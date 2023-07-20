Screenshot 2023-05-21 at 2.54.03 PM.jpg

Liberty junior Bella Turner swept the hurdles events at the Central Section Masters meet in Clovis on Saturday and qualified for both this weekend's CIF State Championships in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

 KHSD

Athlete of the Year

Bella Turner, Liberty, junior: Finished ninth in both the 100 and 300 hurdles at the CIF State Championships after placing first in the events at the South Yosemite River League, Division I and Masters Championships. Was also second in the SYRL in the 400 and competed in the Patriots’ 400 relay team that was seventh in the section.

