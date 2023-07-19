Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Liberty swimming all-area

Swimmer of the Year

Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Liberty, freshman: Competed in four events at the CIF State Championships. At the Central Section Division I championships, she won both the 100 butterfly (55.65) and 100 backstroke (57.06), and swam the lead-off leg for the Patriots winning 200 free relay (1:35.63) and second-place 200 medley relay (1:45.87) teams.

