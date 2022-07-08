 Skip to main content
2022 BVarsity All-Area Softball team

Player of the year

Presley Hosick, Liberty, senior: The Southwest Yosemite League player of the year led the Patriots to a share of the SWYL title. At the plate, she batted .583 with a home run, six triples, 11 doubles and 14 RBIs. She also stole 33 of 36 bases attempted. On the mound, she was 22-7 with a 0.66 ERA, with a no-hitter and eight shutouts. She finished with 239 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 200 2/3 innings pitched. She has committed to play at Cal Baptist next season.

Others nominated: Elizabeth Brown, Centennial; Alexia Castro, Highland; Leilani Lutu, Centennial; Yarelli Rocha, Arvin; Briana Solis, Highland; Ava Velazquez, Arvin.

Pitcher of the year

Cedes Saldana, Wasco, freshman: The South Sequoia League player of the year led the Tigers to the SSL title and the final of the Central Section Division III playoffs. She was 27-4 with a 0.91 ERA, with six shutouts, 256 strikeouts and 22 walks in 184 innings. At the plate, she hit .387 with three hime runs, three triples, nine doubles and 29 RBIs.

Others nominated: Elizabeth Alderete, Mira Monte; Savannah Figueroa, Independence; Mariana Hernandez, Stockdale; Presley Hosick, Liberty; Jasmine Westberry, Foothill; Makinzie Yasumoto, Tehachapi.

Coach of the year

Sonia Wedel, Wasco: Guided the Tigers to a 28-4 record, the South Sequoia League championship and to the Central Section Division III title game.

Others nominated: Brooke Charles, Foothill; Mike D’Amato, Independence; Amanda Hockett, Stockdale; Margarita Lodevico, Arvin; Joseph Mcirvin, Centennial; Mitchel Nakaahiki, Boron; Ryane Petersen, Liberty.

First team

Brylee Bramhall Centennial, jr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted a team-high .429 with four triples, three doubles and 14 RBIs to help her team share a league title.

Alexa Branson, North, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SEYL batted .521 with a double, 13 RBIs and stole a team-high 29 stolen bases for the Stars.

Alexia Castro, Highland, sr., Infielder: SEYL player of the year batted .506 with seven home runs, five triples, nine doubles and 31 RBIs to help Scots go 12-0 in league.

Camille Chavez, ndependence, sr. Outfielder: First-team all-SYL batted .467 with a home run, triple, 12 doubles, 23 RBIs and 11 stolen bases to help Falcons go 12-0 in league.

Hailey Davis, Boron, soph., Pitcher/infielder: HDL pitcher of the year was 14-0 with a 0.36 ERA and three no-hitters, and batted .693 with three home runs, and 66 RBIs.

Emily Dowden North, jr., Infielder: First-team all-SEYL batted a team-high .522 with four home runs, six triples, 18 doubles, 29 RBIs and 24 stolen bases for the Stars.

Savannah Figueroa Independence, jr., Pitcher: SYL player of the year was 10-5 with a 0.77 ERA and batted .484 with a home run, triple, 12 doubles, 30 RBIs and seven steals.

Chloe Garcia, Highland, sr., Catcher: First-team all-SEYL batted .509 with a triple, nine doubles and 20 RBIs, and made only one error in 74 in leading team to league title.

Ryleigh Garcia, Garces, fr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted a team-high .340 with a home run, six doubles, 20 RBIs and 20 stolen bases for the Rams.

Mariana Hernandez, Stockdale, soph., Pitcher: First-team all-SWYL was 12-8 with a 1.58 ERA, with 16 complete games, including one in upset over No. 1 Clovis North in D-I playoffs.

Leinani Lutu, Centennial, sr., Catcher: First-team all-SWYL batted .382 with three home runs, two triples and five doubles and nine RBIs to help team share a league title.

Olivia Peralta, Stockdale, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .303 with two triples, six stolen bases 12 RBIs; had an RBI and two walks in upset of No. 1 Clovis North.

Connie Ramirez, Foothill, sr., Outfielder: First-team all-SEYL batted .466 with a home run, three triples and 11 doubles to help Trojans go 20-9 and finish second in league.

Briana Solis, Highland, sr., Utility: First-team all-SEYL batted .538 with four doubles and 16 RBIs, and was 5-2 with a 1.53 ERA and two shutouts as a pitcher.

Makayla Snyder, Liberty, sr., Infielder: First-team all-SWYL batted .384 with three home runs, eight doubles and 30 RBIs to help Patriots earn a share of league title.

Kaili York, Boron, jr., Infielder: HDL player of the year batted .694 with a home run, six triples, 17 doubles, 27 RBIs and 35 steals to help Bobcats win league.

Second team

Elizabeth Alderete, Mira Monte, junior

Camille Enriquez, Stockdale, sophomore

Ryleigh Harrison, Independence, senior

Anabelle Hinojosa, Bakersfield Christian, freshman

Jessica Hinojosa, Bakersfield Christian, junior

Jazlyn Juarez, Wasco, freshman

Lacey Lara, Stockdale, sophomore

Sienna Lugo, Wasco, freshman

Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield, senior

Brooklyn Mellor, Centennial, junior

Jennifer Padilla, Highland, sophomore

Hope Reis, Frontier, senior

Sadie Salas, Highland, junior

Jillian Sanchez, Stockdale, sophomore

Aileen Solis, Wasco, junior

Ava Velazquez, Arvin, freshman

Third team

Serenity Angulo, Shafter, junior

Layla Beard, Golden Valley, freshman

Za’cari Donald, Liberty, sophomore

Noelani Espiritu, Chavez, junior

Lindsey Hardin, Stockdale, senior

Mackenzie Johnson, Centennial, sophomore

Zanayah Johnson, Ridgeview, senior

Kamryn Lopez, Garces, senior

Alexandra Mcdanell, Liberty, sophomore

Katelynn Moore, Taft, sophomore

Emma Robles, Chavez, sophomore

Yarelli Rocha, Arvin, freshman

Lexi Rolin, Stockdale, senior

Abby Salazar, Wasco, freshman

Madilyn Schneider, Tehachapi, junior

Tatiana Veley, West, senior

Jasmine Westberry, Foothill, senior

Tatum Wiggs, Boron, senior

Micaiah Woods, Bakersfield Christian, senior

Makinzie Yasumoto, Tehachapi, freshman

Honorable mention

Mikayla Alejandro, Centennial, senior

Sarina Armendariz, Foothill, freshman

Sarah Baltimore, Rosamond, senior

Elizabeth Brown, Centennial, senior

Madison Cabrera, Centennial, freshman

Leslie Chavez, Mira Monte, junior

Ava Coronel, Foothill, freshman

Kailey Dahl, Stockdale, freshman

Angelina Diaz, South, freshman

Grace Errecalde, South, senior

Alexy Finch, Rosamond, junior

Raeanna Garcia, Liberty, senior

Giana Gatson, Bakersfield Christian, junior

Kaila Gholson, Kern Valley, senior

Natalia Hernandez, California City, junior

Isabella Harrison, Independence, sophomore

Madyson Herrera, Chavez, freshman

Natalie Herrera, Shafter, senior

Eden Hewes, Desert, sophomore

Hannah Ishii, Stockdale, junior

Kimberly Jackson, Foothill, senior

Lucia Jano, Highland, junior

Melanie Jimenez, Golden Valley, sophomore

Aliya Leal, Wasco, freshman

Kayelin Lebo, Stockdale, junior

Laurel Lopez, West, sophomore

Monique Lyburtus, Independence, senior

Breanna Marquez, Frontier, senior

Natalie Macias, Highland, junior

Nadia Meza, California City, senior

Gabe Milligan, Wasco, sophomore

Jade Mizener, Taft, sophomore

Breann Morales, Foothill, senior

Madison Ortiz, Shafter, freshman

Ariana Perez, Taft, sophomore

Alexandra Raya, Wasco, sophomore

April Reis, Frontier, freshman

Clarisa Rivera, Mira Monte, junior

Taylor Sloss, Frontier, freshman

Haley Tedrow, Kern Valley, senior

Desiree Torres, Tehachapi, junior

Lindsay Tye, Tehachapi, junior

Alexis Valverde, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore

Alexandria Williams, Foothill, sophomore

Hadlie Wilson, Taft, sophomore

TOP PLAYERS THROUGH THE YEARS

2022 Presley Hosick, Liberty

2021 Briana Solis, Marissa Campos, Highland

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Sydney Hornbuckle, Stockdale

2018 Sydney Hornbuckle, Stockdale

2017 Haleigh Hutton, Stockdale

2016 McKenna Valencia, Stockdale

2015 Caitlyn Emberson, Taft; Arizona Pilgrim, Taft

2014 Madison Aurin, Centennial; Arizona Pilgrim, Taft

2013 Lucy Lopez, Stockdale

2012 Nisa Ontiveros, Ridgeview

2011 Justine Vela, Stockdale

2010 Justine Vela, Stockdale

2009 Justine Vela, Stockdale

2008 Ensley Gammel, Centennial

2007 Mackenzie Oakes, Stockdale

2006 Megan Langenfeld, Centennial; Marissa Alvidrez, Liberty

2005 Megan Langenfeld, Centennial

2004 Megan Langenfeld, Centennial

2003 Ashley Bailey, Centennial

2002 Maggie Wilder, Stockdale

2001 Lindsay Vincent, Bakersfield

2000 Melanie Herrington, Stockdale; Lindsay Vincent, Bakersfield

1999 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale; Jennifer Jenkins, Boron

1998 CeCe Gonzalez, Highland

1997 Summer Richardson, Boron; Tasha Cox, Ridgeview

1996 Lindsay Dugan, Boron

1995 Amy Bernard, Highland; Corrie Williams, North

1994 Amy Bernard, Highland

1993 Debbie Rafal, Delano

1992 Debbie Rafal, Delano

1991 Kori Ermigarat, North

1990 Jennifer D’Amato, Highland

1989 Denise DeWalt, East

1988 Jennifer Boen, North

1987 Jennifer Boen, North

1986 Judy Arciniega, West

1985 Kam Butler, Bakersfield

TOP COACHES THROUGH THE YEARS

2020 Sonia Wedel, Wasco

2021 Jackie Puente, Highland

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale

2018 Briana Moss, Kern Valley

2017 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale

2016 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale

2015 Russell Emberson, Taft

2014 Samantha Walker, Centennial

2013 Russell Emberson, Taft

2012 Russell Emberson, Taft

2011 Jerry Dumatrait, Ridgeview

2010 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale

2009 Amanda Hockett, Stockdale

2008 Mike D’Amato, Garces

2007 Wyatt Wong, Highland

2006 Henry Arias, Liberty

2005 Corrie Williams-Gannaway, North

2004 Mike D’Amato, Garces

2003 Jayna Chapman, Centennial

2002 Kristine Karr-Jacobson, Liberty

2001 Russell Emberson, Taft

2000 Shannon Nieblas, Stockdale

1999 Tom Proffitt, Wasco

1998 La Toya Williams, South

1997 Wayland Oakes, Ridgeview

1996 Wayland Oakes, Ridgeview

1995 Shannon Nieblas, Stockdale

1994 Mike D’Amato, Highland

1993 Shannon Oakes, Stockdale

1992 Gerald Saunders, Delano

1991 Tom Proffitt, Wasco

1990 Randy Roberts, North

1989 Mary Nacca, East

1988 Randy Roberts, North

1987 Brooke Roberts, Garces

1986 Ron Holt, West

1985 Scott Clare, Omega

1984 Mike Battistoni, Bakersfield

