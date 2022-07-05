2022 Kern County high school spring sports season all-league baseball and softball teams

Kern County high school spring sports season all-league teams
Baseball
Southeast Yosemite League
Most Valuable Player: Alejandro Garza, junior, Highland
Most Valuable Pitcher: Carson Dahlstrom, senior, North
Rookie of the Year: Josh Encinas, freshman, South
First team
P: Kaleb Monsen, junior, North
P: Ryan Perez, senior, East
C: Bryson Leyva, junior Highland
INF: Jonah Morales, senior, East
INF: Oscar Islas, senior, South
INF: Ryan Morales, junior, Highland
INF: Manuel Veleta, junior, Highland
OF: Nathaniel Becerra, sophomore, North
OF: Franklyn Cardoza, sophomore, Foothill
OF: Haden Smith, sophomore, South
UT/DH: Aaron Ramos, senior, East
Second team
P: Gene Wright, senior, South
P: Ryan Zimmerman, junior, East
C: Coltyn Weatherly, sophomore, Mira Monte
INF: Dylan Hamel, senior, North
INF: Kevin Ibarra, senior, South
INF: Kalay Santiago, junior, East
INF: Xavier Tapia, junior, Mira Monte
OF: Cole Lidgett, senior, East
OF: Kaleb Pinedo, sophomore, Highland
OF: Evan Siffing, junior, North
UT/DH: Nick Luna, senior, Highland
Honorable mention
Hector Bermudez, sophomore, Mira Monte
Alfredo Burgueno, senior, Mira Monte
David Chacon Luna, junior, East
Andrew Gonzalez, sophomore, Highland
Nathan Hokit, sophomore, Foothill
Seth Meadows, senior, Highland
Jesus Perez, senior, Foothill
TJ Santiago, sophomore, East
Jacob Solis, senior, Highland
Carlos Vela, sophomore, East
Richard Yanez Cruz, junior, Foothill
Southwest Yosemite League
Most Valuable Player: Austin Charles, senior, Stockdale
Most Valuable Pitcher: Hudson Barrett, senior, Frontier
Rookie of the Year: Brady Durkan, freshman, Frontier
First team
P: Nathan Coffey, junior, Liberty
P: Ryan Featherston, junior, Stockdale
C: Cooper Gerecke, senior, Liberty
INF: Cutter Coffey, senior, Liberty
INF: Owen May, senior, Liberty
INF: Ruben Rodriguez, junior, Stockdale
INF: Matt Torres, junior, Stockdale
OF: Adam Enyart, senior, Stockdale
OF: Tanner Forbus, junior, Centennial
OF: Luis Fuentes, senior, Liberty
UT/DH: Brady Reynolds, junior, Liberty
Second team
P: Nick Brown, senior, Stockdale
P: Dylan Smith, senior, Frontier
C: Ben Ullyott, junior, Frontier
INF: Cade Parks, junior, Frontier
INF: Liam Taft, senior, Bakersfield
INF: Brock Thompson, sophomore, Liberty
INF: Jaycob Villalpando, junior, Frontier
OF: Garrett Austin, senior, Centennial
OF: Andrew Diaz, senior, Bakersfield
OF: Shane Heriford, junior, Stockdale
UT/DH: Jordan Mora, junior, Centennial
Honorable mention
Nolan Arnold, senior, Bakersfield
Wyatt Ashe, junior, Bakersfield
Owen Bolich, junior, Stockdale
Wyatt Caid, freshman, Bakersfield
Hayden Elchlepp, freshman, Stockdale
Carson Eldridge, freshman, Centennial
David Escobar, senior, Garces
Reece Greer, senior, Frontier
Joseph Gutierrez, senior, Garces
Trenton Hernandez, junior, Centennial
Logan Judd, sophomore, Frontier
Bodie Lee, junior, Centennial
Anthony Nunez, sophomore, Stockdale
Liam O’Reilly, senior, Garces
Diego Rios, junior, Frontier
Connley Short, senior, Liberty
South Yosemite League
Most Valuable Player: Toby Twist, junior, Bakersfield Christian
Most Valuable Pitcher: Mason Brassfield, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian
Rookie of the Year: Trent Martin, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian
First team
P: Christopher Hernandez, junior, Independence
P: Bradley Perez, junior, Ridgeview
C: Adam Salazar, sophomore, Ridgeview
INF: Evan Cloyd, senior, Bakersfield Christian
INF: Josh Gaeta, senior, Ridgeview
INF: Jacob Gutierrez, senior, Ridgeview
INF: Isaac Torres, junior, Independence
OF: Jacob Minnear, senior, Bakersfield Christian
OF: Caleb Paul, senior, Bakersfield Christian
OF: Andres Rivera, junior, Ridgeview
UT/DH: Manny Herrera, senior, Bakersfield Christian
Second team
P: Ryan Almengor, senior, Independence
P: Broc Redenius, junior, Bakersfield Christian
C: Julian Nevarez, sophomore, Independence
INF: Branton Dickey, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian
INF: Adan Rivera, junior, Ridgeview
INF: Diego Sanchez, junior, Bakersfield Christian
INF: Bobby Stewart, senior, Independence
OF: Isaiah Borskey, senior, Independence
OF: Jordan Brito, sophomore, Ridgeview
OF: Rafael Gonzalez, senior, Ridgeview
UT/DH: Jorge Rocha, senior, Golden Valley
Honorable mention
P: Kody Mackey, senior, Golden Valley
INF: Junior Avalos, senior, Ridgeview
INF: Austin Davis, sophomore, Independence
INF: Anthony Magallanes, junior, West
INF: Mason Marroquin, junior, Independence
INF: Isaac Pinedo, junior, West
INF: Logan Templeton, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian
INF: JD Webb, junior, Bakersfield Christian
OF: Jon Garcia-Luna, senior, Golden Valley
OF: Jose Hernandez, senior, Golden Valley
OF: Ruben Mendoza, senior, Ridgeview
OF: Bryndem Sanford, junior, West
UT: Dylan Wilson, junior, Bakersfield Christian
UT: Samuel Ciaccio, sophomore, Tehachapi
UT: Karson Cimental, senior, Tehachapi
UT: Cody Urso, senior, Tehachapi
South Sequoia League
Most Valuable Player: Logun Clark, senior, Taft; Lloyd Tinoco, senior, Arvin
Rookie of the Year: Cash Clark, freshman, Taft
First team
P: Miguel Barraza, junior, Kennedy
P: Colin Dickson, junior, Wasco
C: Gerardo Salazar, junior, Kennedy
INF: Jeremiah Guerra, junior, Kennedy
INF: Jacob Jiles, senior, Chavez
INF: Emelio Martinez, junior, Wasco
INF: Christian Rios, junior, Wasco
INF: Andrew Sherrell, senior, Taft
OF: Jude De La Cueva, junior, Kennedy
OF: Orlando Guerra, junior, Arvin
OF: Isaiah Juarez, junior, Wasco
OF: Sean Sharp, senior, Wasco
UT/DH: Jackson Berry, senior, Taft
Second team
P: Jesus Aguilar, sophomore, Arvin
P: Jose Manuel Carrillo, junior, Chavez
C: Mateo Alvarez, sophomore, Arvin
INF: Kristofer Downey, senior, Taft
INF: Ever Marguia, senior, Kennedy
INF: Isaiah Moreno, senior, Arvin
OF: Julian Orozco, junior, Kennedy
OF: Ryan Ruiz, junior, Chavez
UT/DH: Sergio Gonzalez, junior, Kennedy
Honorable mention
P: Jayce Moore, junior, Taft
P: Luke Rodriguez, junior, Shafter
C: Sebastian Aguilar, junior, Wasco
C: Noe Montemayor, senior, Chavez
C: Julian Nunez, junior, McFarland
INF: Matt Arismendez, senior, Shafter
OF: Bernie Garcia, sophomore, Arvin
OF: Angelo Gomez, junior, Shafter
OF: Jacob Gonzalez, sophomore, Shafter
OF: Sebastian Orozco, senior, Chavez
OF: Jacob Ruiz, senior, Wasco
UT/DH: Joey Nunez, junior, McFarland
High Desert League (from Kern County teams only)
Most Valuable Player: Daniel Flores, junior, Rosamond
First team
INF: Dylan Dadey, junior, Boron
INF: TJ Sanders, junior, Kern Valley
OF: Richard Rivas, senior, Rosamond
UT/DH: Rayden Singer, senior, Boron
Second team
P: Gavin Ament, freshman, Rosamond
P: Blake Moore, freshman, California City
INF: Aidan Rakisits, senior, Rosamond
INF: Zack Wargo, sophomore, Kern Valley
OF: Braxton Farnum, senior, Kern Valley
OF: Jason Richardson, senior, Boron
UT/DH: Jack Moore, sophomore, California City
Honorable mention
Jeremiah Baker, sophomore, California City
Morgan Bennett, junior, Frazier Mountain
Braydon Job, senior, Boron
Brayden Liberio, senior, Kern Valley
Alexander Mendoza, freshman, Desert
Aaron Wilson, senior, Rosamond
All-Academic
TJ Sanders, junior, Kern Valley
Softball
Southeast Yosemite League
Most Valuable Player: Alexia Castro, senior, Highland
Rookie of the Year: Angelina Diaz, freshman, South
First team
P: Elizabeth Alderete, junior, Mira Monte
P: Jasmine Westberry, senior, Foothill
C: Chloe Garcia, senior, Highland
INF: Sarina Armendariz, freshman, Foothill
INF: Leslie Chavez, junior, Mira Monte
INF: Emily Dowden, junior, North
INF: Sadie Salas, junior, Highland
OF: Alexa Branson, senior, North
OF: Jennifer Padilla, sophomore, Highland
OF: Connie Ramirez, senior, Foothill
UT/DH: Lucia Jano, junior, Highland
UT/DH: Briana Solis, senior, Highland
Second team
P: Madison Edwards, senior, Highland
P: Chelsie Powers, senior, North
C: Breann Morales, senior, Foothill
INF: Ava Coronel, freshman, Foothill
INF: Grace Errecalde, senior, South
INF: Natalie Macias, junior, Highland
INF: Clarisa Rivera, junior, Mira Monte
OF: Roxane Garza, senior, Highland
OF: Lillian Monteiro, junior, Mira Monte
OF: Alexandria Williams, sophomore, Foothill
UT/DH: Camila Gonzalez, freshman, Mira Monte
UT/DH: Kimberly Jackson, senior, Foothill
UT/DH: Paola Silva, junior, South
UT/DH: Macey Thomas, junior, North
Southwest Yosemite League
Most Valuable Player: Presley Hosick, senior, Liberty
Rookie of the Year: Madison Cabrera, freshman, Centennial
First team
P: Mariana Hernandez, sophomore, Stockdale
P: Brooklyn Mellor, junior, Centennial
C: Leinani Lutu, senior, Centennial
INF: Brylee Bramhall, junior, Centennial
INF: Camille Enriquez, sophomore, Stockdale
INF: Ryleigh Garcia, freshman, Garces
INF: Hayden Mauldin, senior, Bakersfield
INF: Makayla Snyder, senior, Liberty
OF: Alexandra Mcdanell, sophomore, Liberty
OF: Olivia Peralta, senior, Stockdale
OF: Hope Reis, senior, Frontier
UT/DH: Lacey Lara, sophomore, Stockdale
Second team
P: Kamryn Lopez, senior, Garces
P: Taylor Sloss, freshman, Frontier
C: Hannah Ishii, junior, Stockdale
INF: Mackenzie Johnson, sophomore, Centennial
INF: April Reis, freshman, Frontier
INF: Lexi Rolin, senior, Stockdale
INF: Jillian Sanchez, sophomore, Stockdale
OF: Mikayla Alejandro, senior, Centennial
OF: Lindsey Hardin, senior, Stockdale
OF: Breanna Marquez, senior, Frontier
UT/DH: Elizabeth Brown, senior, Centennial
UT/DH: Kailey Dahl, freshman, Stockdale
UT/DH: Za’cari Donald, sophomore, Liberty
UT/DH: Raeanna Garcia, senior, Liberty
South Yosemite League
Most Valuable Player: Savannah Figueroa, junior, Independence
Rookie of the Year: Anabell Hinojosa, freshman, Bakersfield Christian
First team
P: Ryleigh Harrison, senior, Independence
P: Jessica Hinojosa, junior, Bakersfield Christian
C: Melanie Jimenez, sophomore, Golden Valley
INF: Hailey Espinoza, junior, Independence
INF: Monique Lyburtus, senior, Independence
INF: Madilyn Schneider, junior, Tehachapi
INF: Micaiah Woods, senior, Bakersfield Christian
OF: Layla Beard, freshman, Golden Valley
OF: Cammy Chavez, senior, Independence
OF: Zanayah Johnson, senior, Ridgeview
UT/DH: Alexis Valverde, sophomore, Bakersfield Christian
Second team
P: Makinzie Yasumoto, freshman, Tehachapi
P: Jackeline Salazar, freshman, Golden Valley
C: Gianna Mancilla, senior, Independence
INF: Giana Gatson, junior, Bakersfield Christian
INF: Alyna Ruiz, senior, Bakersfield Christian
INF: Danielle Smith, senior, Independence
INF: Lindsay Tye, junior, Tehachapi
INF: Tatiana Veley, senior, West
OF: Isabella Harrison, sophomore, Independence
OF: Kya Rodriguez, junior, Independence
OF: Desiree Torres, junior, Tehachapi
UT/DH: Andrea Barajas, sophomore, Independence
UT/DH: Laurel Lopez, sophomore, West
UT/DH: Amanda Lazaro, senior, Bakersfield Christian
UT/DH: Angelina Torrez, sophomore, Ridgeview
South Sequoia League
Most Valuable Player: Cedes Sadana, freshman, Wasco
First team
Serenity Angulo, junior, Shafter
Nicole Chavez, senior, Shafter
Noelani Espiritu, junior, Chavez
Madyson Herrera, freshman, Chavez
Emma Robles, sophomore, Chavez
Natalie Herrera, senior, Shafter
Jazlyn Juarez, freshman, Wasco
Sienna Lugo, freshman, Wasco
Gabi Milligan, sophomore, Wasco
Jada Mizener, sophomore, Taft
Katelynn Moore, sophomore, Taft
Ariana Perez, sophomore, Taft
Abby Salazar, freshman, Wasco
Aileen Solis, junior, Wasco
Second team
Devanie Caban, sophomore, Wasco
Alexis Elizondo, freshman, Chavez
Arianna Escalera, sophomore, Shafter
Liberty Gregory, sophomore, Taft
Aliya Leal, freshman, Wasco
Tiffany Mello, junior, Wasco
Madison Ortiz, freshman, Shafter
Alezandra Raya, sophomore, Wasco
Yarelli Rocha, freshman, Arvin
Victoria Rodriguez, freshman, Shafter
Ava Velazquez, freshman, Arvin
Hadlie Wilson, sophomore, Taft
High Desert League (from Kern County teams only)
Player of the Year: Kaili York, junior Boron
Pitcher of the Year: Hailey Davis, sophomore, Boron
First team
Alexy Finch, junior, Rosamond
Natalia Hernandez, junior, California City
Eden Hewes, sophomore, Desert
Madison Moore, junior, Rosamond
Loressa Rodarte, sophomore, California City
Addison Tarrow, senior, Boron
Haley Tedrow, senior, Kern Valley
Tatum Wiggs, senior, Boron
Second team
Sarah Baltimore, senior, Rosamond
Amber Conway, sophomore, Rosamond
Jordan Davis, junior, Boron
Kaila Gholson, senior, Kern Valley
Nadia Meza, senior, California City
Imani Pugh Tyler, senior, California City
Gianna Schnuelle, freshman, Desert
Kayley Sietsma, sophomore, Kern Valley
Honorable mention
Addison Crawford, freshman, Desert
Sophia Gonzalez, senior, Rosamond
Carolina Jaurequi, junior, Boron
Zaria Kimbrough, junior, Frazier Mountain
Delaney Lykins, junior, Kern Valley
Candelaria Vera, sophomore, California City
All-academic
Kylee Eubanks Hemme, junior, Rosamond
Eden Hewes, sophomore, Desert
Loressa Rodarte, sophomore, California City