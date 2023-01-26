 Skip to main content
2022 BVarsity All-Area girls cross country team

Highland sophomore Mia Torrecillas leads the pack en route a victory in the Wolf Pack Invitational at Hart Park in 2021.

Runner of the year

Mia Torrecillas highland, junior: South Yosemite Valley League champion captured her second straight Central Section title, winning the Division II championship in 18:15.4 to qualify for the CIF State meet. She also finished first at the Kern County Invitational, one of seven victories this season.

