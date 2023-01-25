2022 BVarsity All-Area girls tennis team

Player of the year
Kelsey Abraham, Garces, junior: Central Section singles champion was undefeated against section competition, leading the Rams to the South Yosemite River League and Division I championships.
Others considered: Breanna Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian.
Doubles team of the year
Kylee Limpias and Jocie Sala, Garces: Dynamic duo captured their third straight Central Section doubles title and played a key role in the Rams’ South Yosemite River League and Division I team championships.
Coach of the year
Marc Gomez, Garces: Second-year coach guided a talented, deep Rams squad to a second straight Central Section Division I championship and back-to-back league titles.
Others considered: Chris Campoy, Liberty; Ed Crosby, Golden Valley; Frank Garay, Chavez; Nikki Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian.
First team
Kara Campoy, Liberty, freshman: Patriots’ No. 4 player teamed with Hayden Gehring to finish third in the Central Section and SYRL championships.
Taylor Crider, Garces, senior: Rams’ No. 4 player finished third in South Yosemite River League singles and advanced to the Central Section quarterfinals.
Abigail Eao, Stockdale, freshman: Mustangs’ No. 3 player finished fourth in SYRL singles and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Area tournament in singles.
Gemma Eddy, Garces, junior: Rams’ No. 6 player finished fifth in the South Yosemite River League singles and reached the quarterfinals of the Area tournament.
Hayden Gehring, Liberty, sophomore: Patriots’ No. 3 player teamed with Kara Campoy to finish third in the Central Section and SYRL championships in doubles.
Breanna Hiebert, BCHS, senior: South Yosemite Valley League singles champion was the Eagles’ No. 1 player, finishing as runner-up in Central Section singles.
Hannah Kratt, BCHS, senior: Eagles’ No. 2 player teamed with Bella Benshoof to win the SYVL doubles title and advance to the quarterfinals in Area doubles tournament.
Lauren Li, Stockdale, junior: Mustangs’ No. 1 player finished fourth in the Central Section and third in South Yosemite River League singles tournament.
Kylee Limpias, Garces, senior: Rams’ No. 3 player teamed with Jocie Sala to win their third straight Central Section and league doubles championships.
Kailani Lua, Liberty, junior: Patriots’ No. 2 player teamed with Naomi Pavletich to finish runner-up in the Central Section and SYRL championships in doubles.
Naomi Pavletich, Liberty, junior: Patriots’ No. 1 player teamed with Kailani Lua to finish runner-up in the Central Section and SYRL championships in doubles.
Jocie Sala, Garces, junior: Rams’ No. 2 player teamed with Kylee Limpias to win their third straight Central Section and league doubles championships.
Second team
Gigi Antongiovanni, Garces, junior
Ajooni Behl, Stockdale, senior
Bella Benshoof, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Kamryn Chavez, Bakersfield, freshman
Mailee Francisco, Chavez, senior
Alina Garcia, Golden Valley, senior
Jade Jamieson, Garces, junior
Kadrie Lau, Frontier, junior
Sadie Padilla, Ridgeview, senior
Angela Rubio, Mira Monte, senior
Maddie Tobias, Garces, junior
Olivia Tobias, Garces, senior
Third team
Liauni Ando, Chavez, junior
Alyse Biggs, Wasco, junior
Celeste Castro, Wasco, sophomore
Peyton Daniel, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Itzel Franco, Golden Valley, senior
Jenna George, Stockdale, freshman
Kayla Johnson, Highland, junior
Kavenpreet Kaur, Chavez, junior
Jovana Mireles, South, senior
Victoria Rosales, Bakersfield, senior
Liliana Villalobos, Wasco, senior
Lindsay Young, Tehachapi, junior
Honorable mention
Bathshua Aguilar Mejia, South
Jadyn Aguilar, Highland, senior
Ryleey Aguilar, Highland, freshman
Olivia Antongiovanni, Garces, senior
Brooke Barnes, Garces, senior
Andrea Bautista, Golden Valley, junior
Paityn Billings, Tehachapi, freshman
Megan Bloemhof, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Anna Boesler, Tehachapi, senior
Kaitlin Branson, North, sophomore
Daniela Castillejo, Golden Valley, junior
Clarissa Castrejon, Chavez, junior
Kelita Clemente, Arvin, senior
Esperanza Contreras, Foothill, junior
Amy Cossyleon, Mira Monte, senior
Jackii Covarrubias, Foothill, junior
Emma Cove, Liberty, freshman
Kimberly Cruz, Foothill, senior
Dani Dibble, Centennial, junior
Jenna Duron, Frontier, sophomore
Arianna Enriquez, Highland, senior
Laisha Felix-Lizarraga, Independence, senior
Gisselle Flores, Mira Monte, senior
Aprielle Francisco, Centennial, junior
Deborah Gaona, Arvin, sophomore
Bernice Garcia Hernandez, South, senior
Noemi Garcia, Golden Valley, junior
Alessa Gomez, West, junior
Alexa Gomez, West, junior
Bianka Gonzales, West, junior
Ashley Granillo, Shafter, sophomore
Adlemi Hernandez, Ridgeview, senior
Daniela Jimenez, South, junior
Jocelyn Jimenez, South, senior
Ava King, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Lesly Lopez Serrano, West, senior
Crystal Lopez, Shafter, junior
Julia Maristany, Garces, sophomore
Valeria Martinez, Shafter, junior
Maleah Mata, Desert, junior
Venice Matos, Desert, sophomore
Bathshua Mejia, South, sophomore
Yasmin Mejia, South, junior
Ariana Mendoza, Arvin, senior
Sanjna Mizar, Stockdale, senior
Nidia Pablo, Taft, senior
Wendy Palacios, Taft, senior B
rooklyn Palmer, Independence, junior
Maia Pankey, Bakersfield, senior
Nadalie Pence, Taft, senior Mirian
Perez Meza, South, senior
Angel Pfister, Centennial, senior
Jayna Pierucci, Shafter, sophomore
Katrina Ramirez, Golden Valley, senior
Jada Ramos, Chavez, freshman
Licet Ramos, Golden Valley, sophomore
Maddie Richmond, Tehachapi, senior
Gabriela Rios, Ridgeview, senior
Fatima Rivera, Taft, senior
Aly Rooke, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Sydney Roy, Bakersfield, sophomore
Diana Rubio, West, senior
Abril Ruiz, Wasco, sophomore
Ava Seals, Mira Monte, senior
Fatima Soto, Wasco, junior
Aubree Spell, Taft, senior
Ananya Srivastava, Stockdale, junior
Savannah Triggs, North, junior
Lindsay Valdez, Garces, senior
Savannah Vasquez, Bakersfield, senior
Joselyn Vergara, Arvin, sophomore
Galilea Villasenor Serrano, West, senior
Arely Villegas, Golden Valley, junior
Olivia Wegis, Frontier, junior
Cecelia Werre, Desert, senior.