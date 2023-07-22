Players of the Year

Tanner Forbus, Centennial, senior: Committed to Point Loma Nazarene, he was a first-team All-South Yosemite River League selection who helped the Golden Hawks win the Central Section Division I title and advance to the SoCal Regionals. He was 6-1 with a 2.12 ERA and three saves on the mound, and perhaps more productive at the plate where he batted .368 with 10 extra base hits and a .515 on base percentage.