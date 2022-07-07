2022 BVarsity All-Area Girls Track and Field team
Athletes of the year
Avianna Carrillo, Frontier, junior: SWYL, Division I and Masters champion in the 100, finishing 16th at the CIF State championships. Finished as runner-up in the 200 at the Division I meet and Masters, placing 14th at state. Member of the 400 and 1600 relay teams that reached state, as well.
Mia Torrecillas, Highland, sophomore: Won the 1600 at the SEYL, Division II and Masters meets, and placed 12th at the CIF State championships. Finished second in the 3200 at Masters after winning the D-II and SEYL title, and was 16th at state. Also won the 800 at the league championships.
Coach of the year
Justin Evans, Frontier: Guided the Titans to the Southwest Yosemite League title and a fifth-place finish at the Central Section Division I and Masters championships. Sent seven athletes to the CIF State Championships.
Relay teams of the year
4 x 100: Frontier—Natalia Carrillo, Avianna Carrillo, Kenahdi Haslip and Cyan Haslip won the Southwest Yosemite League title and then finished third at the Division I meet in a season-best 48.39. The team was third at the Masters meet and qualified for the CIF State Championships, where they finished 21st.
4 x 400: Frontier—Kenahdi Haslip, Kaitleigh Downing, Adeline Rangel and Avianna Carrillo won the SWYL title, and then added Cyan Haslip to Kenahdi Haslip, Rangel and Carrillo and finished second in the Division I and Masters meets to qualify for the CIF State Championships. The team posted a season-best 3:57.18 at Masters and then finished 15th at the state meet.
First team
Nicole Bridges, Liberty, sophomore: SWYL champion in the 1600 and 3200, finished sxith in 1600 at Masters and eighth in D-I. Was 13th in 3200 at D-1 meet.
Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, junior: Was fifth in the 100 and long jump, and 14th in the triple jump at Masters. Part of 400 relay team that qualified for CIF State meet.
Ariyah Ford, Bakersfield, senior: SWYL discus champion finished fifth in Division I and Masters. Was runner-up in the shot put in SWYL championships and 13th in D-I.
Brooklyn Ford, Bakersfield, senior: SWYL long jump champion finishing sixth in Division I and eighth at Masters. League runner-up and ninth in D-I in the triple jump.
Emma Fredrick, Liberty, junior: SWYL triple jump champ was runner-up in D-I, fifth at Masters. Was seventh in long jump at Masters, SWYL runner-up in high jump.
Tiana Grady, Independence, junior: Won four events at SYL meet, including 100 and 200, and D-II titles in 100 and 300 hurdles, finishing in top 8 in both events at Masters.
Lianna Guerra, Highland, junior: SEYL runner-up in 800, 1600 and 3200, was second in 1600 and 3200 at Division II meet and seventh in 3200 at Masters.
Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, sophomore: SWYL long jump runner-up was seventh at D-I meet and ninth at Masters. Placed fifth in SWYL 400 and 12th at Division I in 200.
Cyan Haslip, Frontier, sophomore: SWYL champion in the 200, was third in league in 100 and 12th in D-I and part of 400 and 1600 relay teams that qualified for state.
Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, junior: SWYL 400 champion was third in Division I and fifth at Masters, and was part of 400 and 1600 relay teams that qualified for state.
Myli Level, Ridgeview, junior: SYL champion in discus and shot put. Won D-II discus title and was 17th at Masters; third in shot put in D-II and seventh at Masters.
Trinity McLean, Independence, sophomore: SYL champion in the 400, 800 and 1600, captured Division II title in 800 and was fifth at Masters. Was league runner-up in the 3200.
Bella Turner, Liberty, sophomore: SWYL champ in 100 and 300 hurdles, was sixth in both at D-I meet. At Masters hurdles, was fourth in 300 and sixth in 100.
Keira Wilkins, Frontier, sophomore: Won the Southwest Yosemite League high jump title, finished third at the Division-I championships and was sixth at Masters.
Second team
Julia Bayne, Liberty, senior
Kaeleigh Cezar, Delano, junior
Jaylynn Dowden, Taft, junior
Kaitleigh Downing, Frontier, sophomore
Madison Gomez, Frontier, senior
Nyli Greer, Stockdale, junior
Amelia Heisey, Frontier, junior
Jasmine Herrera, McFarland, senior
Alaysia Liggons, West, senior
Paige Merickel, Highland, junior
Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, freshman
Jasmine Ortega, South, sophomore
Adeline Rangel, Frontier, freshman
Grace Shelton, Frontier, senior
Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, sophomore
Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, sophomore
Honorable mention
Cordelia Aguilar, Frontier, sophomore;
Amya Amey, Independence, freshman;
Leslie Aquino, East, sophomore;
Jillian Block, Frontier, senior;
Mia Bolton, Bakersfield, senior;
Jenny Bui, Centennial, junior;
Faith Campbell, Frontier, junior;
Reagan Cole, Frontier, senior;
Annika Fernandez, McFarland, junior;
Amelia Ferguson, Highland, senior;
Makayla Flores, Stockdale, senior;
Jossilyn Harris, Stockdale, junior;
Logan Hibbard, Stockdale, senior;
Kyara Horta, Foothill, senior;
Madison Johnson, Bakersfield, senior;
Anna Josephson, Centennial, sophomore;
Maya Katz, Taft, sophomore;
Ava King, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore;
Kailey Kolesar, Tehachapi, junior;
Kaitlyn Lavarias, Stockdale, senior;
Christina Lewis, West, sophomore;
Malia Maldonado, Shafter, senior;
Beth Marguia, Taft, junior;
Alyssa Mariscal, Liberty, senior
Marley Nelson, Foothill, freshman;
Emily Musolf, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore;
Chinazo Okey-Dike, Stockdale, senior;
Natalie Olvera, Shafter, senior;
Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, freshman;
Brynn Phillips, Liberty, senior;
Keira Pulido, Taft, sophomore;
Ashley Ramirez, Kennedy, senior;
Lola Rebuck, Garces, sophomore;
Olivia Samaniego, McFarland, junior;
Alexis Spurlock, Bakersfield, sophomore;
Briza Sumano, Mira Monte, senior;
Jaide Tappan, Stockdale;
Alexis Tinnin, Frontier, freshman;
Isabel Vichel Santana, Ridgeview, senior;
Olivia Wegis, Frontier, sophomore;
Tatum Williams, Highland, junior;
Janaiah Wofford, Ridgeview, sophomore.
Athletes of the year
2022 Avianna Carrillo, Frontier and Mia Torrecillas, Highland;
2021 Faith Bender, Liberty;
2020 None selected (COVID-19);
2019 Faith Bender and Reese Renz, Liberty;
2018 Aaliyah Wilson, Stockdale;
2017 Aaliyah Wilson, Stockdale;
2016 Ty Wallace, Liberty;
2015 Morganne Hill, Liberty;
2014 Asia Chesley, Stockdale and Morganne Hill, Liberty;
2013 Morganne Hill, Liberty;
2012 Brena Andrews, Independence;
2011 Brena Andrews, Independence;
2010 Alex Collatz, Stockdale;
2009 Anna Jelmini, Shafter;
2008 Anna Jelmini, Shafter;
2007 Dominique Lauderdale, Ridgeview;
2006 Ashlee Thomas, Bakersfield;
2005 Desiree Gonder, Stockdale;
2004 Missy Faubus, Centennial;
2003 Keisha Gaines, Stockdale;
2002 Keisha Gaines, Stockdale and Rachel Varner, Bakersfield;
2001 Tiffany Brown, Stockdale; Rachel Varner, Bakersfield;
2000 Tiffany Bennett, Centennial;
1999 April Burton, Bakersfield, Kamesha Bowens, Bakersfield, Halima Decree, Foothill, Dee Scott, South; Tiffany Bennett, Centennial; Tiffany Brown, Stockdale; Mandi Ruzleck, Tehachapi and Jenna Lazzerini, Garces;
1998 Bo Alade, Foothill, April Burton, Bakersfield, Dee Scott, South, Veronica Sanchez, Wasco, Judy Fischer, Stockdale and Tiffany Bennett, Centennial;
1997 Bo Alade, Foothill, Halima Decree, Foothill, Tracy Cohn, Stockdale, Dee Scott, South, Mandi Ruziecki, Tehachapi and April Burton, Bakersfield.
1996 Bo Alade, Foothill, Tracy Cohn, Stockdale, La Tanya Sumlin, North, Tosha Thomas, Bakersfield, Laren Parker, Bakersfield and April Burton, Bakersfield;
1995 Tracy Cohn, Stockdale, Bo Alade, Foothill, Tina Watkins, South, Andria Brown, South and Mandy Buckey, Bakersfield;
1994 Tina Watkins, South, Tracy Cohn, Stockdale and Laren Parker, Bakersfield;
1993 Tina Watkins, South and Ebonie Henderson, Bakersfield;
1992 Janice Nichols, Bakersfield and Karn Warner, West;
1991 Janice Nichols, Bakersfield, Tike Jackson, Bakersfield, Karn Warner, West and Lori Miller, North;
1990 Janice Nichols, Bakersfield, Dawn Dumble, Bakersfield, Melisa Weis, Bakersfield;
1989 Janice Nichols, Bakersfield and Melisa Weis, Bakersfield;
1988 Mary Ann Martinez, Foothill, Dawn Dumble, Bakersfield and Melisa Weis, Bakersfield;
1987 Angela Davidson, Wasco and Dawn Dumble, Bakersfield; 1986 Sonya Mitchell, Bakersfield; Shiana Mosby, East;
1985 Shiana Mosby, East and Janie Williams, Arvin;
1984 Sonya Mitchell, Bakersfield.
Coaches of the year
2022 Justin Evans, Frontier
2021 Ryan Renz, Liberty
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Ryan Renz, Liberty
2018 Ryan Renz, Liberty
2017 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2016 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2015 Ryan Renz, Liberty
2014 Ryan Renz, Liberty
2013 Ryan Renz, Liberty
2012 Adam Dawson, North
2011 Adam Dawson, North
2010 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2009 Matt Godbehere, Shafter
2008 Randy Jones; Ryan Renz, Centennial
2007 Randy Jones; Ryan Renz, Centennial
2006 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2005 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2004 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2003 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2002 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2001 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
2000 Randy Jones; Matt Love, Centennial
1999 Bob Coons; Phil Roberts, Bakersfield
1998 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
1997 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
1996 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
1995 Tom Tarrer, South
1994 Dave Lonsinger, Stockdale
1993 Tom Tarrer, South
1992 Joe Garrett, West
1991 Gary Kuster, North
1990 Scott Semar, Bakersfield
1989 Scott Semar, Bakersfield