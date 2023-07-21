Player of the year

Aamya Harrison, Stockdale, sophomore: South Yosemite River League player of the year as an outfielder, helped the Mustangs reach the Central Section Division I semifinals after upseting top-seeded Clovis North. She batted .508 with two home runs, a triple, four doubles, 13 RBIs and 34 stolen bases as the team’s lead-off hitter.

