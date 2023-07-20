Athletes of the Year
Shane Carr, South, senior: Finished as runner-up in the triple jump and 12th in the long jump at the CIF State Championships. PR’d in the triple jump with a 48-2 in the state prelims. The South Yosemite Mountain League champion in the long jump, high jump and triple jump, he won the triple jump at section D-II and Masters, was runner-up in D-II and third at Masters in the long jump.
Christian Edwards, Liberty, senior: Finished fifth in the long jump and competed for both the 400 and 1600 relay teams at the CIF State Championships. The South Yosemite River League champion in the 100, long jump and triple jump, and runner-up in the 200, also won the long jump at the section D-I and Masters meets and was part of the Masters champion 400 relay and third-place 1600 relay teams.
Coaches of the Year
Ryan Renz, Liberty: Guided the Patriots to the South Yosemite River League boys championship and then led the team to a fifth place finish in the Central Section Division II and Masters Championships.
Christopher Medina, South: Led the Spartans to the South Yosemite Mountain League championship and followed with a fifth-place finish at the Central Section Division II meet and 10th at the Masters Championships.
First team
Tyler Balgeman, Liberty, junior: SYRL champion in the shot put and discus, he was 12th in the discus at the Central Section Division I meet and 17th in the shot put.
Emanuel Banuelos, South, senior: SYML champion in the shot put and runner-up in the discus, he was fourth at the Central Section Division II meet and 16th at Masters.
Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, sophomore: SYRL champion in 110 and 300 hurdles, was 16th in the 110 hurdles and 21st in the 300 hurdles at the CIF State Championships.
Daimon Dedmon, Kern Valley, senior: HDL champion in the high jump and 100, qualified for state in the long jump with runner-up finish at Masters.
Noah Ford, South, senior: Was fourth at Masters in the 110 hurdles, finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump at SYML Championships.
Daniel Hall, Bakersfield, senior: SYVL champion in 800 and 1600, third in league in 400, was seventh in D-I in 800, and helped 3200 relay place third at Masters.
Bryton King, Frontier, senior: SYVL champion in the pole vault, he was fourth at the Central Section Division I meet and 10th at the Masters Championships.
Liam McKnight, Bakersfield, soph.: SYRL champion in 400, was runner-up in 800 and 1600, and finished eighth at the Division I championships.
Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, senior: Finished 12th in 400 and helped 400 and 1600 relays to top-14 finishes at state, SYRL champ in 200 and 400.
Andrew Mueller, BCHS, senior: SYVL and Division IV champion in the high jump with a PR of 6-foot-6, finished third at Masters with a 6-3.
Mekyi Patterson, Ridgeview, senior: SYVL champion in the 100 hurdles, was second in Division, runner-up at Masters and 12th at the state meet.
Brycen Tablit, Frontier, junior: Part of SYRL champion 400 relay team, was second at Masters and 14th at the state meet in the 100.
Verquel Turner, North, senior: SYML and D-III champion in 110 and 300 hurdles, was third 300 hurdles at Masters to qualify for state meet.
Second team
Anthony Acosta, Stockdale, junior
Don Almaguer, Ridgeview, junior
John Appleton, Frontier, senior
Roman Avelar, Frontier, junior
David Avena, Liberty, freshman
Ethan Guzman, South, senior
Braylin Herron, Ridgeview, sophomore
Jesse Gonzales, Ridgeview, sophomore
Luke Ostly, BCHS, senior
Obinnaya Okezie, Stockdale, junior
Cesar Reyes, Delano, senior
Daniel Reyes, Bakersfield, sophomore
Alex Valencia, Bakersfield, sophomore
Syaun Wallace, South, senior
Brock Wattenbarger, Liberty, sophomore
James Webster, South, junior
Third team
Marshall Almonte, Independence, soph.
Tyron Avery, South, senior
Bryson Campos, Bakersfield, senior
Charlie Castle, Liberty, junior
Xander Chisolm, Liberty, senior
Samuel De La Rosa, Stockdale, junior
Ruben Delgado, Golden Valley, junior
Ivan Fabelina, Frontier, junior
Ermiah Harrison, Liberty, senior
Malcolm James, Frontier, freshman
Taivon James, Ridgeview, senior
Anthony Jones, West, senior
Nathan Perez, BCHS, senior
Amarius Rowel, Independence, sophomore
Brock Turner, Liberty, junior
Kobie Watson, Frontier, freshman
Honorable mention
Brison Abbott, Bakersfield, sophomore
Nathan Abbott, Golden Valley, junior
Nicholas Abbott, Golden Valley, senior
Alexis Aguilar, West, senior
Angel Arceo, Independence, sophomore
Jacob Betancourt, Tehachapi, junior
Eddie Blanco, Kennedy, sophomore
Broderick Bownds, Stockdale, senior
Jose Bravo, North, senior
Andres Briseno, Mira Monte, junior
Anthony Cadena, Bakersfield, junior
Sebastian Castaneda, Kennedy, junior
Josiah Chavira, North, freshman
Brian Contreras, North, junior
Angel Corona, Ridgeview, sophomore
Anthony Dunham, Stockdale, junior
Noah Ferrel, Centennial, freshman
Jalen Ford, Bakersfield, freshman
Xarionn Foreman, North, senior
Nathan Garrett, Stockdale, senior
Edgar Gil, Arvin, sophomore
Ricardo Guerrero, Delano, senior
Alberto Guevara, Foothill, senior
Jonathan Gutierrez, Frontier, sophomore
Zamir Hall, Ridgeview, senior
Gamiez Helm, Kennedy, senior
Diego Hernandez, Independence, sophomore
Noel Huato, Arvin, freshman
Keaton Larson, Foothill, senior
Angel Martinez, South, freshman
David Martinez, Arvin, junior
Franklin Medina, Kennedy, sophomore
Ismael Nungaray, Foothill, senior
Jacob Nungaray, Foothill, senior
Estevan Orozco, Kennedy, junior
Kamren Owens, Bakersfield, freshman
Jacob Perez, Frontier, senior
Tristan Perez, Independence, junior
Isaiah Richard, Bakersfield, sophomore
Anthony Ruiz, Golden Valley, senior
Josue Ruiz, North, junior
Aaron Segura, Delano, senior
Marcus Segura, Delano, freshman
Miguel Silva Garcia, Bakersfield, senior
Aamir Smith, Independence, sophomore
Kamron Smith, Golden Valley, senior
Austin Tapia, Frontier, sophomore
Ezekiel Thomas, Ridgeview, junior
Dillion Thomasson, Golden Valley, sophomore
Julian Vargas, Highland, junior
Roy Vaughn, Frontier, sophomore
Jeremy Ventura, West, senior
Bruce Vessey, Bakersfield, freshman