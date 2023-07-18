115A8014_500006242

BCHS's Ryan Bashirtash jumps to return the ball in a doubles match with partner Lukas Gatson against San Joaquin Memorial in the Central Section Division II championship match. The Eagles defeated the Panthers 5-3 and Bashirtash followed with an individual section singles title a few days later.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Player of the year

Ryan Bashirtash, Bakersfield Christian, senior: South Yosemite Valley League singles champion, led the Eagles to the Central Section Division II title and followed with a victory in the section individual championships as the No. 2 seed, upsetting top-seed and defending champion Riley King of Clovis East, 6-3, 7-5 (7-6).

