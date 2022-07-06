 Skip to main content
2022 BVarsity All-Area Girls Swim team

Swimmers of the year

Samara Moseley, Liberty, freshman: Was third in the 50 freestyle, fifth in the 100 freestyle and was part of the third-place 200 freestyle relay and fifth-place 200 medley relay teams at the Division I championships. Placed 22nd at the CIF State championships in the 50 free and her 200 free relay was 28th.

Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore: Finished second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle at Central Section Division I championships, and was also part of the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay and seventh-place 200 freestyle relay teams. Placed 28th in the 200 freestyle at the CIF State championships.

Diver of the year

Taylor Navarro, Liberty, sophomore: Southwest Yosemite League champion was 26th at the Central Section swimming and diving championships.

Coach of the year

Marc Urmston, Liberty: Guided the Patriots to the Southwest Yosemite League title and a fifth-place finish at the Central Section Division I championships. It is the fifth time in the last eight seasons that he has been recognized as BVarsity All-Area girls swimming coach of the year.

First team

Brinkley Hallgren, Stockdale, sophomore: Finished 12th in 100 breaststroke, 17th in the 200 IM and was part of the seventh-place 200 medley relay team at the Central Section Division I championships.

Isabel Horaska, Liberty, junior: Was seventh in 100 back; 11th in 100 free and part of third-place 200 free relay (28th at state) and fifth-place 200 medley relay teams at section D-I meet.

Laura Leedy, Liberty, senior: Was 13th in 100 freestyle, 17th in the 50 freestyle and part of third-place 200 free relay (28th at state) and fifth-place 200 medley relay teams at section D-I meet.

Rylie Moxham, Liberty, sophomore: Was fifth in 100 breast, eighth in 100 fly and part of third-place 200 free relay (28th at state) and fifth-place 200 medley relay teams at section D-I meet.

Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, sophomore: Key contributor to SWYL title team, finished fifth in 200 intermediate medley and seventh in 500 freestyle at the Central Section Division I championships.

Hannah Regan, Tehachapi, sophomore: Finished ninth in the 50 free, 12th in the 100 free and also was part of seventh-place 400 free relay and 11th-place 200 medley relay teams at the D-I section meet.

Alaina Riggs, Tehachapi, senior: Finished 10th in the 500 free, 12th in the 200 free and also was part of seventh-place 400 free relay and 11th-place 200 medley relay teams at the D-I section meet.

Abby Schecter, Garces, junior: Finished 13th in the 200 intermediate medley and 13th in the 100 breaststroke at the Central Section Division Division I championships.

Lauren Smith, Bakersfield Christian, junior: Finished 15th in the 50 freestyle and was also part of the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay and seventh-place 200 freestyle relay teams.

Sofia Truong, Stockdale, junior: Finished 11th in the 50 freestyle, 16th in the 100 backstroke and was part of the seventh-place 200 medley relay team at the Central Section D-I championships.

Second team

Cabrini Cauzza, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore

Grace Cobb, Wasco, junior

Gabi Hunter, Wasco, senior

Elise Jiang, Centennial, freshman

Larissa Martinez, Independence, senior

Charley Nunley, Frontier, senior

Olivia Ringle, Tehachapi, senior

Faith Rivas, Highland, sophomore

Regan Rodriguez, Tehachapi, sophomore

Honorable mention

Janeza Alora, Centennial, sophomore;

Jordan Bailey, Frontier, senior;

Claire Banducci, Garces, junior;

Jillian Borba, Garces, freshman;

Sydney Brock, Bakersfield Christian, senior;

Hannah Burke, Centennial, freshman;

Sarah Chang, Liberty, sophomore;

Gianna Garcia, Garces, junior;

Faith Garza, Wasco, senior;

Makenna Gebhardt, Wasco, junior;

Catherine Guillen, Stockdale, senior;

Ella Haverstock, Bakersfield, junior;

Valerie Hernandez, Wasco, junior;

Mary King, Garces, senior;

Leyla Malamma, Bakersfield, junior;

Madison Niebuhr, Frontier, freshman;

Brooklyn Palmer, Independence, sophomore;

Vienna Perier, Stockdale, freshman;

Shelby Pfister, Stockdale, junior;

Camryn Qsar, Liberty, freshman;

Hannah Rice, Centennial, senior;

Sarah Rojas, Centennial, junior;

Emma Trottier, Liberty, sophomore;

Malana Vasquez, Liberty, sophomore.

2022 Samara Moseley, Liberty; Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian

2021 Alaina Riggs, Tehachapi

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Paige Taber, Independence

2018 Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier

2017 Ariane Skeggs, Frontier

2016 Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier

2015 Kassidy Lemminn, Frontier

2014 Jorie Caneta, Frontier

2013 Taylor Solorio, Highland; Jorie Caneta, Frontier

2012 Taylor Solorio, Highland

2011 Jorie Caneta, Frontier

2009 Mary Hanson, Immanuel Christian

2008 Emily Irvin, Stockdale

2007 Emily Irvin, Stockdale

2006 Stevie Hughey, Centennial

2005 Cori Payne, Stockdale

2004 Carrera Harris, Shafter

2003 Carrera Harris, Shafter

2002 Carrera Harris, Shafter

2001 Danielle Townsend, Garces

2000 Danielle Townsend, Garces

1999 Sheena Derryberry, Garces

Danielle Townsend, Garces; Allison Reynolds, North; Julian Hill, Highland

1998 Courtney Mayo, Bakersfield Christian; Tamara Webb, Bakersfield

1997 Melanie Zauder, Bakersfield; Lael Chealander, Stockdale

1996 Lael Chealander, Stockdale; Melanie Zauder, Bakersfield

1995 Lael Chealander, Stockdale; Melanie Zauder, Bakersfield; Mandy Jay, Bakersfield

1994 Cory Snow, East

1993 Cory Snow, East; Myriah McClintock, Bakersfield

1992 Guiliana Romano, Bakersfield

1991 Jennifer Schimnowski, East

1990 Jennifer Schimnowski, East

1989 Whitney Wyatt, Bakersfield

1988 Whitney Wyatt, Bakersfield

1987 Whitney Wyatt, Bakersfield

1986 Whitney Wyatt, Bakersfield

1985 Tara Meeler, Shafter

1984 Julie Trandem, Highland

Divers of the year

2022 Taylor Navarro, Liberty;

2021 Karlee Taylor, Stockdale;

2020 None selected (COVID-19)

2019 Sophie Bouldoukian, Garces

2018 Talia Mickelsen, Bakersfield;

2017 Sophie Bouldoukian, Garces;

2016 Gillian Garcia, Liberty;

2015 Victoria Adee, Bakersfield Christian;

2014 Lauren Clarksean, Bakersfield;

2013 Carlee Burks, Centennial;

2012 Lucy LaFranchise, Liberty;

2011 Lucy LaFranchise, Liberty;

2010 Lucy LaFranchise, Liberty;

2009 Jordan Reed, Liberty and Kristyn Kirschenmann, Frontier;

2008 Jordan Reed, Liberty;

2007 Hannah Yoder, Liberty

2006 Nicole Lovvorn, Centennial;

2005 Nicole Lovvorn, Centennial;

2004 Brittany Renfrow, Centennial.

Coaches of the year

2022 Marc Urmston, Liberty;

2021 Leanna Delgadillo, Tehachapi;

2020 None selected (COVID-19);

2019 Allison Abrams, Independence;

2018 Marc Urmston, Liberty;

2017 Joaquin Castillo, Wasco;

2016 Marc Urmston, Liberty;

2015 Marc Urmston, Liberty;

2014 Marc Urmston, Liberty;

2013 Bill Potter, Garces;

2012 David Graves, Centennial;

2011 David Graves, Centennial;

2010 Bill Potter, Garces;

2009 Bill Potter, Garces;

2008 Mac Robertson, Ridgeview;

2007 Bill Potter, Garces;

2006 Adam Bledsoe, Stockdale;

2005 David Graves, Centennial;

2004 Erik Thompson, Stockdale;

2003 Bill Potter, Garces;

2002 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;

2001 Bill Potter, Garces;

2000 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;

1999 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;

1998 Chuck Monaco, Garces;

1997 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;

1996 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;

1995 Derek Robinson, Garces;

1994 Kathy Kinoshita, Stockdale;

1993 Jan Graves, East;

1992 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield;

1991 Ron Allen, Garces;

1990 Bill Humphrey, Bakersfield;

1989 Brett Bonetti, Bakersfield

