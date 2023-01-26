2022 BVarsity All-Area girls cross country team

Runner of the year
Mia Torrecillas highland, junior: South Yosemite Valley League champion captured her second straight Central Section title, winning the Division II championship in 18:15.4 to qualify for the CIF State meet. She also finished first at the Kern County Invitational, one of seven victories this season.
Coach of the year
Bill Parviainen, Independence: Guided the Falcons to the Central Section Division III championship, advancing to the CIF State meet after finishing third in the highly-competitive South Yosemite Valley League.
Others considered: Paul Contreras, Foothill; Arnaldo Cueto, Highland; Omar Garcia, Wasco; Ryan Olson, East; Jose Orozco, Bakersfield; Laura Ortiz, Burroughs; Bree Tape, Stockdale.
First team
Leslie Aquino, East, junior: SYML champion placed sixth in Central Section Division III, then PR’d at the CIF State Championships with a 19:34.4.
Nieves Alvarez, Wasco, sophomore: South Sequoia League champion placed third in Central Section Division III to qualify for the CIF State Championships.
Elena Baltazar, Independence, senior: Finished third in the SYVL and fourth at the section championships to help Falcons win the D-III title and qualify for state.
Nicole Bridges, Liberty, junior: South Yosemite River League champion placed fifth in Central Section Division II to qualify for the CIF State Championships.
Natalie Flores, Independence, freshman: Finished second in Division III to help Falcons to Central Section title and qualify for the CIF State Championships.
Lianna Guerra, Highland, senior: South Yosemite Valley League runner-up placed 10th in Central Section Division II to qualify for the CIF State Championships.
Bobbi Lizarraga, Bakersfield, senior: Placed fifth in the South Yosemite Valley League with a PR of 19:53.3 and was 13th in Central Section Division II Championships.
Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, junior: Placed third in the SYRL with a PR of 19:31.8 and then 24th in the Central Section Division I Championships.
Alexis Spurlock, Bakersfield, junior: Placed sixth in the South Yosemite Valley League in a PR of 20:07.0 then 16th at the Central Section Division II Championships.
Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, junior: SYRL runner-up placed third at Central Section Division II meet with a 19:05.0 to qualify for the CIF State Championships.
Abby Trujillo, Frontier, junior: Placed fourth in SYRL and then seventh at Central Section Division II in 19:40.5 to qualify for the CIF State Championships.
Eve Washburn, Burroughs, freshman: Mojave River League champion won five races and ran a personal-best 19:21.2 at the CIF State Championships in Division IV.
Second team
Cordelia Aguilar, Frontier, junior
Anicia Carrillo, Ridgeview, senior
Roseli Diaz, Stockdale, sophomore
Vanesa Garcia, Foothill, senior
Maya Katz, Taft, junior
Ava Leisenfelder, Stockdale, sophomore
Trinity McLean, Independence, junior
Lesslie Mireles, Highland, junior
Alyssa Rodriguez, Frontier, junior
Madison Rosas, Shafter, freshman
Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, junior
Jasmine Vasquez, Highland, junior
Third team
Giselle Acevedo, Wasco, sophomore
Jenny Bui, Centennial, senior
Karly Champness, Bakersfield Christian, soph.
Victoria Lopez, Frontier, junior
Mia Lorigo, Centennial, freshman
Aliah Maness, Frontier, sophomore
Kyndall Pennington, Centennial, senior
Priscilla Raya, Wasco, junior
Elizabeth Rivera, Bakersfield, senior
Gianna Romanini, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Kaydence Stewart, Burroughs, freshman
Lydia Washburn, Burroughs, senior
Honorable mention
Violet Casas, Tehachapi, freshman
Demari Diaz, McFarland, junior
Emily Dominguez, McFarland, junior
Addyson Eggers, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Camila Figueroa, Foothill, senior
Cynthia Fletes, Independence, senior
Brianna Galvan, Delano, junior
Daniela Garcia, Foothill, junior
Nicole Garcia, Bakersfield, senior
Nyli Greer, Stockdale, senior
Bryana Hernandez, Frontier, sophomore
Mia Leisenfelder, Stockdale, junior
Isabella Lipinska-Hunt, Burroughs, sophomore
Ruby Macias, Wasco, junior
Rennee Mathewson-Martinez, Burroughs, sophomore
Lillian Morales, East, junior
Isabel Ocampo, Stockdale, sophomore
Shelbie Porter, Liberty, sophomore
Sofia Ramirez, Ridgeview, freshman
Emma Rocha, Centennial, junior
Airam Sotelo, Shafter, junior
Kimberly Soto, Mira Monte, sophomore
Jaya Sweet, Highland, freshman
Maria Tawfik, Stockdale, senior
Baylee Torres, Tehachapi, sophomore
Gabriela Tully, Bakersfield Christian, junior
Kaitlyn Valadez, Independence, senior
Sophia Wheeler, North, senior
Jade Zaldivar, Taft, junior
Jazmine Zavala, Independence, senior.