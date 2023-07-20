Athlete of the Year
Bella Turner, Liberty, junior: Finished ninth in both the 100 and 300 hurdles at the CIF State Championships after placing first in the events at the South Yosemite River League, Division I and Masters Championships. Was also second in the SYRL in the 400 and competed in the Patriots’ 400 relay team that was seventh in the section.
Coaches of the Year
Ryan Renz, Liberty: After the Patriots finished as runner-up in the South Yosemite River League, guided the girls’ squad to a fifth-place finish in the Central Section Division I and fourth-place at the Masters championships.
Chris Ruiz, Frontier: Led the Titans to the South Yosemite River League title, edging out rival Liberty, and then guided the girls’ team to seventh-place in both the Central Section Division I and Masters championships.
First team
Nicole Bridges, Liberty, junior: SYRL champion in 800, 1600 and 3200, placed third in Masters and 18th in the state in the 800 and was eighth in Masters in 1600.
Avianna Carrillo, Frontier, senior: Finished second in 100 and third in 200 in SYRL and helped 400 relay team reach state meet after placing second in Masters.
Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, senior: SYRL champion in 100 and 200, was second at Masters in 100, helped 400 relay team to state meet after placing second in Masters.
Annika Fernandez, McFarland, senior: One of the area’s top throwers placed second in D-III and fifth at Masters in the shot put and was eighth in the SSL in the discus.
Emma Fredrick, Liberty, senior: SYRL champion in long jump, triple jump and high jump, was top-6 in each at Masters and placed 13th at the state meet in the high jump.
Tiana Grady, Independence, senior: SYVL champion in 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, placed second at Masters in 100 hurdles and 20th at state meet.
Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, junior: SYVL champion in long jump, was second at Masters and 10th at state, part of 1600 relay that was 13th at state championships.
Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, senior: SYRL champion in 400, was third at Masters and 21st at state, also ran in the 400 and 1600 relays at state.
Amelia Heisey, Frontier, senior: SYRL champion in pole vault, placed fourth at section D-I meet and seventh at Masters championships.
Myli Level, Ridgeview, senior: SYVL, D-II champion in discus, placed fourth at Masters in event, won D-II shot put title, placing 18th at Masters.
Adeline Rangel, Frontier, sophomore: Ran at state meet in 400 and 1600 relays, placed sixth at Masters in the 400 and was 15th at Masters in 200.
Mia Torrecillas, Highland, junior: SYVL and D-II champion in 1600 and 3200, was top-4 in both at Masters and 13th at state meet in 1600.
Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, junior: SYVL champion in 400, was runner-up in 800 at league final, D-I and Masters, and 26th at state championships.
Janaiah Wofford, Ridgeview, junior: SYVL runner-up in 100, was fourth in D-II in long jump and eighth at Masters, and competed in 400 relay at Masters.
Second team
Kaeleigh Cezar, Delano, senior
Giuliana Contreras, Frontier, senior
Jaylynn Dowden, Taft, senior
Kaitleigh Downing, Frontier, junior
Natalie Flores, Independence, freshman
Nyli Greer, Stockdale, senior
Lianna Guerra, Highland, senior
Anna Josephson, Centennial, junior
Kayleen Faith Maes, Kennedy, junior
Trinity McLean, Independence, junior
Emily Musolf, BCHS, junior
Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, sophomore
Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, sophomore
Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, junior
Third team
Zariah Alexander, Golden Valley, sophomore
Amya Amey, Ridgeview, sophomore
Elena Baltazar, Independence, senior
Madison Cole, Liberty, junior
Vanessa Fakrogha, Liberty, sophomore
Aariana Harrison, Stockdale, junior
La Sheau Hayden, Bakersfield, sophomore
Halle Hemingway, Bakersfield, freshman
Christina Lewis, West, junior
Paige Merickel, Taft, senior
Kalaya Miller, Bakersfield, freshman
Joslyn Pierucci, Shafter, freshman
Jaide Tappan, Stockdale, junior
Olivia Wegis, Frontier, junior
Honorable mention
Isabel Aceves, Golden Valley, senior
Adeife Adekoba, Stockdale, junior
Cordelia Aguilar, Frontier, junior
Emilee Anderson, Stockdale, freshman
Leslie Aquino, East, junior
Adriana Arce, Foothill, junior
Vanessa Assaf, Stockdale, sophomore
Kaylee Batten, Liberty, junior
Malaiah Campos, Ridgeview, sophomore
Selah Carlos, Arvin, freshman
Roseli Diaz, Stockdale, sophomore
Tietiyanna Edwards, West, junior
Cynthia Fletes, Independence, senior
Linda Flores, Mira Monte, senior
Briana Galvan, Delano, junior
Daniela Garcia, Foothill, junior
Karla Gonzalez, Arvin, junior
Ayanna Gridiron, Ridgeview, junior
Cyan Haslip, Frontier, junior
Rian Hernandez, Shafter, senior
Amaria Holiwell, Ridgeview, sophomore
Aniya Johnson, Independence, freshman
Maya Katz, Taft, junior
Ava King, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Mia Leisenfelder, Stockdale, junior
Sarah Lopez, McFarland, senior
Mia Lorigo, Centennial, freshman
Brooklyn Madrigal, Stockdale, sophomore
Lesslie Mireles, Highland, junior
Ashley Osorio, Frontier, senior
Kyndall Pennington, Centennial, senior
Lola Phillips, BCHS, sophomore
Raven Placheta, Foothill, freshman
Shelbie Porter, Liberty, sophomore
Marihya Portis, Foothill, freshman
Keira Pulido, Taft, junior
Laila Ranger, Independence, senior
Kyndall Reece, Liberty, junior
Alyssa Rodriguez, Frontier, senior
Sheila Sanchez, Foothill, sophomore
Sara Shein, BCHS, junior
Alexis Spurlock, Bakersfield, junior
Kylie Thomas, North, sophomore
Alexis Tinnin, Frontier, sophomore
Sara Valencia, Mira Monte, senior
Jasmine Vasquez, Highland, junior
Emily Vincent, Golden Valley, senior
Kaylen Voss, Liberty, freshman
Keira Wilkins, Liberty, junior
Sydney Williamson, Centennial, freshman