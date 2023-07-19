Swimmers of the Year
Talan Hickman, BCHS, junior: Qualified for the CIF State Championships after winning the 100 fly (49.52) and placing second in the 100 back (52.69) at the Central Section D-I meet. He also helped the Eagles’ place third in the 200 medley relay and seventh in the 400 free relay.
Charlie Potter, Garces, freshman: Qualified for the CIF State Championships in the 200 IM (1:54.61), one of four victories he was part of at the Central Section Division II meet, which the Rams won. Also won the 500 free and helped the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams take first.
Diver of the Year
Josh Pence, Centennial, freshman: South Yosemite River League champion, finished runner-up at the Central Section Division II diving championships.
Coaches of the Year
Shelby Calugaru, Bakersfield Christian: In her first year at BCHS, guided the Eagles’ boys team to an eighth-place finish in the Central Section Division I Championships after leading her team to the South Yosemite Valley League boys title.
Jessica Pavletich, Garces: Returned after a few years away from coaching to guide the Rams’ boys and girls teams to the Central Section Division II title and had two boys swimmers qualify for the CIF State Championships.
First team
Miguel Armas, Liberty, freshman: Finished 10th in 100 back and 14th in 200 IM at the Central Section Division II championships, and also swam in 400 free relay.
Ethan Cobbs, Stockdale, senior: Finished second in 50 free and third in 100 free at SYRL championships, swam for the 200 and 400 free relay teams at D-I meet.
Mason Davis, BCHS, junior: Finished 12th in the 50 free and 17th in the 100 free at the Section meet, and was also part of the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Cooper Golling, Taft, sophomore: Finished second in 500 free and third in 200 free at the Central Section Division II meet, winning both at SSL championships.
Wyatt Greene, Centennial, senior: Finished fourth in 200 IM and sixth in 100 free, while also competing in 200 medley and 200 free relay at section D-II meet.
Cody Hart, Liberty, senior: Finished fifth in the 100 free and ninth in the 200 free at the Central Section D-I meet, winning both events at SYRL championships.
Emiliano Ibarra, BCHS, junior: Finished sixth in the 200 free, ninth in the 500 free and also swam in the 400 free relay at the Central Section D-I championships.
Jett Kalmikovs, Garces, freshman: Qualified for CIF State Championships after winning 100 back at section D-II meet, and placed fifth in 200 free.
Hovig Ohanessian, Liberty, junior: Finished fifth in the 100 breast at the section D-I meet and also swam in 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Iven Sandholdt, Tehachapi, senior: Finished ninth in the 50 free and 14th in the 100 free at the Central Section Division I Championships.
Riley Truong, Stockdale, junior: Finished 10th in 200 IM, 16th in 500 free, also swam in 200 free and 400 free relays at section D-I meet.
Drew Urmston, Liberty, senior: Finished eighth in 100 back, 12th in 100 fly and swam in 200 medley and 400 free relays at D-I meet.
Lucas Wright, Stockdale, junior: Finished 14th in the 100 fly and also swam in the 200 free and 400 free relays at Central Section Division I meet.
Jacob Zimmerman, Liberty, sophomore: Finished seventh in the 50 free, 19th in the 100 free and also swam in the 200 medley relay at section D-I meet.
Second team
Henry Blodorn, Stockdale, senior
Ayden Carballo, Garces, senior
Andrew Davila, Wasco, senior
Zane Gabriel, Stockdale, senior
Peter Gonzalez, Garces, senior
Brenden Gratt, Taft, junior
David Hernandez, Centennial, junior
Daniel Herrera, Liberty, sophomore
William Horrisberger, Liberty, senior
Johnny Mendiburu, Garces, junior
Michael Osykin, Stockdale, freshman
Thomas “Finn” Rogers, Stockdale, junior
Christian Salyers, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Clay Selvidge, Garces, freshman
Ben Smith, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Christopher Tang, Stockdale, freshman
Honorable mention
Garrett Dillon, BCHS, sophomore
Conrad Espinoza, BCHS, senior
Etna Gebhardt, Centennial, junior
David Guillen, Stockdale, sophomore
Noah Haushalter, Bakersfield, junior
Peter Hay, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Ben King, Garces, freshman
Maxwell Kutzner, Stockdale, junior
Jaden Nguyen, Stockdale, senior
Ryan Ogden, Liberty, sophomore
Victor Peel, Liberty, sophomore
Luke Porcaro, Independence, senior
Javier Sanchez Casanova, Stockdale, junior
Eagan Sauter, Bakersfield, junior
Alex Seaney, Liberty, senior
Gunner Smith, Liberty, sophomore
Aeden Thompson, Bakersfield, senior
Tacoma Turner, Liberty, senior
Jace Wimbish, Garces, sophomore
Neil Xu, Stockdale, senior