Check, Kern Valley
Amber Hufford, Rosamond
Zaria Kimbrough, Frazier Mountain
Jordan Rice, Boron
Haylie Ruiz Jr., Desert
All-academic
Alona Adargo, Frazier Mountain
Alexy Finch, Rosamond
Makayla Haggins, California City
Bella Job, Boron
Kasey Lassen, Kern Valley
Baseball
South Yosemite River League
Most Valuable Player
Ryan Featherston, Stockdale, senior
Pitcher of the Year
Logan Judd, Frontier, junior
Rookie of the Year
Jadyn Hernandez, Centennial, sophomore
First team
P: Bowen Salyards, Stockdale, junior
P: Sawyer Marchetti, Liberty, senior
C: Ben Ullyott, Frontier, senior
INF: Ruben Rodriguez, Stockdale, senior
INF: Brock Thompson, Liberty, junior
INF: Matt Torres, Stockdale, senior
INF: Jaycob Villalpando, Frontier, senior
OF: Brady Reynolds, Liberty, senior
OF: Jackson McDonald, Centennial, senior
OF: Owen Bolich, Stockdale, senior
UTIL/DH: Tanner Forbus, Centennial, senior
Second team
P: Luke Rodriguez, Frontier, senior
P: Austin Moccardini, Centennial, senior
C: Jason Smith, Garces, senior
INF: Davis Goodwin, Liberty, junior
INF: Trenton Hernandez, Centennial, senior
INF: Jordan Mora, Centennial, senior
INF: Andrew Witt, Garces, sophomore
OF: Grant Voss, Liberty, junior
OF: Carson Eldridge, Centennial, sophomore
OF: Paul Pacheco, Garces, senior
UTIL/DH: Caden Churchman, Liberty, junior
Honorable mention
OF: Brady Self, Centennial, junior
OF: Tristan Watson, Centennial, junior
OF: Kaden Wright, Frontier, junior
DH: Diego Rios, Frontier, senior
INF: Kade Parks, Frontier, senior
P: Griffin Garcia, Garces, senior
INF: Braden Turman, Garces, freshman
OF: Thomas Buckley, Garces, sophomore
P: Evan Churchman, Liberty, junior
P: Nathan Coffey, Liberty, senior
INF: Brayden Gutierrez, Stockdale, sophomore
South Yosemite Valley League
Most Valuable Player
Toby Twist, Bakersfield Christian, OF/P, senior
Most Valuable Pitcher
Mason Brassfield, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Rookie of the Year
Gabriel Borja, Ridgeview, RHP, freshman
First team
P: Ryan Morales, Highland, senior
P: Wyatt Caid, Bakersfield, sophomore
C: Trent Martin, Bakersfield Christian, junior
INF: Alejandro Garza, Highland, senior
INF: Logan Templeton, Bakersfield Christian, junior
INF: Mason Marroquin, Independence, senior
INF: Adan Rivera, Ridgeview, senior
OF: Luke Mann, Bakersfield Christian, junior
OF: Shaine Heriford, Bakersfield Christian, senior
OF: Isaac Torres, Independence, senior
UTIL/DH: Luciano Gonzalez, Bakersfield Christian
Second team
P: Chris Hernandez, Bakersfield Christian, senior
P: Andres Rivera, Ridgeview, senior
C: Bryson Leyva, Highland, senior
INF: Manuel Veleta, Highland, senior
INF: Adam Salazar, Ridgeview, junior
INF: Princeton Childs, Ridgeview, senior
INF: Kayden Kirkley, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
OF: Emilio Anguiano, Ridgeview, junior
OF: Elijah Legan, Highland, sophomore
OF: Joseph Mata, Highland, senior
UTIL/DH: Broc Redenius, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Honorable mention
C: Daniel Aguirre, Bakersfield Christian, junior
P: Branton Dickey, Bakersfield Christian, junior
INF: Diego Sanchez, Bakersfield Christian, senior
INF, P: Jace Gillenwater, Independence, sophomore
P: Brandon Gutierrez, Independence, sophomore
OF: Ivan Caldera, Independence, junior
C: Nick Diaz, Ridgeview, senior
DH: Max Delagaraza, Ridgeview, junior
OF, P: Jared Robles, Ridgeview, junior
INF: Diego Hernandez, Highland, sophomore
INF: Jack Matthews, Highland, junior
INF: Jacob Berumen, Highland, sophomore
South Yosemite Mountain League
Most Valuable Player
Dillon Kerr, Tehachapi, senior
Most Valuable Pitcher
Ryan Zimmerman, East, senior
Rookie of the Year
Reed Segale, Tehachapi, senior
First team
P: Samuel Ciaccio, Tehachapi, junior
P: TJ Santiago, East, junior
C: Jose Bojorquez, South, sophomore
INF: Christopher Turpin, Tehachapi, junior
INF: Matthew Hughes, Tehachapi, senior
INF: Carlos Vela, East, junior
INF: Kaleb Monsen, North, senior
OF: Cyler Hoofard, Tehachapi sophomore
OF: Turtle Thomson, Tehachapi, senior
OF: Cole Nicholas, Tehachapi, senior
UTIL/DH: Nathaniel Becerra, North, junior
Second team
P: Esiah Santiago, East, sophomore
P: Kamron Sanchez, Tehachapi, senior
C: Bryce Segale, Tehachapi, sophomore
INF: Kalay Santiago, East, senior
INF: Nathaniel Negrete, East, senior
INF: Logan Moore, West, junior
INF: Isaac Pinedo, West, senior
OF: Evan Siffing, North, senior
OF: Haden Smith, South, junior
OF: Jayson Arellano, East, senior
UTIL/DH: Noah Schneir, Tehachapi, freshman
Honorable mention
INF: Jacob Ramos, East, junior
UTIL: AJ Chavarria, East, senior
C: Rhys Hastings, North, senior
INF: Jason Wagner, North, senior
P: Logan Valdez, North, junior
INF: Luis Flores, South, senior
INF: Joshua Encinas, South, sophomore
OF: Brevin Skaggs, Tehachapi, sophomore
UTIL: Wade Brooks, Tehachapi, sophomore
INF: Andrew Widders, Tehachapi, freshman
INF: Josh Camacho, West, senior
INF: Rodrigo Casillas, West, senior
South Yosemite Horizon League
Most Valuable Player
Orlando Guerra, Arvin, senior
Most Valuable Pitcher
Jesus Aguilar, Arvin, junior
Rookie of the Year
Ramon Diaz, Foothill, freshman
First team
P: Roy Rosales, Arvin, freshman
P: Miguel Torres, Golden Valley, senior
C: Christian Torres, Golden Valley, senior
INF: Michael Mendoza, Foothill, senior
INF: Will Ortiz, Golden Valley, senior
INF: Jorge Parra, Arvin, junior
INF: Mateo Alvarez, Arvin, junior
OF: Bernie Garcia, Arvin, junior
OF: Ben Ragpala, Arvin, junior
OF: Garrison Ray, Golden Valley, junior
UTIL/DH: Ramiro Avila, Foothill, senior
Second team
P: Emmanuel Gonzalez, Mira Monte, freshman
P: Franklyn Cardoza, Foothill, junior
C: Carlos Ruano, Foothill, freshman
INF: Manny Ortega, Golden Valley, sophomore
INF: Michael Marquez, Foothill, sophomore
INF: Fabian Ochoa, Arvin, junior
INF: Mario Fuentes, Arvin, junior
OF: Alex Medina, Golden Valley, junior
OF: Isaiah Velasquez, Mira Monte, freshman
OF: Alex Gallardo, Arvin, senior
UTIL/DH: Aiden English, Mira Monte, senior
South Sequoia League
Most Valuable Players
Jayce Moore, Taft
Carson Rodart, Taft
Rookie of the Year
Daniel Carrillo, Chavez
First team
P: Julian Orozco, Kennedy
P: Emilio Martinez, Wasco
C: Gerardo Salazar, Kennedy
C: William Espinoza, Taft
INF: Marcos DeLira, Chavez
INF: Sergio Gonzalez, Kennedy
INF: Petey Barraza, Kennedy
INF: Kasen Clark, Taft
INF: Christian Rios, Wasco
OF: Ryan Ruiz, Chavez
OF: Jude De La Cueva, Kennedy
OF: Ethan Ward, Taft
OF: Izaiah Juarez, Wasco
UTIL: Sebastian Aguilar, Wasco
Second team
P: Manny Carrillo, Chavez
P: Jesus Paez, Shafter
C: Javier Hinojosa, Shafter
INF: Jeremiah Guerra, Kennedy
INF: Mateo Martinez, Shafter
INF: Julian Raya, Wasco
OF: Jacob Sixtos, Kennedy
OF: Santiago Gomez, Shafter
UTIL: Jacob Bernal, Shafter
Honorable mention
P: Chase Phillips, Taft
P: Andrew Uribe, Wasco
P: Alex Balderrama, Shafter
P: Lukas Pena, Shafter
INF: Benji Perez, Chavez
INF: Santonio Juarez, Wasco
INF: Noah Landin, Wasco
INF: Parker Bryant, Taft
OF: Jacob Bernal, Shafter
OF: Espn Cantu, Kennedy
UTIL: Jacob Gonzalez, Shafter
UTIL: Cash Clark, Taft
UTIL: Julian Villarreal, Kennedy
High Desert League
Note: Kern County athletes only
Most Valuable Player
Daniel Flores, Rosamond
First team
P: Blake Moore, California City
P: Zack Wargo, Kern Valley
IF: Aaron Pelaez, Rosamond
IF: TJ Sanders, Kern Valley
IF: Michael Sanchez, Rosamond
OF: Ethan Stockwell, Kern Valley
OF: Adrian Cruz, Rosamond
Utility: Elias Luna, Rosamond
Second team
OF: Tyler Martz, Boron
OF: Dale Ward, Boron
IF: Aiden Day, Boron
Utility: Jack Moore, California City
P: Gavin Ament, Rosamond
Honorable mention
Diego Delgado, Rosamond
Jordan Mead, Kern Valley
Jeremiah Baker, California City
Carson Burkhead, Boron
Alexander Mendoza, Desert
All-academic
Tyler Martz, Boron
Austin Toomer, California City
Max Barker, Frazier Mountain
TJ Sanders, Kern Valley
Andrew Jorgensen, Rosamond