2022 BVarsity All-Area girls tennis team

Garces junior Kelsey Abraham is the BVarsity All-Area girls tennis player of the year for the second straight season.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Player of the year

Kelsey Abraham, Garces, junior: Central Section singles champion was undefeated against section competition, leading the Rams to the South Yosemite River League and Division I championships.

