Player of the year
Aamya Harrison, Stockdale, sophomore: South Yosemite River League player of the year as an outfielder, helped the Mustangs reach the Central Section Division I semifinals after upseting top-seeded Clovis North. She batted .508 with two home runs, a triple, four doubles, 13 RBIs and 34 stolen bases as the team’s lead-off hitter.
Pitchers of the Year
Hailey Davis, Boron, junior: HDL pitcher of the year led the Bobcats to the Central Section Division V title and the semifinals of the SoCal Regionals, finishing 19-1 with a 0.43 ERA and batting .614 with five home runs, nine triples, 20 doubles and 54 RBIs.
Savannah Figueroa, Independence, senior: South Yosemite Valley League pitcher of the year led the Falcons to the league title, finishing 19-6 with a 1.89 ERA with 216 strike outs in 173 innings and batted .346 with a home run, a triple, nine doubles and 19 RBIs.
Coaches of the Year
Amanda Hockett, Stockdale: Led the Mustangs to a share of the SYRL title, an upset of top-seeded Clovis North before losing in the Division I semifinals.
Mitchel Nakaahiki, Boron: Followed up HDL title with a Division-V championship and then advanced to the SoCal Regional semifinals to finish 23-3.
Nicole Powell, South: After a 1-6 start to the season, guided Spartans to a share of SYML title, the Division VI championship and into SoCal regionals.
First team
Serenity Angulo, Shafter, sr.: First-team All-SSL was 10-4 with a 1.44 ERA and hit .465 with nine doubles and 31 RBIs.
Brylee Bramhall, Centennial, sr.: First-team All-SYRL infielder batted .327 with two home runs, eight doubles, three triples and 29 RBIs.
Madison Cabrera, Centennial, soph.: First-team All-SYRL pitcher was 9-3 with a 1.67 ERA with a save and 141 strike outs in 101 innings.
Cailee Carr, BCHS, soph.: First-team All-SYVL infielder batted .359 with seven home runs, four doubles and 18 RBIs.
Kailey Dahl, Stockdale, soph.: First-team All-SYRL outfielder hit .394 with a home run, three triples, seven doubles and 27 RBIs.
Emily Dowden, North, sr.: SYML co-player of the year batted .580 with seven home runs, five triples, 20 doubles and 27 RBIs.
Nevaeh Garcia, Stockdale, fr.: First-team All-SYRL pitcher was 15-8 with a 1.70 ERA with three shutouts and two saves.
Aniyah Gordon, Bakersfield, fr.: SYVL rookie of the year batted .514 with seven home runs, 10 doubles and 23 RBIs.
Natalia Hernandez, California City, sr.: HDL player of the year batted .615 with nine hime runs, two triples, 18 doubles and 59 RBIs.
Scarlett Lopez, South, soph.: SYML co-player of the year was 11-2 with a 1.08 ERA and hit .569 with eight triples and 24 RBIs.
Lexi Marquez, Garces, soph.: First-team All-SYRL catcher batted .370 with a home run, eight doubles and 18 RBIs.
Alexia Martinez, Golden Valley, jr.: SYHL player of the year hit .576 with 10 doubles and 30 RBIs, and 7-4 with a 3.87 ERA as a pitcher.
Brooklyn Mellor, Centennial, sr.: First-team All-SYRL was 10-2 with a 1.92 ERA and hit .394 with four doubles and 19 RBIs.
Addison Ochoa, Stockdale, fr.: SYRL rookie of the year as an outfielder, batted .437 with a triple, 12 doubles and 27 RBIs.
Aliya Perez, Centennial, sr.: First-team All-SYRL outfielder batted .358 with two doubles, two triples and 15 stolen bases.
Kya Rodriguez, Independence, sr.: First-team All-SYVL outfielder hit .430 with three triples, eight doubles, 23 RBIs and 17 steals.
Sadie Salas, Highland, sr.: First-team All-SYVL infielder batted .424 with three home runs, five triples, five doubles and 21 RBIs.
Cedes Saldana, Wasco, soph.: SSL player of the year was 14-8 with a 1.80 ERA and hit .298 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.
Ava Velazquez, Arvin, soph.: First-team All-SYHL was 8-1 with a 0.74 ERA and hit .571 with eight doubles and 34 RBIs.
Claire Williams, Liberty, fr.: First-team All-SYRL outfielder batted a team-high .356. with six doubles and 14 RBIs.
Second team
Elizabeth Alderete, Mira Monte, senior
Andrea Barajas, Independence, junior
Yoselin Bringas, South, junior
Autumn Farkas, Taft, junior
Ryleigh Garcia, Garces, sophomore
Isabella Harrison, Independence, junior
Emily Hernandez, Highland, senior
Anabell Hinojosa, BCHS, sophomore
Mackenzie Johnson, Centennial, junior
Ayana Lopez, Centennial, senior
Sienna Lugo, Wasco, sophomore
Maddison Ortiz, Shafter, sophomore
Jackeline Salazar, Golden Valley, sophomore
Jillian Sanchez, Stockdale, junior
Claire Schmidt, Tehachapi, senior
Madilyn Schneider, Tehachapi, senior
Angeleen Silva, Chavez, senior
Taylor Sloss, Frontier, sophomore
Aileen Solis, Wasco, senior
Kaili York, Boron, senior
Third team
Savannah Amaya, East, sophomore
Mayci Barrett, Taft, junior
Kaitlin Branson, North, sophomore
Rebecca Calvin, Liberty
Monica Chavez, South, junior
Camille Enriquez, Stockdale, junior
Bella Estrada, Liberty
Liberty Gregory, Taft, junior
Emma Heath, Golden Valley, junior
Serenity Hernandez-Alvidrez, BHS, freshman
Jucia Jano, Highland, senior
Melanie Jimenez, Golden Valley, junior
Leannie Lopez, Boron, junior
Lillian Monteiro, Mira Monte, senior
Emma Robles, Chavez, junior
Lorina Rodarte, California City, junior
Abby Salazar, Wasco, sophomore
Cassidy Torres, Shafter, sophomore
Lindsay Tye, Tehachapi, senior
Bayleigh Wood, North, freshman
Honorable mention
Ava Bates, Kern Valley, jr.
Baylee Catilleja-Brand, Bakersfield, jr.
Angelina Cerecer, Arvin, jr.
Cassandra Chavez, Mira Monte, sr.
Zoey Chavez, Kennedy, fr.
Delilah Davila, Arvin, fr.
Kaitlyn DeBondt, Liberty, soph.
Angelina Diaz, South, soph.
Noelani Espititu, Chavez, sr.
Izzy Farinha, Immanuel Christian, soph.
Alexy Finch, Rosamond, sr.
Jimena Flores, South, soph.
Gianna Freitas, McFarland, soph.
Sarah Flippin, Golden Valley, sr.
Katheryn Galvez, Immanuel Christian, jr.
Alahna Gil, Tehachapi, jr.
Maya Gil, Tehachapi, fr.
Dalene Gonzalez, Bakersfield, jr.
Gabriella Gonzalez, Bakersfield, jr.
Lina Gonzalez, Liberty, fr.
Madyson Herrera, Chavez, soph.
Eden Hewes, Desert, jr.
Jessica Hinojosa, BCHS, sr.
Arolaya Holliday, Golden Valley, soph.
Mariah Ishii, Stockdale, sr.
Allison Jauregi, North, fr.
Bella Job, Boron, fr.
Jazzy Juarez, Wasco, Soph.
Aliyah Leal, Wasco, soph.
Kayelin Lebo, Stockdale, sr.
Kayden Lopez, Garces, soph.
Laurel Lopez, West, jr.
Delaney Lykins, Kern Valley, sr.
Natalie Macias, Highland, sr.
Angelina Manzo, McFarland, jr.
Kaitlyn Marquez, Mira Monte, fr.
Zoe McKillop, Frontier, sr.
Mollie McKinley, North, fr.
Tiffany Mello, Wasco, sr.
Cadence Mizener, Taft, jr.
Jada Mizener, Taft, jr.
Lauren Montes, Highland, soph.
Katelynn Moore, Taft, jr.
Aniza Moreno, Arvin, fr.
Rylie Morrow, Centennial, soph.
Jillian, Nabonne, Frontier, sr.
Sophie Oliver, Frontier, soph.
Naomi Pavletich, Liberty, jr.
Emily Perkins, Tehachapi, soph.
Dezarae Pimentel, Delano, soph.
Jada Quezada, Independence, jr.
Paulette Race, Kennedy, fr.
Clarisa Rivera, Mira Monte, sr.
Emma Rocha, Centennial, jr.
Yarelli Rocha, Arvin, soph.
Isabella Rodriguez, Chavez, jr.
Cheyenne Roth, California City, fr.
Gyselle Salinas, Frontier, sr.
Cambria Scott, Bakersfield, jr.
Destiny Serna, Independence, soph.
Kayleigh Simkins, North, soph.
Eleni Storm, BCHS, soph.
Macey Thomas, North, sr.
Breanna Timmons, Tehachapi, fr.
Desiree Torres, Tehachapi, sr.
Reese Ullrich, Rosamond, jr.
Ariana Vega, Shafter, sr.
Micayla Yubeta, Highland, jr.