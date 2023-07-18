Player of the year
Ryan Bashirtash, Bakersfield Christian, senior: South Yosemite Valley League singles champion, led the Eagles to the Central Section Division II title and followed with a victory in the section individual championships as the No. 2 seed, upsetting top-seed and defending champion Riley King of Clovis East, 6-3, 7-5 (7-6).
Doubles team of the year
Zeb Duket, sophomore, and Austin Cusator, junior, Bakersfield Christian: South Yosemite Valley League doubles champions, helped the Eagles capture the Central Section Division II title and placed third in the section individual doubles championships after finishing fourth in 2022.
Coach of the year
Rod Wallace, Bakersfield Christian: Closed a coaching career that spanned more than 20 years with a second straight Central Section championship, following up last year’s Division III title with a victory in the Division II final, 6-3 over Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial.
First team
Mukul Anand, Stockdale, senior: Mustangs’ No. 6, teamed with Will LaClare to finish runner-up in SYRL doubles and qualify for Central Section doubles tournament.
Justin Barker, Stockdale, senior: Mustangs’ No. 4, was runner-up in SYRL singles and finished in top four at Area tournament to advance to the section championships.
Alex Bejarano, Stockdale, senior: Mustangs No. 1, won the South Yosemite River League title before losing in the quarterfinals at Area tournament as the No. 3 seed.
Bradley Campoy, Liberty, senior: Patriots’ No. 1 teamed with Keen Nguyen to win South Yosemite River League doubles title and reached section doubles tournament.
Austin Cusator, BCHS, junior: Eagles’ No. 3 teamed with Zeb Duket to win the SYVL doubles title and place third in doubles at the Central Secttion tournament.
Zeb Duket, BCHS, sophomore: Eagles’ No. 2 teamed with Austin Cusator to win the SYVL doubles title and place third in doubles at the Central Section tournament.
Nico Fanucchi, Garces, senior: Rams’ No. 2 teamed with Brysen Limpias to place third in SYRL doubles and advance to the quarterfinals in Central Section tournament.
Calvin Hibbard, Tehachapi, sophomore: Warriors No. 1 won the SYML singles title and advanced to the quarterfinals at the Central Section singles championships.
Will LaClare, Stockdale, senior: Mustangs’ No. 5 teamed with Mukul Anand to finish runner-up in SYRL doubles and advanced to the Central Section Championships.
Brysen Limpias, Garces, sophomore: Rams’ No. 1 teamed with Nico Fanucchi to place third in SYRL doubles and advance to the quarterfinals in Central Section tournament.
Keen Nguyen, Liberty, freshman: Patriots’ No. 3 teamed with Bradley Campoy to win South Yosemite River League doubles title and reached section doubles tournament
Emerson Reyes, West, senior: Vikings No. 1 finished runner-up in SYML singles and qualified for section championships with a top-4 finish at Area tournament.
Second team
Angel Castro, Wasco, junior
Alejandro Correa, Centennial, soph.
Jacob Cove, Liberty, junior
Andrej Dojcinovski, Stockdale, soph.
Maddox Dumatrait, Bakersfield, junior
Eduardo Garcia, Golden Valley, senior
Luca Garone, Liberty, sophomore
Ishaan Ghai, Centennial, freshman
Malcolm Hess, Bakersfield, junior
Noah Krueger, Stockdale, senior
Kyle Oluoch, Stockdale, sophomore
Alexander Padilla, Golden Valley, senior
Arek Plate, Liberty, junior
Beckham Rader, BCHS, junior
Alex Soriano, Liberty, senior
Bryan Tran, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Clayton Villarreal, Frontier, freshman
Himanshu Wahi, Liberty, junior
Honorable mention
Andres Acevedo, West, sophomore
Ricardo Acevedo, West, senior
Chrismay Alvarez, Independence, junior
Ricky Alvarez, Taft, senior
Josh Banducci, BCHS, senior
Ismael Catalan, Chavez, senior
Nick Contreras, Wasco, sophomore
Isaac Corona, Golden Valley, senior
Oscar Cruz, West, senior
Magnus Daugaard, Tehachapi, senior
Alfredo Flores, West, junior
Daniel Garcia, Independence, junior
Michael Garcia, Garces, junior
Cesar Guapo, Arvin, senior
Elijah Guzman, Chavez, senior
Anthony Jimenez, East, sophomore
Abraham Martinez, Ridgeview, senior
Eugene Mokri, BCHS, sophomore
Isaac Ocampo, Wasco, junior
Nathan Oesch, Bakersfield, sophomore
Zion Orozco, Arvin, sophomore
Luis Ortega, Delano, sophomore
David Ortiz, Mira Monte, senior
Jesus Ortiz, South, junior
Rafael Pantoja, Arvin, sophomore
Jose Rodriguez, South, junior
Sean Ryan Sandifer, Bakersfield, soph.
David Vazquez, Delano, sophomore