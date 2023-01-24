2022 BVarsity All-Area girls golf team

Player of the year
Allison Bailey, Frontier, senior: Had an area-best 78.33 scoring average, won the Area title with a 76 to advance to the Central Section championships.
Others considered: Sophie Wong, Stockdale.
Coaches of the year
Ed Moreno, Wasco: Led Tigers to South Sequoia League and Central Section Division III titles.
Armando Robles, Garces: Guided the Rams to the South Yosemite River League title and a sixth-place finish at the Central Section Division I championships.
Others considered: Manuel Alderete, Mira Monte; Allan Smart, Highland; Rod Wallace, Bakersfield Christian.
First team
Bella Burks, Garces, senior: Had the seventh lowest scoring average in the SYRL with a 88.33, helping the Rams win the league title.
Kendall Chao, Bakersfield Christian, senior: Had the lowest scoring average in the SYVL with a 86.7 and shot an 81 to record the low round at the D-III championships.
Kali Figueroa, Bakersfield, junior: Had the second-lowest scoring average in the SYVL with a 90 and shot a 94 at the Area tournament.
Malia Giumarra, Garces, sophomore: Had the third-lowest scoring average in the area with an 84 to help the Rams win the SYRL championship.
Ryder Hale, Liberty, junior: Had the fifth-lowest scoring average in the area with an 86.67 and shot a 93 at the Area tournament.
Jacqueline Paradise, Stockdale, senior: Finished with the eighth-best scoring average in the SYRL with a 90.5
Hailey Shaw, Garces, senior: Finished with the second-lowest scoring average in the area with an 84.33 to help the Rams win the SYRL championship.
Lillian Valdez, Wasco, senior: Had the lowest scoring average in the SSL with a 94.5 before leading the Tigers to the Central Section Division III title with a 94.
Gisselle Valencia, Stockdale, sophomore: Had the fourth-best scoring average in the SYRL, shot an 86 at the Area tournament to qualify for the Central Section championships.
Sophie Wong, Stockdale, freshman: Qualified for the state tournament with an area-best 88 at the section championships after posting the sixth-best scoring average in the SYRL.
Second team
Elizabeth Alderete, Mira Monte, senior
Reagan Antonioni, Liberty, sophomore
Riley Bloxom, Liberty, sophomore
Ashlee Kresha, Garces, junior
Jayden Mendez, Highland, junior
Liz Millar, Wasco, junior
Alyssa Peredez, Mira Monte, freshman
Trenadee Price, Taft, senior
Abbigal Rogers, Garces, junior
Abby Salazar, Wasco, sophomore
Third team
Reece Antonioni, Liberty, sophomore
Sofia Herron, Centennial, sophomore
Vanessa Hoffman, Centennial, sophomore
Kaylynn Killion, Garces, freshman
Rose Lopez, Wasco, senior
Amber Newby, Wasco, junior
Ashlynn Rice, Centennial, junior
Kinzie Smith, Liberty, sophomore
Lilli Vejarano, Highland, sophomore
Aislin Warkentin, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Honorable mention
Presley Andersen, Centennial, freshman
Mallory Blunt, Frontier, sophomore
Izzie Brandon, Highland, sophomore
Emma Braun, Liberty, freshman
Mallory Burrell, Taft, junior
Taylor Bynum, Frontier, sophomore
Leyla Caracas, Liberty, freshman
Victoria Carreno, Wasco, sophomore
Ivana Escobar, Garces, junior
Adrianna Galvan, East, junior
Camila Gonzales, Mira Monte, sophomore
Kara Gonzales, Shafter, junior
Mylee Gonzalez, Taft, sophomore
Faith Hamstreet, Frontier, junior
Raylene Hernandez, Wasco, junior
Rylie Jelleschitz, Tehachapi, junior
Tailey Jelleschitz, Tehachapi, sophomore
Ana Jimenez, Stockdale, senior
Victoria Lopez, Mira Monte, junior
Maritza Martinez, East, senior
Mayra Martinez, Shafter, senior
Lucy Maxwell, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Santanna Meraz, Bakersfield, junior
Mila Mitchell, Highland, junior
Makenna Paxton, Tehachapi, sophomore
Riylee, Price, Taft, freshman
Sesilia Rodriguez, Wasco, sophomore
Abigail Snider, Centennial, sophomore
Malonia Somm, Bakersfield, junior
Kassie Stilson, Tehachapi, sophomore
Veronika Vazquez, Independence, freshman