2022 BVarsity All-Area girls water polo team

Garces’ Abby Schechter is the 2022 BVarsity All-Area girls water polo player of the year.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Player of the year

Abby Schechter, Garces, senior: The center of the Rams’ offense was named the South Yosemite River League offensive player this season after leading her team to the STRL title, followed by the Central Section Division II championship with a 14-10 victory over Morro Bay. She closed her four-year career as the school’s all-time leading goal scorer.

