BVarsity All-area Boys Golfer of the Year Aidan Sorci, Garces senior.

 Courtesy of Matthew Reynolds

Player of the year

Aidan Sorci, Garces, senior: Finished with an area-best 73.17 scoring average in South Yosemite River League play to lead the Rams to the SYRL title and an appearance in the Central Section championships. He dropped nearly six shots on his scoring average of 79.15 from 2022. Shot an 81 at section tournament. Although he did not qualify for the Southern California Regionals, his overall body of work earned him the BVarsity All-Area boys golf Player of the Year.