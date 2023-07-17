Aidan Sorci, Garces, senior: Finished with an area-best 73.17 scoring average in South Yosemite River League play to lead the Rams to the SYRL title and an appearance in the Central Section championships. He dropped nearly six shots on his scoring average of 79.15 from 2022. Shot an 81 at section tournament. Although he did not qualify for the Southern California Regionals, his overall body of work earned him the BVarsity All-Area boys golf Player of the Year.
Armando Robles, Garces: Eighth-year Rams coach guided his team to the South Yosemite River League title and into the Central Section championships.
Manik Anand, Stockdale, sophomore: Shot a 1-over 75 at regionals, an area-best 73 at section championships and was third in the SYRL with a 75.83 average.
Dylan Brar, Liberty, freshman: Was sixth in the South Yosemite River League with a 78.3 scoring average and shot a 75 at the Central Section championships.
Tyler Daubert, Tehachapi, senior: Had a South Yosemite Mountain League-best 80.0 scoring average. Shot an 87 at the Central Section Division III championships.
Ethan Debuskey, Liberty, sophomore: Was seventh in the South Yosemite River League with an 80.67 scoring average. Shot a 78 at the Central Section championships.
Michael Killmer, Highland, junior: Shot a 3-over 77 at Regionals, a 74 at the section championships, a 78 at Area tournament and a SYVL-best 78.0 scoring average.
Farmer Moreno, Wasco, senior: Had a SSL-best 81.3 scoring average to lead Tigers to their first league title and shot an 81 at the Central Section Area Tournament.
Christopher "Bear" Riddle, Desert, sophomore: Won six tournaments, and shot an 80 at the Central Section championships, with a 73 at the Central Section Area Tournament.
Jacob Roldan, Stockdale, sophomore: Was fourth in the South Yosemite River League with a 76.33 scoring average and shot a 77 at the Central Section championships.
Carson Sorci, Garces, sophomore: Was fifth in the South Yosemite River League with a 77.0 scoring average and shot a 77 at the Central Section championships.
Ty Weaver, Liberty, sophomore: Was second best in SYRL play with a 73.87 scoring average and shot a 77 at the Central Section championships.
Andrew Yacoub, BCHS, sophomore: Tied for low round with a 78 at the Division III championships, had an 83 at section and was second in SYVL with a 82.3 average.
Luke Dickinson, Centennial, senior
Aiden Frando, Centennial, junior
Joseph Garcia, Frontier, senior
Carrick Hentges, Stockdale, sophomore
Triston Hurst, Tehachapi, sophomore
Cash McClain, BCHS, junior
Bennett Michaud, Garces, sophomore
Jaxon Ochoa, Liberty, junior
Gus Page, Frontier, senior
Grant Periera, Garces, sophomore
Dean Simos, Frontier, junior
Jake Steele, BCHS, junior
Carmine Boisselle, Centennial, freshman
Nathan Chen, Stockdale, senior
Jonathan Gomez, Highland, junior
Caleb Holmes, Liberty, sophomore
Ethan Irvine, Bakersfield, junior
Tom James, Frontier, junior
Noah Palm, Bakersfield, sophomore
Andrew Starr, Stockdale, sophomore
Logan Stone, Centennial, senior
Ryan Surgener, Garces, junior
Jackson Thorn, Garces, freshman
Matt Widders, Tehachapi, junior
Matt Alonso, Ridgeview, senior
Cooper Carr, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Joaquin Currichi, Arvin, junior
Landon Elcano, Centennial, sophomore
Ty Papion, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Easton Race, Centennial, senior
Josh Rogers, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Nate Salazar, Frontier, senior
Brady Schuler, Liberty, freshman
Caden Sorbito, Stockdale, freshman
Hunter Stark, Taft, senior
Elijah Villagran, Wasco, senior