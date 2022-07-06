2022 BVarsity All-Area Girls Swim team
Swimmers of the year
Samara Moseley, Liberty, freshman: Was third in the 50 freestyle, fifth in the 100 freestyle and was part of the third-place 200 freestyle relay and fifth-place 200 medley relay teams at the Division I championships. Placed 22nd at the CIF State championships in the 50 free and her 200 free relay was 28th.
Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore: Finished second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle at Central Section Division I championships, and was also part of the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay and seventh-place 200 freestyle relay teams. Placed 28th in the 200 freestyle at the CIF State championships.
Diver of the year
Taylor Navarro, Liberty, sophomore: Southwest Yosemite League champion was 26th at the Central Section swimming and diving championships.
Coach of the year
Marc Urmston, Liberty: Guided the Patriots to the Southwest Yosemite League title and a fifth-place finish at the Central Section Division I championships. It is the fifth time in the last eight seasons that he has been recognized as BVarsity All-Area girls swimming coach of the year.
First team
Brinkley Hallgren, Stockdale, sophomore: Finished 12th in 100 breaststroke, 17th in the 200 IM and was part of the seventh-place 200 medley relay team at the Central Section Division I championships.
Isabel Horaska, Liberty, junior: Was seventh in 100 back; 11th in 100 free and part of third-place 200 free relay (28th at state) and fifth-place 200 medley relay teams at section D-I meet.
Laura Leedy, Liberty, senior: Was 13th in 100 freestyle, 17th in the 50 freestyle and part of third-place 200 free relay (28th at state) and fifth-place 200 medley relay teams at section D-I meet.
Rylie Moxham, Liberty, sophomore: Was fifth in 100 breast, eighth in 100 fly and part of third-place 200 free relay (28th at state) and fifth-place 200 medley relay teams at section D-I meet.
Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, sophomore: Key contributor to SWYL title team, finished fifth in 200 intermediate medley and seventh in 500 freestyle at the Central Section Division I championships.
Hannah Regan, Tehachapi, sophomore: Finished ninth in the 50 free, 12th in the 100 free and also was part of seventh-place 400 free relay and 11th-place 200 medley relay teams at the D-I section meet.
Alaina Riggs, Tehachapi, senior: Finished 10th in the 500 free, 12th in the 200 free and also was part of seventh-place 400 free relay and 11th-place 200 medley relay teams at the D-I section meet.
Abby Schecter, Garces, junior: Finished 13th in the 200 intermediate medley and 13th in the 100 breaststroke at the Central Section Division Division I championships.
Lauren Smith, Bakersfield Christian, junior: Finished 15th in the 50 freestyle and was also part of the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay and seventh-place 200 freestyle relay teams.
Sofia Truong, Stockdale, junior: Finished 11th in the 50 freestyle, 16th in the 100 backstroke and was part of the seventh-place 200 medley relay team at the Central Section D-I championships.
Second team
Cabrini Cauzza, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Grace Cobb, Wasco, junior
Gabi Hunter, Wasco, senior
Elise Jiang, Centennial, freshman
Larissa Martinez, Independence, senior
Charley Nunley, Frontier, senior
Olivia Ringle, Tehachapi, senior
Faith Rivas, Highland, sophomore
Regan Rodriguez, Tehachapi, sophomore
Honorable mention
Janeza Alora, Centennial, sophomore;
Jordan Bailey, Frontier, senior;
Claire Banducci, Garces, junior;
Jillian Borba, Garces, freshman;
Sydney Brock, Bakersfield Christian, senior;
Hannah Burke, Centennial, freshman;
Sarah Chang, Liberty, sophomore;
Gianna Garcia, Garces, junior;
Faith Garza, Wasco, senior;
Makenna Gebhardt, Wasco, junior;
Catherine Guillen, Stockdale, senior;
Ella Haverstock, Bakersfield, junior;
Valerie Hernandez, Wasco, junior;
Mary King, Garces, senior;
Leyla Malamma, Bakersfield, junior;
Madison Niebuhr, Frontier, freshman;
Brooklyn Palmer, Independence, sophomore;
Vienna Perier, Stockdale, freshman;
Shelby Pfister, Stockdale, junior;
Camryn Qsar, Liberty, freshman;
Hannah Rice, Centennial, senior;
Sarah Rojas, Centennial, junior;
Emma Trottier, Liberty, sophomore;
Malana Vasquez, Liberty, sophomore.
2022 Samara Moseley, Liberty; Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian
2021 Alaina Riggs, Tehachapi
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Paige Taber, Independence
2018 Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier
2017 Ariane Skeggs, Frontier
2016 Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier
2015 Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier
2014 Jorie Caneta, Frontier
2013 Taylor Solorio, Highland; Jorie Caneta, Frontier
2012 Taylor Solorio, Highland
2011 Jorie Caneta, Frontier
2009 Mary Hanson, Immanuel Christian
2008 Emily Irvin, Stockdale
2007 Emily Irvin, Stockdale
2006 Stevie Hughey, Centennial
2005 Cori Payne, Stockdale
2004 Carrera Harris, Shafter
2003 Carrera Harris, Shafter
2002 Carrera Harris, Shafter
2001 Danielle Townsend, Garces
2000 Danielle Townsend, Garces
1999 Sheena Derryberry, Garces
Danielle Townsend, Garces; Allison Reynolds, North; Julian Hill, Highland
1998 Courtney Mayo, Bakersfield Christian; Tamara Webb, Bakersfield
1997 Melanie Zauder, Bakersfield; Lael Chealander, Stockdale
1996 Lael Chealander, Stockdale; Melanie Zauder, Bakersfield
1995 Lael Chealander, Stockdale; Melanie Zauder, Bakersfield; Mandy Jay, Bakersfield
1994 Cory Snow, East
1993 Cory Snow, East; Myriah McClintock, Bakersfield
1992 Guiliana Romano, Bakersfield
1991 Jennifer Schimnowski, East
1990 Jennifer Schimnowski, East
1989 Whitney Wyatt, Bakersfield
1988 Whitney Wyatt, Bakersfield
1987 Whitney Wyatt, Bakersfield
1986 Whitney Wyatt, Bakersfield
1985 Tara Meeler, Shafter
1984 Julie Trandem, Highland
Divers of the year
2022 Taylor Navarro, Liberty;
2021 Karlee Taylor, Stockdale;
2020 None selected (COVID-19)
2019 Sophie Bouldoukian, Garces
2018 Talia Mickelsen, Bakersfield;
2017 Sophie Bouldoukian, Garces;
2016 Gillian Garcia, Liberty;
2015 Victoria Adee, Bakersfield Christian;
2014 Lauren Clarksean, Bakersfield;
2013 Carlee Burks, Centennial;
2012 Lucy LaFranchise, Liberty;
2011 Lucy LaFranchise, Liberty;
2010 Lucy LaFranchise, Liberty;
2009 Jordan Reed, Liberty and Kristyn Kirschenmann, Frontier;
2008 Jordan Reed, Liberty;
2007 Hannah Yoder, Liberty
2006 Nicole Lovvorn, Centennial;
2005 Nicole Lovvorn, Centennial;
2004 Brittany Renfrow, Centennial.
Coaches of the year
2022 Marc Urmston, Liberty;
2021 Leanna Delgadillo, Tehachapi;
2020 None selected (COVID-19);
2019 Allison Abrams, Independence;
2018 Marc Urmston, Liberty;
2017 Joaquin Castillo, Wasco;
2016 Marc Urmston, Liberty;
2015 Marc Urmston, Liberty;
2014 Marc Urmston, Liberty;
2013 Bill Potter, Garces;
2012 David Graves, Centennial;
2011 David Graves, Centennial;
2010 Bill Potter, Garces;
2009 Bill Potter, Garces;
2008 Mac Robertson, Ridgeview;
2007 Bill Potter, Garces;
2006 Adam Bledsoe, Stockdale;
2005 David Graves, Centennial;
2004 Erik Thompson, Stockdale;
2003 Bill Potter, Garces;
2002 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;
2001 Bill Potter, Garces;
2000 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;
1999 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;
1998 Chuck Monaco, Garces;
1997 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;
1996 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;
1995 Derek Robinson, Garces;
1994 Kathy Kinoshita, Stockdale;
1993 Jan Graves, East;
1992 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;
1991 Ron Allen, Garces;
1990 Bill Humphrey, Bakersfield;
1989 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield