 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 BVarsity All-Area volleyball team

Player of the year

Emma Fredrick, Liberty, senior, outside hitter: First-team all-SYRL averaged 10.2 kills per game, 8.1 digs per game, ending the season with 386 kills and 306 digs. She had 82 kills  during the Patriots' 5-game playoff run.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases