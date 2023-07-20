Athletes of the Year

Shane Carr, South, senior: Finished as runner-up in the triple jump and 12th in the long jump at the CIF State Championships. PR’d in the triple jump with a 48-2 in the state prelims. The South Yosemite Mountain League champion in the long jump, high jump and triple jump, he won the triple jump at section D-II and Masters, was runner-up in D-II and third at Masters in the long jump.