2022 Kern County high school spring sports season all-league baseball and softball teams

Highland outfielders Sadie Salas, left, and Alexia Castro celebrate after tagging out a Templeton player in Central Section playoff action last season.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern County high school spring sports season all-league teams

Baseball

Southeast Yosemite League

Most Valuable Player: Alejandro Garza, junior, Highland

Most Valuable Pitcher: Carson Dahlstrom, senior, North

Rookie of the Year: Josh Encinas, freshman, South

First team

P: Kaleb Monsen, junior, North

P: Ryan Perez, senior, East

C: Bryson Leyva, junior Highland

INF: Jonah Morales, senior, East

INF: Oscar Islas, senior, South

INF: Ryan Morales, junior, Highland

INF: Manuel Veleta, junior, Highland

OF: Nathaniel Becerra, sophomore, North

OF: Franklyn Cardoza, sophomore, Foothill

OF: Haden Smith, sophomore, South

UT/DH: Aaron Ramos, senior, East

Second team

P: Gene Wright, senior, South

P: Ryan Zimmerman, junior, East

C: Coltyn Weatherly, sophomore, Mira Monte

INF: Dylan Hamel, senior, North

INF: Kevin Ibarra, senior, South

INF: Kalay Santiago, junior, East

INF: Xavier Tapia, junior, Mira Monte

OF: Cole Lidgett, senior, East

OF: Kaleb Pinedo, sophomore, Highland

OF: Evan Siffing, junior, North

UT/DH: Nick Luna, senior, Highland

Honorable mention

Hector Bermudez, sophomore, Mira Monte

Alfredo Burgueno, senior, Mira Monte

David Chacon Luna, junior, East

Andrew Gonzalez, sophomore, Highland

Nathan Hokit, sophomore, Foothill

Seth Meadows, senior, Highland

Jesus Perez, senior, Foothill

TJ Santiago, sophomore, East

Jacob Solis, senior, Highland

Carlos Vela, sophomore, East

Richard Yanez Cruz, junior, Foothill

Southwest Yosemite League

Most Valuable Player: Austin Charles, senior, Stockdale

Most Valuable Pitcher: Hudson Barrett, senior, Frontier

Rookie of the Year: Brady Durkan, freshman, Frontier

First team

P: Nathan Coffey, junior, Liberty

P: Ryan Featherston, junior, Stockdale

C: Cooper Gerecke, senior, Liberty

INF: Cutter Coffey, senior, Liberty

INF: Owen May, senior, Liberty

INF: Ruben Rodriguez, junior, Stockdale

INF: Matt Torres, junior, Stockdale

OF: Adam Enyart, senior, Stockdale

OF: Tanner Forbus, junior, Centennial

OF: Luis Fuentes, senior, Liberty

UT/DH: Brady Reynolds, junior, Liberty

Second team

P: Nick Brown, senior, Stockdale

P: Dylan Smith, senior, Frontier

C: Ben Ullyott, junior, Frontier

INF: Cade Parks, junior, Frontier

INF: Liam Taft, senior, Bakersfield

INF: Brock Thompson, sophomore, Liberty

INF: Jaycob Villalpando, junior, Frontier

OF: Garrett Austin, senior, Centennial

OF: Andrew Diaz, senior, Bakersfield

OF: Shane Heriford, junior, Stockdale

UT/DH: Jordan Mora, junior, Centennial

Honorable mention

Nolan Arnold, senior, Bakersfield

Wyatt Ashe, junior, Bakersfield

Owen Bolich, junior, Stockdale

Wyatt Caid, freshman, Bakersfield

Hayden Elchlepp, freshman, Stockdale

Carson Eldridge, freshman, Centennial

David Escobar, senior, Garces

Reece Greer, senior, Frontier

Joseph Gutierrez, senior, Garces

Trenton Hernandez, junior, Centennial

Logan Judd, sophomore, Frontier

Bodie Lee, junior, Centennial

Anthony Nunez, sophomore, Stockdale

Liam O’Reilly, senior, Garces

Diego Rios, junior, Frontier

Connley Short, senior, Liberty

South Yosemite League

Most Valuable Player: Toby Twist, junior, Bakersfield Christian

Most Valuable Pitcher: Mason Brassfield, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian

Rookie of the Year: Trent Martin, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian

First team

P: Christopher Hernandez, junior, Independence

P: Bradley Perez, junior, Ridgeview

C: Adam Salazar, sophomore, Ridgeview

INF: Evan Cloyd, senior, Bakersfield Christian

INF: Josh Gaeta, senior, Ridgeview

INF: Jacob Gutierrez, senior, Ridgeview

INF: Isaac Torres, junior, Independence

OF: Jacob Minnear, senior, Bakersfield Christian

OF: Caleb Paul, senior, Bakersfield Christian

OF: Andres Rivera, junior, Ridgeview

UT/DH: Manny Herrera, senior, Bakersfield Christian

Second team

P: Ryan Almengor, senior, Independence

P: Broc Redenius, junior, Bakersfield Christian

C: Julian Nevarez, sophomore, Independence

INF: Branton Dickey, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian

INF: Adan Rivera, junior, Ridgeview

INF: Diego Sanchez, junior, Bakersfield Christian

INF: Bobby Stewart, senior, Independence

OF: Isaiah Borskey, senior, Independence

OF: Jordan Brito, sophomore, Ridgeview

OF: Rafael Gonzalez, senior, Ridgeview

UT/DH: Jorge Rocha, senior, Golden Valley

Honorable mention

P: Kody Mackey, senior, Golden Valley

INF: Junior Avalos, senior, Ridgeview

INF: Austin Davis, sophomore, Independence

INF: Anthony Magallanes, junior, West

INF: Mason Marroquin, junior, Independence

INF: Isaac Pinedo, junior, West

INF: Logan Templeton, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian

INF: JD Webb, junior, Bakersfield Christian

OF: Jon Garcia-Luna, senior, Golden Valley

OF: Jose Hernandez, senior, Golden Valley

OF: Ruben Mendoza, senior, Ridgeview

OF: Bryndem Sanford, junior, West

UT: Dylan Wilson, junior, Bakersfield Christian

UT: Samuel Ciaccio, sophomore, Tehachapi

UT: Karson Cimental, senior, Tehachapi

UT: Cody Urso, senior, Tehachapi

South Sequoia League

Most Valuable Player: Logun Clark, senior, Taft; Lloyd Tinoco, senior, Arvin

Rookie of the Year: Cash Clark, freshman, Taft

First team

P: Miguel Barraza, junior, Kennedy

P: Colin Dickson, junior, Wasco

C: Gerardo Salazar, junior, Kennedy

INF: Jeremiah Guerra, junior, Kennedy

INF: Jacob Jiles, senior, Chavez

INF: Emelio Martinez, junior, Wasco

INF: Christian Rios, junior, Wasco

INF: Andrew Sherrell, senior, Taft

OF: Jude De La Cueva, junior, Kennedy

OF: Orlando Guerra, junior, Arvin

OF: Isaiah Juarez, junior, Wasco

OF: Sean Sharp, senior, Wasco

UT/DH: Jackson Berry, senior, Taft

Second team

P: Jesus Aguilar, sophomore, Arvin

P: Jose Manuel Carrillo, junior, Chavez

C: Mateo Alvarez, sophomore, Arvin

INF: Kristofer Downey, senior, Taft

INF: Ever Marguia, senior, Kennedy

INF: Isaiah Moreno, senior, Arvin

OF: Julian Orozco, junior, Kennedy

OF: Ryan Ruiz, junior, Chavez

UT/DH: Sergio Gonzalez, junior, Kennedy

Honorable mention

P: Jayce Moore, junior, Taft

P: Luke Rodriguez, junior, Shafter

C: Sebastian Aguilar, junior, Wasco

C: Noe Montemayor, senior, Chavez

C: Julian Nunez, junior, McFarland

INF: Matt Arismendez, senior, Shafter

OF: Bernie Garcia, sophomore, Arvin

OF: Angelo Gomez, junior, Shafter

OF: Jacob Gonzalez, sophomore, Shafter

OF: Sebastian Orozco, senior, Chavez

OF: Jacob Ruiz, senior, Wasco

UT/DH: Joey Nunez, junior, McFarland

High Desert League (from Kern County teams only)

Most Valuable Player: Daniel Flores, junior, Rosamond

First team

INF: Dylan Dadey, junior, Boron

INF: TJ Sanders, junior, Kern Valley

OF: Richard Rivas, senior, Rosamond

UT/DH: Rayden Singer, senior, Boron

Second team

P: Gavin Ament, freshman, Rosamond

P: Blake Moore, freshman, California City

INF: Aidan Rakisits, senior, Rosamond

INF: Zack Wargo, sophomore, Kern Valley

OF: Braxton Farnum, senior, Kern Valley

OF: Jason Richardson, senior, Boron

UT/DH: Jack Moore, sophomore, California City

Honorable mention

Jeremiah Baker, sophomore, California City

Morgan Bennett, junior, Frazier Mountain

Braydon Job, senior, Boron

Brayden Liberio, senior, Kern Valley

Alexander Mendoza, freshman, Desert

Aaron Wilson, senior, Rosamond

All-Academic

TJ Sanders, junior, Kern Valley

Softball

Southeast Yosemite League

Most Valuable Player: Alexia Castro, senior, Highland

Rookie of the Year: Angelina Diaz, freshman, South

First team

P: Elizabeth Alderete, junior, Mira Monte

P: Jasmine Westberry, senior, Foothill

C: Chloe Garcia, senior, Highland

INF: Sarina Armendariz, freshman, Foothill

INF: Leslie Chavez, junior, Mira Monte

INF: Emily Dowden, junior, North

INF: Sadie Salas, junior, Highland

OF: Alexa Branson, senior, North

OF: Jennifer Padilla, sophomore, Highland

OF: Connie Ramirez, senior, Foothill

UT/DH: Lucia Jano, junior, Highland

UT/DH: Briana Solis, senior, Highland

Second team

P: Madison Edwards, senior, Highland

P: Chelsie Powers, senior, North

C: Breann Morales, senior, Foothill

INF: Ava Coronel, freshman, Foothill

INF: Grace Errecalde, senior, South

INF: Natalie Macias, junior, Highland

INF: Clarisa Rivera, junior, Mira Monte

OF: Roxane Garza, senior, Highland

OF: Lillian Monteiro, junior, Mira Monte

OF: Alexandria Williams, sophomore, Foothill

UT/DH: Camila Gonzalez, freshman, Mira Monte

UT/DH: Kimberly Jackson, senior, Foothill

UT/DH: Paola Silva, junior, South

UT/DH: Macey Thomas, junior, North

Southwest Yosemite League

Most Valuable Player: Presley Hosick, senior, Liberty

Rookie of the Year: Madison Cabrera, freshman, Centennial

First team

P: Mariana Hernandez, sophomore, Stockdale

P: Brooklyn Mellor, junior, Centennial

C: Leinani Lutu, senior, Centennial

INF: Brylee Bramhall, junior, Centennial

INF: Camille Enriquez, sophomore, Stockdale

INF: Ryleigh Garcia, freshman, Garces

INF: Hayden Mauldin, senior, Bakersfield

INF: Makayla Snyder, senior, Liberty

OF: Alexandra Mcdanell, sophomore, Liberty

OF: Olivia Peralta, senior, Stockdale

OF: Hope Reis, senior, Frontier

UT/DH: Lacey Lara, sophomore, Stockdale

Second team

P: Kamryn Lopez, senior, Garces

P: Taylor Sloss, freshman, Frontier

C: Hannah Ishii, junior, Stockdale

INF: Mackenzie Johnson, sophomore, Centennial

INF: April Reis, freshman, Frontier

INF: Lexi Rolin, senior, Stockdale

INF: Jillian Sanchez, sophomore, Stockdale

OF: Mikayla Alejandro, senior, Centennial

OF: Lindsey Hardin, senior, Stockdale

OF: Breanna Marquez, senior, Frontier

UT/DH: Elizabeth Brown, senior, Centennial

UT/DH: Kailey Dahl, freshman, Stockdale

UT/DH: Za’cari Donald, sophomore, Liberty

UT/DH: Raeanna Garcia, senior, Liberty

South Yosemite League

Most Valuable Player: Savannah Figueroa, junior, Independence

Rookie of the Year: Anabell Hinojosa, freshman, Bakersfield Christian

First team

P: Ryleigh Harrison, senior, Independence

P: Jessica Hinojosa, junior, Bakersfield Christian

C: Melanie Jimenez, sophomore, Golden Valley

INF: Hailey Espinoza, junior, Independence

INF: Monique Lyburtus, senior, Independence

INF: Madilyn Schneider, junior, Tehachapi

INF: Micaiah Woods, senior, Bakersfield Christian

OF: Layla Beard, freshman, Golden Valley

OF: Cammy Chavez, senior, Independence

OF: Zanayah Johnson, senior, Ridgeview

UT/DH: Alexis Valverde, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian

Second team

P: Makinzie Yasumoto, freshman, Tehachapi

P: Jackeline Salazar, freshman, Golden Valley

C: Gianna Mancilla, senior, Independence

INF: Giana Gatson, junior, Bakersfield Christian

INF: Alyna Ruiz, senior, Bakersfield Christian

INF: Danielle Smith, senior, Independence

INF: Lindsay Tye, junior, Tehachapi

INF: Tatiana Veley, senior, West

OF: Isabella Harrison, sophomore, Independence

OF: Kya Rodriguez, junior, Independence

OF: Desiree Torres, junior, Tehachapi

UT/DH: Andrea Barajas, sophomore, Independence

UT/DH: Laurel Lopez, sophomore, West

UT/DH: Amanda Lazaro, senior, Bakersfield Christian

UT/DH: Angelina Torrez, sophomore, Ridgeview

South Sequoia League

Most Valuable Player: Cedes Sadana, freshman, Wasco

First team

Serenity Angulo, junior, Shafter

Nicole Chavez, senior, Shafter

Noelani Espiritu, junior, Chavez

Madyson Herrera, freshman, Chavez

Emma Robles, sophomore, Chavez

Natalie Herrera, senior, Shafter

Jazlyn Juarez, freshman, Wasco

Sienna Lugo, freshman, Wasco

Gabi Milligan, sophomore, Wasco

Jada Mizener, sophomore, Taft

Katelynn Moore, sophomore, Taft

Ariana Perez, sophomore, Taft

Abby Salazar, freshman, Wasco

Aileen Solis, junior, Wasco

Second team

Devanie Caban, sophomore, Wasco

Alexis Elizondo, freshman, Chavez

Arianna Escalera, sophomore, Shafter

Liberty Gregory, sophomore, Taft

Aliya Leal, freshman, Wasco

Tiffany Mello, junior, Wasco

Madison Ortiz, freshman, Shafter

Alezandra Raya, sophomore, Wasco

Yarelli Rocha, freshman, Arvin

Victoria Rodriguez, freshman, Shafter

Ava Velazquez, freshman, Arvin

Hadlie Wilson, sophomore, Taft

High Desert League (from Kern County teams only)

Player of the Year: Kaili York, junior Boron

Pitcher of the Year: Hailey Davis, sophomore, Boron

First team

Alexy Finch, junior, Rosamond

Natalia Hernandez, junior, California City

Eden Hewes, sophomore, Desert

Madison Moore, junior, Rosamond

Loressa Rodarte, sophomore, California City

Addison Tarrow, senior, Boron

Haley Tedrow, senior, Kern Valley

Tatum Wiggs, senior, Boron

Second team

Sarah Baltimore, senior, Rosamond

Amber Conway, sophomore, Rosamond

Jordan Davis, junior, Boron

Kaila Gholson, senior, Kern Valley

Nadia Meza, senior, California City

Imani Pugh Tyler, senior, California City

Gianna Schnuelle, freshman, Desert

Kayley Sietsma, sophomore, Kern Valley

Honorable mention

Addison Crawford, freshman, Desert

Sophia Gonzalez, senior, Rosamond

Carolina Jaurequi, junior, Boron

Zaria Kimbrough, junior, Frazier Mountain

Delaney Lykins, junior, Kern Valley

Candelaria Vera, sophomore, California City

All-academic

Kylee Eubanks Hemme, junior, Rosamond

Eden Hewes, sophomore, Desert

Loressa Rodarte, sophomore, California City

