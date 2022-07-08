2022 BVarsity All-Area Softball team
Player of the year
Presley Hosick, Liberty, senior: The Southwest Yosemite League player of the year led the Patriots to a share of the SWYL title. At the plate, she batted .583 with a home run, six triples, 11 doubles and 14 RBIs. She also stole 33 of 36 bases attempted. On the mound, she was 22-7 with a 0.66 ERA, with a no-hitter and eight shutouts. She finished with 239 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 200 2/3 innings pitched. She has committed to play at Cal Baptist next season.
Others nominated: Elizabeth Brown, Centennial; Alexia Castro, Highland; Leilani Lutu, Centennial; Yarelli Rocha, Arvin; Briana Solis, Highland; Ava Velazquez, Arvin.
Pitcher of the year
Cedes Saldana, Wasco, freshman: The South Sequoia League player of the year led the Tigers to the SSL title and the final of the Central Section Division III playoffs. She was 27-4 with a 0.91 ERA, with six shutouts, 256 strikeouts and 22 walks in 184 innings. At the plate, she hit .387 with three hime runs, three triples, nine doubles and 29 RBIs.
Others nominated: Elizabeth Alderete, Mira Monte; Savannah Figueroa, Independence; Mariana Hernandez, Stockdale; Presley Hosick, Liberty; Jasmine Westberry, Foothill; Makinzie Yasumoto, Tehachapi.
Coach of the year
Sonia Wedel, Wasco: Guided the Tigers to a 28-4 record, the South Sequoia League championship and to the Central Section Division III title game.
Others nominated: Brooke Charles, Foothill; Mike D’Amato, Independence; Amanda Hockett, Stockdale; Margarita Lodevico, Arvin; Joseph Mcirvin, Centennial; Mitchel Nakaahiki, Boron; Ryane Petersen, Liberty.
First team
Brylee Bramhall Centennial, jr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted a team-high .429 with four triples, three doubles and 14 RBIs to help her team share a league title.
Alexa Branson, North, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SEYL batted .521 with a double, 13 RBIs and stole a team-high 29 stolen bases for the Stars.
Alexia Castro, Highland, sr., Infielder: SEYL player of the year batted .506 with seven home runs, five triples, nine doubles and 31 RBIs to help Scots go 12-0 in league.
Camille Chavez, ndependence, sr. Outfielder: First-team all-SYL batted .467 with a home run, triple, 12 doubles, 23 RBIs and 11 stolen bases to help Falcons go 12-0 in league.
Hailey Davis, Boron, soph., Pitcher/infielder: HDL pitcher of the year was 14-0 with a 0.36 ERA and three no-hitters, and batted .693 with three home runs, and 66 RBIs.
Emily Dowden North, jr., Infielder: First-team all-SEYL batted a team-high .522 with four home runs, six triples, 18 doubles, 29 RBIs and 24 stolen bases for the Stars.
Savannah Figueroa Independence, jr., Pitcher: SYL player of the year was 10-5 with a 0.77 ERA and batted .484 with a home run, triple, 12 doubles, 30 RBIs and seven steals.
Chloe Garcia, Highland, sr., Catcher: First-team all-SEYL batted .509 with a triple, nine doubles and 20 RBIs, and made only one error in 74 in leading team to league title.
Ryleigh Garcia, Garces, fr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted a team-high .340 with a home run, six doubles, 20 RBIs and 20 stolen bases for the Rams.
Mariana Hernandez, Stockdale, soph., Pitcher: First-team all-SWYL was 12-8 with a 1.58 ERA, with 16 complete games, including one in upset over No. 1 Clovis North in D-I playoffs.
Leinani Lutu, Centennial, sr., Catcher: First-team all-SWYL batted .382 with three home runs, two triples and five doubles and nine RBIs to help team share a league title.
Olivia Peralta, Stockdale, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .303 with two triples, six stolen bases 12 RBIs; had an RBI and two walks in upset of No. 1 Clovis North.
Connie Ramirez, Foothill, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SEYL batted .466 with a home run, three triples and 11 doubles to help Trojans go 20-9 and finish second in league.
Briana Solis, Highland, sr., Utility: First-team all-SEYL batted .538 with four doubles and 16 RBIs, and was 5-2 with a 1.53 ERA and two shutouts as a pitcher.
Makayla Snyder, Liberty, sr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .384 with three home runs, eight doubles and 30 RBIs to help Patriots earn a share of league title.
Kaili York, Boron, jr., Infielder: HDL player of the year batted .694 with a home run, six triples, 17 doubles, 27 RBIs and 35 steals to help Bobcats win league.
Second team
Elizabeth Alderete, Mira Monte, junior
Camille Enriquez, Stockdale, sophomore
Ryleigh Harrison, Independence, senior
Anabelle Hinojosa, Bakersfield Christian, freshman
Jessica Hinojosa, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Jazlyn Juarez, Wasco, freshman
Lacey Lara, Stockdale, sophomore
Sienna Lugo, Wasco, freshman
Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield, senior
Brooklyn Mellor, Centennial, junior
Jennifer Padilla, Highland, sophomore
Hope Reis, Frontier, senior
Sadie Salas, Highland, junior
Jillian Sanchez, Stockdale, sophomore
Aileen Solis, Wasco, junior
Ava Velazquez, Arvin, freshman
Third team
Serenity Angulo, Shafter, junior
Layla Beard, Golden Valley, freshman
Za’cari Donald, Liberty, sophomore
Noelani Espiritu, Chavez, junior
Lindsey Hardin, Stockdale, senior
Mackenzie Johnson, Centennial, sophomore
Zanayah Johnson, Ridgeview, senior
Kamryn Lopez, Garces, senior
Alexandra Mcdanell, Liberty, sophomore
Katelynn Moore, Taft, sophomore
Emma Robles, Chavez, sophomore
Yarelli Rocha, Arvin, freshman
Lexi Rolin, Stockdale, senior
Abby Salazar, Wasco, freshman
Madilyn Schneider, Tehachapi, junior
Tatiana Veley, West, senior
Jasmine Westberry, Foothill, senior
Tatum Wiggs, Boron, senior
Micaiah Woods, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Makinzie Yasumoto, Tehachapi, freshman
Honorable mention
Mikayla Alejandro, Centennial, senior
Sarina Armendariz, Foothill, freshman
Sarah Baltimore, Rosamond, senior
Elizabeth Brown, Centennial, senior
Madison Cabrera, Centennial, freshman
Leslie Chavez, Mira Monte, junior
Ava Coronel, Foothill, freshman
Kailey Dahl, Stockdale, freshman
Angelina Diaz, South, freshman
Grace Errecalde, South, senior
Alexy Finch, Rosamond, junior
Raeanna Garcia, Liberty, senior
Giana Gatson, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Kaila Gholson, Kern Valley, senior
Natalia Hernandez, California City, junior
Isabella Harrison, Independence, sophomore
Madyson Herrera, Chavez, freshman
Natalie Herrera, Shafter, senior
Eden Hewes, Desert, sophomore
Hannah Ishii, Stockdale, junior
Kimberly Jackson, Foothill, senior
Lucia Jano, Highland, junior
Melanie Jimenez, Golden Valley, sophomore
Aliya Leal, Wasco, freshman
Kayelin Lebo, Stockdale, junior
Laurel Lopez, West, sophomore
Monique Lyburtus, Independence, senior
Breanna Marquez, Frontier, senior
Natalie Macias, Highland, junior
Nadia Meza, California City, senior
Gabe Milligan, Wasco, sophomore
Jade Mizener, Taft, sophomore
Breann Morales, Foothill, senior
Madison Ortiz, Shafter, freshman
Ariana Perez, Taft, sophomore
Alexandra Raya, Wasco, sophomore
April Reis, Frontier, freshman
Clarisa Rivera, Mira Monte, junior
Taylor Sloss, Frontier, freshman
Haley Tedrow, Kern Valley, senior
Desiree Torres, Tehachapi, junior
Lindsay Tye, Tehachapi, junior
Alexis Valverde, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Alexandria Williams, Foothill, sophomore
Hadlie Wilson, Taft, sophomore
TOP PLAYERS THROUGH THE YEARS
2022 Presley Hosick, Liberty
2021 Briana Solis, Marissa Campos, Highland
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Sydney Hornbuckle, Stockdale
2018 Sydney Hornbuckle, Stockdale
2017 Haleigh Hutton, Stockdale
2016 McKenna Valencia, Stockdale
2015 Caitlyn Emberson, Taft; Arizona Pilgrim, Taft
2014 Madison Aurin, Centennial; Arizona Pilgrim, Taft
2013 Lucy Lopez, Stockdale
2012 Nisa Ontiveros, Ridgeview
2011 Justine Vela, Stockdale
2010 Justine Vela, Stockdale
2009 Justine Vela, Stockdale
2008 Ensley Gammel, Centennial
2007 Mackenzie Oakes, Stockdale
2006 Megan Langenfeld, Centennial; Marissa Alvidrez, Liberty
2005 Megan Langenfeld, Centennial
2004 Megan Langenfeld, Centennial
2003 Ashley Bailey, Centennial
2002 Maggie Wilder, Stockdale
2001 Lindsay Vincent, Bakersfield
2000 Melanie Herrington, Stockdale; Lindsay Vincent, Bakersfield
1999 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale; Jennifer Jenkins, Boron
1998 CeCe Gonzalez, Highland
1997 Summer Richardson, Boron; Tasha Cox, Ridgeview
1996 Lindsay Dugan, Boron
1995 Amy Bernard, Highland; Corrie Williams, North
1994 Amy Bernard, Highland
1993 Debbie Rafal, Delano
1992 Debbie Rafal, Delano
1991 Kori Ermigarat, North
1990 Jennifer D’Amato, Highland
1989 Denise DeWalt, East
1988 Jennifer Boen, North
1987 Jennifer Boen, North
1986 Judy Arciniega, West
1985 Kam Butler, Bakersfield
TOP COACHES THROUGH THE YEARS
2020 Sonia Wedel, Wasco
2021 Jackie Puente, Highland
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale
2018 Briana Moss, Kern Valley
2017 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale
2016 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale
2015 Russell Emberson, Taft
2014 Samantha Walker, Centennial
2013 Russell Emberson, Taft
2012 Russell Emberson, Taft
2011 Jerry Dumatrait, Ridgeview
2010 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale
2009 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale
2008 Mike D’Amato, Garces
2007 Wyatt Wong, Highland
2006 Henry Arias, Liberty
2005 Corrie Williams-Gannaway, North
2004 Mike D’Amato, Garces
2003 Jayna Chapman, Centennial
2002 Kristine Karr-Jacobson, Liberty
2001 Russell Emberson, Taft
2000 Shannon Nieblas, Stockdale
1999 Tom Proffitt, Wasco
1998 La Toya Williams, South
1997 Wayland Oakes, Ridgeview
1996 Wayland Oakes, Ridgeview
1995 Shannon Nieblas, Stockdale
1994 Mike D’Amato, Highland
1993 Shannon Oakes, Stockdale
1992 Gerald Saunders, Delano
1991 Tom Proffitt, Wasco
1990 Randy Roberts, North
1989 Mary Nacca, East
1988 Randy Roberts, North
1987 Brooke Roberts, Garces
1986 Ron Holt, West
1985 Scott Clare, Omega
1984 Mike Battistoni, Bakersfield