Swimmer of the Year
Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Liberty, freshman: Competed in four events at the CIF State Championships. At the Central Section Division I championships, she won both the 100 butterfly (55.65) and 100 backstroke (57.06), and swam the lead-off leg for the Patriots winning 200 free relay (1:35.63) and second-place 200 medley relay (1:45.87) teams.
Diver of the Year
Rylie Pendergrass, Taft, freshman: Captured South Sequoia League and Central Section Division II championships, posting a finals score of 375.40 to edge Garces’ Addison Roberts by just 3.1 points.
Coach of the Year
Marc Urmston, Liberty: Guided the Patriots to 15th at the CIF State Championships, following up a third-place finish at the Central Section Division I meet and the South Yosemite River League title.
First team
Paige Bowyer, BCHS, freshman: Was fourth in the 50 free (24.36), fifth in the 100 fly (57.68) and helped the Eagles finish sixth in the 200 free and 400 relay teams.
Gracie Dean, Liberty, freshman: Swam in three events at State, was third in 100 fly (57.16) and helped team win 200 free relay and second in 200 medley relay at section.
Brinkley Hallgren, Stockdale, junior: Finished eighth in the 100 breast, 12th in the 200 IM and helped the Eagles place in the top-8 in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
Isabela Horaska, Liberty, senior: Finished 12th in the 100 back and helped the Patriots place 10th in the 400 relay team at the Central Section Division I Championships.
Katie McCarthy, Garces, freshman: Was fourth in the 200 free, fifth in 500 free and helped Rams to third in the 400 free and fourth in the 200 medley relays in D-II championships.
Samara Moseley, Liberty, sophomore: Won 50 free (23.83), was fourth in 100 free, helped team win 200 free and second in 200 medley relays at section to reach State.
Rylie Moxham, Liberty, junior: Helped team win 200 free and placed second in the 200 medley relays at section to qualify for the CIF State Championships.
Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, junior: Finished ninth in 500 free, 11th in 200 IM and helped her team place 10th in the 400 free relay at the Central Section D-I championships.
Alex Ostrom, BCHS, junior: Finished third in 200 free (1:53.70) and 500 free (5:06.81), and helped 200 free and 400 free relay teams place sixth at section.
Hannah Regan, Tehachapi, junior: Finished seventh in 100 free, eighth in 50 free and helped teams place ninth in the 200 medley and 12th in the 200 free relays at section.
Faith Rivas, Highland, junior: Finished fifth in 100 free at the Section-II championships after winning the South Yosemite Valley League title in the 50 free and 100 free.
Sofia Truong, Stockdale, senior: Was 13th in 100 back, 18th in 100 free and helped team finish in top-8 in 200 medley and 200 free relays at Central Section D-I.
Second team
Jillian Bean, Liberty, freshman
Cabrini Cauzza, Stockdale, junior
Sarah Chang, Liberty, junior
Grace Cobb, Wasco, senior
Eliase Jiang, Centennial, sophomore
Allyson Hernandez, Stockdale, freshman
Josephine Martin, Shafter, freshman
Madison Niebuhr, Frontier, sophomore
Vienna Perier, Stockdale, sophomore
Davery Pogon-Cord, Tehachapi, junior
Abigail Schechter, Garces, senior
Lauren Smith, BCHS, senior
Honorable mention
Janeza Alora, Centennial, junior
Claire Banducci, Garces, senior
Hannah Burke, Centennial, sophomore
Claire Benavides, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Sydney Brock, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Athena Campos, Taft, senior
Davin Cheshire, Garces, junior
Mia Dean, Liberty, freshman
Isabella Dorsett, Liberty, freshman
Angie Gallegos, Liberty, freshman
Andee Galyan, Bakersfield, freshman
Gianna Garcia, Garces, senior
Madison Gonzalez, Stockdale, freshman
Isabella Hansston, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Ella Haverstock, Bakersfield, senior
Val Hernandez, Wasco, senior
Alexis Jensen, Garces, sophomore
Grace Keller, Tehachapi, junior
Cindy King, Garces, junior
Leyla Malamma, Bakersfield, senior
Maddie Moe, Centennial, sophomore
Taylor Navarro, Liberty, junior
Camryn Qsar, Liberty, sophomore
Shelby Pfister, Stockdale, senior
Addison Roberts, Garces, freshman
Regan Rodriguez, Tehachapi, junior
Madielyn Shank, Liberty, junior
Lainee Waldrop Underhill, Frontier, senior
Bo Worthen, Centennial, senior