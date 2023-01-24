2022 BVarsity All-Area girls water polo team

Abby Schechter, Garces, senior: The center of the Rams’ offense was named the South Yosemite River League offensive player this season after leading her team to the STRL title, followed by the Central Section Division II championship with a 14-10 victory over Morro Bay. She closed her four-year career as the school’s all-time leading goal scorer.
Spencer Kerwin, Garces: Guided the Rams to South Yosemite River League and Central Section Division II titles.
Others considered: Mark Brewer, Bakersfield; Charlotte Champlin, Centennial; Bill Ferguson, Stockdale; Chaz Harker, Bakersfield Christian.
Rhyan Atkins, Centennial, junior: First-team All-SYRL, scored a team-high 65 goals to lead the Golden Hawks this season.
Sierrah Ferguson, Stockdale, junior: First-team All-SYRL tallied 164 total points and 21 steals for the Mustangs.
Gianna Garcia, Garces, senior: SYRL defensive player of the year helped lead the Rams to the Central Section Division II championship.
Leyla Malamma, Bakersfield, senior: First-team All-SYVL: Team captain and first-team All-SYVL had 29 goals and 20 assists as BHS won share of league title.
Evie McCarthy, Garces, senior: First-team All-SYRL helped the Rams win the Central Section Division II title.
Katie McCarthy, Garces, freshman: First-team All-SYRL was one of the Rams’ top defenders, helping her team win the Central Section Division II title.
Jill Perez, Centennial, senior: SYRL goalkeeper of the year had 206 saves this season for the Golden Hawks.
Sara Santa Cruz, Garces, freshman: All-SYRL performer was second on her team in goals scored, helping the Rams win the Central Section Division II title.
Lauren Smith, Bakersfield Christian, senior: SYVL co-defensive player of the year scored 34 goals with two assists in 12 games this season for the Eagles.
Natalie Tapia, Bakersfield, sophomore: SYVL offensive player of the year: SYVL offensive player of the year led BHS to share of league title with team-high 63 goals and 15 assists.
Layla Vargas, Frontier, sophomore: First-team All-SYRL, scored a team-high 57 goals, along with 24 assists and 37 steals for the Titans.
Bo Worthen, Centennial, senior: First-team All-SYRL, scored 54 goals for the Golden Hawks this season.
Aryssa Battle, Highland, senior
Mariana Castillo, Bakersfield, junior
Cabrini Cauzza, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Megan Dudley, Frontier, sophomore
Ella Haverstock, Bakersfield, senior
Stella Holland, Garces, junior
Iris Medina, Bakersfield, freshman
Alana Nielsen-Lyday, Independence, junior
Shelby Pfister, Stockdale, senior
Jordan Reeves, Liberty, freshman
Faith Rivas, Highland, junior
Marie Zaninovich, Garces, junior
Caelyn Armijo, Stockdale, junior
Claire Benavides, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Emily Deramus, Frontier, junior
Jayden Ehret, Highland, freshman
Troi Holbrook, Centennial, senior
Clarissa Jimenez, Ridgeview, senior
Cindy King, Garces, junior
Kristen Munoz, Liberty, junior
Lola Phillips, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Sarah Rojas, Centennial, senior
Lily Torres, Centennial, senior
Diana Vega, Independence, senior
Emma Bell, Independence, sophomore
Sydney Brock, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Mia Culbertson, Independence, freshman
Olivia Galansky, Garces, sophomore
Samantha Guillen, Stockdale, freshman
Eva Haverstock, Bakersfield, sophomore
Molly Heinlin, Stockdale, senior
Hannah Hillis, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Tristyn Hopfe, Frontier, senior
Layla James, Stockdale, sophomore
Madison Johnson, Stockdale, senior
Audrie Martinez, Ridgeview, junior
Naveah Matthews, Liberty, sophomore
Kiley Nance, Stockdale, senior
Alexis Onaindia, Liberty, junior
Skylar Phillips, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Kylee Ray, Frontier, sophomore
Samantha Santiago, Ridgeview, sophomore
Emma Trottier, Liberty, junior
Charlie Trueblood, Centennial, freshman
Micayla Yubeta, Highland, junior