2022 BVarsity All-Area girls golf team

Frontier senior Allison Bailey fired a 1-under 71 to post the lowest score at the SYRL girls golf championship. Garces won the team title at the event. Bailey was named the 2022 BVarsity All-Area girls golf player of the year.

 Courtesy photo

Player of the year

Allison Bailey, Frontier, senior: Had an area-best 78.33 scoring average, won the Area title with a 76 to advance to the Central Section championships.

